Mangaluru: NIA team visits former MLA late B M Idinabba’s house

Mangaluru, Aug 4: A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) visited the residence of former Ullal MLA late B M Idinabba early on Wednesday morning at Mastikatte, Ullal on the outskirts of the city.

The 25-member team was led by an officer of the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police. The NIA has so far not issued any statement about the visit.

Idinabba, who was also a prominent advocate of communal harmony and unity, passed away in April 2009. His son B M Basha, a realtor, stays in the house along with his family. Basha's two sons stay abroad.

Rumours are doing rounds that the NIA team that came from Bengaluru is conducting investigation based on a suspicion that one of the family members might have some connection with some hardline outfits.

According to sources, Basha’s kin had mysteriously gone missing from Kerala a few years ago. While the family members deny links with any terror organisation, a few media reports had expressed suspicion that the missing person might have joined some terror outfits.