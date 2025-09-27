Mangaluru: P.B. Ahmed Mudassir Elected New President of KCCI

Mangaluru, Sept 27: In a significant development for the trade and industry community of Coastal Karnataka, the Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has elected prominent businessman P.B. Ahmed Mudassir as its new President.
The election, held on Saturday, saw Mr. Mudassir take the helm of the apex trade body, succeeding Mr. Anand G. Pai.
The elevation of Mr. Mudassir, a seasoned figure in the local business landscape, is a testament to his dedication and proven leadership within the Chamber. He previously served as the Vice President during the last term, where he was actively involved in several key initiatives and representations on behalf of the business community.
His deep-rooted understanding of the region's commercial pulse, particularly in areas like trade and exports, is expected to bring a fresh impetus to KCCI's advocacy efforts.
Mr. Mudassir is associated with M/s P. B. Abdul Hameed & Co., a well-established name in Mangaluru's commercial sector, indicating his strong background in entrepreneurship and trade.
During his tenure as Vice President, he was noted for his participation in crucial discussions, including meetings with political leaders and government officials on topics ranging from brand promotion for Mangaluru to addressing industry issues like GST compliance and infrastructure development.
Comments
Add new comment