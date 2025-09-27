  1. Home
Mangaluru: P.B. Ahmed Mudassir Elected New President of KCCI

News Network
September 27, 2025



Mangaluru, Sept 27: In a significant development for the trade and industry community of Coastal Karnataka, the Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has elected prominent businessman P.B. Ahmed Mudassir as its new President. 

The election, held on Saturday, saw Mr. Mudassir take the helm of the apex trade body, succeeding Mr. Anand G. Pai.

The elevation of Mr. Mudassir, a seasoned figure in the local business landscape, is a testament to his dedication and proven leadership within the Chamber. He previously served as the Vice President during the last term, where he was actively involved in several key initiatives and representations on behalf of the business community. 

His deep-rooted understanding of the region's commercial pulse, particularly in areas like trade and exports, is expected to bring a fresh impetus to KCCI's advocacy efforts.

Mr. Mudassir is associated with M/s P. B. Abdul Hameed & Co., a well-established name in Mangaluru's commercial sector, indicating his strong background in entrepreneurship and trade. 

During his tenure as Vice President, he was noted for his participation in crucial discussions, including meetings with political leaders and government officials on topics ranging from brand promotion for Mangaluru to addressing industry issues like GST compliance and infrastructure development.

News Network
September 24,2025

Bengaluru: Opposition BJP on Wednesday held protests in various parts of Karnataka, including capital city Bengaluru, targeting the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government over the pothole menace and the poor condition of the roads across the state.

While in Bengaluru, BJP leaders held demonstrations by filling potholes, in various other parts of the state 'rasta roko' (road blockade) protests were held, party sources said.

Protests are being held in almost all assembly segments, they said.

The protest in Bengaluru's Yelahanka was led by MLA S R Vishwanath. Former legislators and leaders staged a demonstration by filling potholes in the party's north Bengaluru region.

The Congress government in the state is facing intense criticism from various sections over the condition of roads in the state, especially those in Bengaluru that are riddled with potholes.

After drawing criticism for the poor state of roads in the city, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has set a one-month deadline for authorities to ensure that all the potholes are fixed and the roads are in good condition.

Several prominent people, including industry veterans in Bengaluru like former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai and Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw had recently urged the state government to immediately intervene.

The outrage against the condition of roads gained momentum following online trucking platform BlackBuck deciding to move the company out of its current location at Bellandur on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road (ORR), citing commuting and road infrastructure issues.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said the pothole issue is there across the country, including the national capital New Delhi and the road that leads to Prime Minister's residence, and projecting in the media as if the issue is there only in Karnataka is not right.

Shivakumar, who is also the minister in charge of Bengaluru development, said that the government has the duty and the responsibility to fix the issue, and it is working on it. "Work is on daily to fill about thousand potholes in each corporation (5 corporations in Bengaluru)," he said.

He also hit out at the BJP for not maintaining the roads while in power and raising the issue now, keeping civic body polls in mind.

Earlier, the Deputy CM had said that the city is set for a major push in road development with Rs 1,100 crore allocated for repair and construction.

News Network
September 27,2025

News Network
September 13,2025

airport.jpg

Mangaluru, Sept 13: Mangaluru International Airport Limited has added a striking cultural landmark to its premises — a towering granite statue celebrating the folk art of Yakshagana. Installed at the departure area, the artwork gives travellers a grand send-off steeped in local tradition.

The 10.25-foot statue, set on a 3-foot pedestal and weighing nearly four tonnes, captures a youthful Yakshagana character in a calm, dignified pose. It offers visitors a glimpse into the region’s vibrant artistic heritage of mythological storytelling, expressive dance, and elaborate costumes.

The masterpiece was sculpted by Himanshu Kumar (38), a Bihar-born artist who has embraced Karnataka as his home, proudly calling himself a naturalised Tuluva. Leading his studio Akrathi Shilpa Kala, Himanshu and his team completed the statue in just 64 days — a feat that reflects both their craftsmanship and devotion to Indian art.

The airport has been steadily transforming into a cultural gallery. Passengers can already admire a lenticular wall showcasing Mangaluru’s fishing harbour past and present, a figurine of a fisherman at work, the energetic pili vesha, Yakshagana miniatures, and even a dynamic sculpture of Kambala, the iconic buffalo race.

With the Yakshagana statue now joining this artistic ensemble, the airport isn’t just a transit hub — it’s becoming a showcase of coastal Karnataka’s rich traditions.

