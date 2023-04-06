Mangaluru observes Good Friday; devotees throng churches

Mangaluru, Apr 7: Churches across this coastal city saw a large number of devotees observe Good Friday by offering special prayers on Friday.

In all the churches under Mangalore and Udupi dioceses, prayers commenced early in morning, with several devotees flocking for – Way of the Cross—which depicts the events surrounding the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

For Christians, Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ at Calvary. Easter celebrations began Thursday.

During the sermon in a church, the priest gave an example how over the years the cross has served as the harbinger of peace to many people and countries and how it has changed their life. He asked people to enhance others lives by their virtues and to consider everyone equal.

On this day, candles will be extinguished in the churches and statues will be covered in black to mourn the death of Jesus. The Catholic church treats this religious holiday as a fast and penance.