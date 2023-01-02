  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru MLA U T Khader files complaint against fake phone calls

January 2, 2023

Mangaluru, Jan 2: Deputy Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly and Mangaluru City MLA U T Khader has approached the police seeking an inquiry into fake calls he received in the name of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s PA on Monday.

In a complaint to the CEN police, Khader recollected receiving two missed calls while attending a programme.

The Truecaller app showed the number was saved in the name of AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.

On realising it was a fake call, he urged police to track the fake phone call and unearth motives behind the act.

A legal action should also be initiated, he added.

December 22,2022

DKS.jpg

Bengaluru, Dec 22: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar on Thursday said that the BJP government is planning to prepone the Assembly elections in the state on the 'pretext' of a possibility of spike in Covid-19 cases.

"As per an unofficial information, the issue is being discussed in the Cabinet meeting following a phone call from the prime minister's office (to prepone the Assembly elections). Higher officials have been asked to make the preparations (for polls)," he said.

"They are in a hurry and therefore, they are taking measures like giving reservation," he said, adding that these moves are only on paper. He further said that the Congress is ready to face the election whenever it is conducted.

On the issue of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya asking AICC former president Rahul Gandhi to consider suspending Bharat Jodo Yatra if Covid-19 protocols cannot be followed, Shivakumar said these were BJP's tactics to prevent people from participating in the yatra.

"As large number of people are taking part in the yatra, they (BJP) are saying Covid-19 is coming to prevent people from joining the yatra. We still lack scientific information about the possibility of a Covid-19 spike. In a similar manner, I was asked not to hold Mekedatu yatra and cases were filed against me, Siddaramaiah and other MLAs," Shivakumar said.

Terming Cooperation Minister S T Somashekhar as a 'dummy minister', Shivakumar said that funds are not being given to co-operative societies, APMCs, farmers and milk producers.

He alleged that over Rs 600 crore were given as loan to sugar factories and that money is not coming back because of him and some MLAs. "Crores of rupees of deposits are made with Souharda banks just to purchase properties for BJP leaders. Somashekhar, B S Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai are protecting such banks. Illegalities took place in the transactions of the apex bank also," Shivakumar charged.

The BJP is a part of the 'Gangotri of corruption', he said. 

December 27,2022

Mangaluru: Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the criminal procedure code (CrPC) that were imposed in four police station limits of the Mangaluru city police commissionerate have been extended till 6 am on December 29, stated city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

Prohibitory orders were clamped in Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor and Panambur police station limits following the murder of Abdul Jaleel, 43, in front of his shop at Katipalla fourth block in Surathkal between 8 pm and 8.30 pm on December 24.

Accordingly, assembly of five or more persons, holding of public meetings, jathas, processions and carrying of firearms, explosives and crackers have been prohibited during the period. The commissioner has said that shouting provocative slogans and any activities that hurt the sentiments of the people are prohibited.

December 26,2022

Bengaluru, Dec 26: Stressing the need to create awareness with a spurt in Covid cases globally and Omicron sub-variant BF.7 infections, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the government will implement preventive measures step by step, without hampering normal life and economic activities. This was discussed at the cabinet meeting held here, earlier today.

"The current Covid situation was discussed at the cabinet meeting today, about the need to create awareness among the public about an increase in booster dose, testing, making testing compulsory for Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases, wearing masks in closed places," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters, he said, all these things will be discussed at a high-level meeting later in the day. "We will have to bring in preventive measures step by step, without hampering normal life and economic activities in any way," he said, adding for New Year celebrations there will be certain directions, in the wake of an increase in Covid cases in different parts of the world.

A meeting headed by the state's Health Minister K Sudhakar and Minister-in-charge for Disaster Management R Ashoka, along with technical experts is scheduled today, which is likely to decide on Covid preventive measures and guidelines to be followed in the days ahead, including for the New Year celebrations. 

