  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru mob lynching: Ashraf was brutally assaulted for 2 hours before being left as an ‘unidentified body’

Mangaluru mob lynching: Ashraf was brutally assaulted for 2 hours before being left as an ‘unidentified body’

coastaldigest.com news network
April 30, 2025

ashraflynching.jpg

Mangaluru, April 30: The victim of the tragic mob lynching in Mangaluru, 36-year-old Ashraf, was assaulted for nearly two hours before his body was abandoned at the crime scene, according to sources. The incident took place near a local cricket match venue in Kudupu on April 28. The exact motive behind the attack remains under investigation. Ashraf had suffered multiple severe internal injuries, which led to his death.

Ashraf, originally from Pulpalli village in Sultan Bathery taluk, Wayanad district, Kerala, had been living in Mangaluru for the past month as a manual labourer. 

He was known to have a mild mental disability, which had caused him to wander around different areas. Abdul Jabbar, Ashraf’s brother, confirmed that Ashraf was unmarried and had no affiliations with any organization. "We had been treating his health issues for years, but his condition never fully improved," Jabbar shared. 

Despite his mental health challenges, Ashraf frequently visited family in Kerala and maintained regular contact with his brother, who provided him with essentials, including a mobile phone.

The police had initially registered the incident as an unnatural death under suspicious circumstances. However, following the autopsy, the case was reclassified as mob lynching after it was confirmed that Ashraf died from internal injuries caused by strong blows, compounded by shock and the lack of medical intervention.

In connection with the incident, 20 men have been arrested so far, with 25 suspects believed to be involved. The first person to assault Ashraf is thought to be 26-year-old autorickshaw driver T Sachin from Kudupu. Police have invoked several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to mob violence and culpable homicide. Investigations are ongoing, with authorities collecting witness statements, CCTV footage, and mobile tower data to identify additional suspects.

Abdul Jabbar has assured full cooperation with the police as they continue to investigate the horrific attack.

‘Attempt to cover up’

Meanwhile, the Dakshina Kannada district committee of CPI(M) has accused the Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate of deliberately attempting to cover up the mob lynching. The committee claims that the FIR (First Information Report) filed in this case serves as strong evidence of the police’s efforts to obscure the truth.

“The news of the incident reached the Vamanjoor Police Station within an hour of the incident. Five hours later, police arrived at the crime scene, where they found the brutalized body of the victim. By this time, the details of the incident were clear to the police, and the news had also reached Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal,” it said.

CPI(M) district secretary Muneer Katipalla alleged that the police apparently tried to weaken and possibly cover up the case due to various factors. Ravindra Nayak, a prominent BJP leader, and Manjunath, both believed to be key figures in the local political circles, are reportedly connected to the attack. The incident drew national attention, and the police were reportedly concerned that the case would cause embarrassment if it became widely known.

As part of the cover-up, Manjunath, who is said to have played a pivotal role in the mob lynching, allegedly filed a report stating that the unidentified body had been found. Despite being fully aware of the details, the police issued a lookout notice, falsely claiming that the victim may have died from falling due to intoxication or a scuffle, with only superficial injuries on his body, said Mr. Katipalla, who believes this was an effort to exonerate the real culprits and avoid further embarrassment for the local authorities.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 27,2025

Mangaluru: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Mangaluru branch and the Association of Medical Consultants (AMC) have strongly condemned the alleged assault and threats against Dr. Asha Jyothi Putturaya, the Chief Medical Officer at Puttur Taluk Hospital.

The incident occurred when Dr. Asha Jyothi, during her routine rounds in the NICU, found a group of visitors violating hospital protocol. When she requested them to limit visitors to maintain NICU sanctity, two individuals, identified as Zohara and her son Abdul Samad, allegedly became aggressive, verbally abused her, and misbehaved with her in full view of patients and staff. A complaint was filed immediately, but no arrests had been made at the time of reporting.

IMA Mangaluru president Dr. Jessy Maria D'Souza called the incident a direct insult to the dignity and safety of a senior government officer, warning that inaction would set a dangerous precedent. 

AMC Mangaluru president Dr. Vatsala Kamath echoed these concerns, recalling the shocking Kolkata incident of 2024 and stressing the urgent need to protect women doctors.

District Health Officer Dr. Thimmaiah H R and Puttur MLA Ashok Kumar Rai also condemned the incident. The MLA emphasized that doctors must be allowed to work without fear and promised legal action against the accused. In protest, the hospital's medical and non-medical staff staged a flash strike, which was later called off following assurances from authorities.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
April 24,2025

terrorvictims.jpg

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday visited the residence of 35-year-old Bharat Bhushan, in Mathikere, Bengaluru, who was shot dead in front of his family by terrorists in Pahalgam and paid his final respects.

Offering condolences on behalf of all Kannadigas to Bharat Bhushan, the Chief Minister said it is extremely unfortunate that a young, well-educated man like him became a victim of a terror strike.

He strongly condemned the attack as a barbaric and inhuman act.

To facilitate the safe return of Kannada-speaking individuals stranded in Kashmir and to bring back the mortal remains of the deceased, Labour Minister Santosh Lad and a team of officials were immediately dispatched. So far, 175 Kannadigas have been safely brought back to the state.

“It is the government’s duty to protect Kannadigas in difficult times,” the CM stated.

The Karnataka government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the Kannadigas who lost their lives in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, he added.

“It is the government’s responsibility to completely eradicate terrorism. Our government extends full support to the Centre in eliminating terrorist activities in the country,” CM Siddaramaiah said.

“Killing innocent people in broad daylight and in front of their families is a heinous crime. Similar to the past Pulwama and Balakot incidents, this is a recurrence. Intelligence failure at the Central level may have contributed to this incident as well,” he observed.

The Chief Minister has directed officials to make necessary arrangements for conducting the final rites of Manjunath Rao and Bharat Bhushan with police honours.

The victims from Karnataka include Bharat Bhushan, Manjunath Rao, and Madhusudan (who had settled in Bengaluru, hailing from Andhra Pradesh). Minister for Transport Ramalinga Reddy has met Bharat Bhushan’s family in Bengaluru, while Minister for Education Madhu Bangarappa met Manjunath Rao’s family in Shivamogga and assured them of support. 

Regarding the terror attack in Kashmir, the Chief Minister said the Central government has already initiated certain measures, and the state government will extend complete support for further steps aimed at eliminating terrorism.

Bharat Bhushan had gone on a Kashmir trip with his wife, Dr Sujata, a paediatrician, and toddler son.

The family stated that the gang of terrorists approached him and asked his name. When Bharat told them his name without any fear. The terrorists then asked him to hand over his son to his wife, Sujata. Later, they had asked him whether he was a Hindu or a Muslim. When Bharat said he was a Hindu, he was shot dead.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
April 16,2025

wastemangaluru.jpg

Mangaluru: Starting April 22, 2025, the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) will strictly enforce separate disposal of sanitary waste, along with existing waste segregation norms. This decision was formally announced by MCC Commissioner Ravichandra Naik on Tuesday (April 15) during a training session at the Town Hall for civic workers.

What’s Changing?
All households and establishments must now segregate waste into the following four categories:
 
Categories of Waste (Effective April 22)
1.    Wet Waste
– Food scraps, vegetable peels, garden waste, etc.

2.    Dry Waste
– Paper, cardboard, plastic bottles, glass, metal, etc.

3.    Sanitary Waste (Now mandatory to separate)
– Sanitary pads, baby napkins, adult diapers, medical dressings, etc.

4.    Rejected Waste / Non-Recyclables
– Broken glass, ceramics, unusable plastics, thermocol, etc.

Rules and Penalties
•    Sanitary waste must be placed in a separate bin and must not be mixed with any other waste.
•    Violators will be fined ₹500 for the first offense, with higher fines for repeat violations.
•    Mixing plastic items like tubs and bottles with wet waste will also attract penalties.
“Improper segregation is a serious issue. MCC areas generate 5 to 10 tonnes of sanitary waste daily,” said Commissioner Naik.

MCC’s Awareness Campaign
To help the public understand the new system:
•    MCC will distribute pamphlets and notices this week.
•    These materials will explain the four waste categories and penalty clauses in detail.

QR Code Monitoring Returns
The MCC is also relaunching its QR code-based tracking system to monitor waste collection and staff attendance.

How it works:
•    QR codes are installed at buildings.
•    Civic workers will scan them using a new mobile app.
•    The app will send real-time updates to the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC).

Current Status:
•    MCC manages 2.37 lakh properties.
•    90,000 properties in 60 wards already have QR codes installed.
“The new system will help us track both garbage pickup and civic worker attendance more accurately,” said Naik.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.