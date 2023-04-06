  1. Home
Mangaluru observes Good Friday; devotees throng churches

News Network
April 7, 2023

Mangaluru, Apr 7: Churches across this coastal city saw a large number of devotees observe Good Friday by offering special prayers on Friday.

In all the churches under Mangalore and Udupi dioceses, prayers commenced early in morning, with several devotees flocking for – Way of the Cross—which depicts the events surrounding the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

For Christians, Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ at Calvary. Easter celebrations began Thursday.

During the sermon in a church, the priest gave an example how over the years the cross has served as the harbinger of peace to many people and countries and how it has changed their life. He asked people to enhance others lives by their virtues and to consider everyone equal.

On this day, candles will be extinguished in the churches and statues will be covered in black to mourn the death of Jesus. The Catholic church treats this religious holiday as a fast and penance.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 31,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 31: In what appears to be a case of murder-cum-suicide, four members of a family including two children was found dead in a lodge room on KS Rao Road in Mangaluru on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Devendra (46), his wife Nirmala (38), and their 9-year-old twin daughters Chaithra and Chaithanya.

The family, hailing from Vijayanagar in Mysuru had taken the room on rent on March 27 and were supposed to vacate on March 30. 

While the husband was found hanging, the wife and two children were found dead in sleeping position.

A death note found in the room stated that financial problems forced them to end their lives, according to Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain.

Sleuths of Mangaluru north police station rushed to the spot. Further investigation is under way. 

News Network
March 30,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 30: In a gut-wrenching tragedy, a youth accidentally fell to death from the balcony of a high rise residential apartment building at Kadri area of Mangaluru city early today. 

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Shamaal son of G Abdul Saleem, proprietor of ‘Mobile Care’. 

According to police, he fell from the balcony of the 14th floor flat in the Planet SKS residential complex situated behind Karnataka Polytechnic. 

The tragedy occurred at around 5 a.m. just after Shamaal finished his suhoor, the pre-dawn meal consumed before commencement of fasting in the month of Ramadan. 

It is suspected that he lost his balance and fell off the balcony as he was still sleepy. 

Jurisdictional Kadri police have registered a case in this regard and an investigation is on.

News Network
April 5,2023

Mangaluru, Apr 5: In a gruesome crime, a youth was allegedly beaten to death by his father after fight over chicken curry last night in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

The victim has been identified as Shivaram (32), a resident of Mogra Yerannagude, Guthigar village in Sullia. He is survived by his wife and two children.  

It is said that Shivaram had fetched home chicken and gone out on some work. When he returned home the entire chicken curry was consumed by other family members.

This reportedly led to a fight between Shivaram and his father Sheena and in a fit of rage the father attacked his son on his head with a wooden log. Shivaram collapsed on the spot and died.

Jurisdictional Subramanya police visited the spot and arrested the accused. 

