  2. Mangaluru police firing: Final report of magisterial probe submitted to Home Department

December 5, 2020

Mangaluru, Dec 5: Almost a year after the ill-famous Mangaluru police firing, which claimed lives of two Muslim civilians, the report of the magisterial inquiry into the incident has been submitted to the Sate Home Department.

G Jagadeesha, the Deputy Commissioner had headed the magisterial inquiry into the incident which took place during anti-CAA protest in Mangaluru on December 19, 2019.

The 50-odd page report, along with 2,500 supporting documents, has been submitted to Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department.

Nausheen and Jaleel, who died in the police firing had no criminal records. According to their family members they had not even taken part in any protest or agitation during the firing.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, the magisterial inquiry into the police firing was delayed.

November 27,2020

Bengaluru, Nov 27: The Karnataka Cabinet on Friday approved boundaries for the newly-carved Vijayanagara district, out of the Bellary district.

During a press conference, Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy announced that Hospet will be the district headquarters.

"Six taluks including Hospet, Harappanahalli, Hoovinahadagali, Hagari Bommanahalli, Kotturu and Kudligi would be the part of Vijayanagar district. The remaining taluks will be part of Bellary district," he said.

The Karnataka Cabinet had on November 18 approved a long-standing demand of carving out the Vijayanagara district from the existing Bellary district. Vijayanagara will be the 31st district of Karnataka.

A Cabinet meeting had decided to bifurcate Ballari district and fulfil the demand of Forest and Environment Minister Anand Singh.

November 21,2020

Bengaluru, Nov 21: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar said on Saturday that the CBI has summoned him to appear before it on November 23 in connection with a disproportionate assets case filed against him.

It’s true that I have received the summons,” Shivakumar told newsmen here.

“On November 19, the CBI officers came home, but nobody was there due to a personal event we were attending. The next morning, I came home and they gave me the summons. They’ve asked me to come on November 23,” he added.

On November 19, Shivakumar’s daughter Aishwarya got engaged to senior BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister SM Krishna’s grandson and Cafe Coffee Day founder (late) VG Siddhartha’s son Amartya.

Shivakumar said that he had requested the agency for permission to appear on November 25 instead of November 23. “Starting November 22, I’m travelling to Hospet (Ballari), Maski (Raichur) and then Basavakalyan (Bidar),” he added.

On October 5, the CBI raided 14 locations across Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai that were linked to Shivakumar in connection with alleged corruption cases against him.

In a statement, the CBI said it had booked the former minister for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets worth Rs 74 crore.

The CBI’s raids were preceded by a preliminary inquiry registered in March 2020, when Shivakumar was appointed as the KPCC President.

December 2,2020

Bengaluru, Dec 2: In a setback for those who indulge in politics over Hindu-Muslim weddings, the high court of Karnataka has declared that the “right of any major individual to marry the person of his/her choice is a fundamental right enshrined in the Constitution of India”.

The Karnataka HC division bench comprising Justices S Sujatha Sachin Shankar Magadum, which was dealing with a case involving two software professionals on November 27, added that “the said liberty relating to the personal relationships of two individuals cannot be encroached by anybody irrespective of caste or religion”.

The observations came while disposing of a habeas corpus petition filed by HB Wajeed Khan, a software engineer and resident of Bengaluru, who had approached the court seeking directions to produce Ramya G, a software engineer and colleague, and set her at liberty.

Acting on the court’s directions, Chandra Layout police produced Ramya before the court on November 27. Her parents, Gangadhar and Girija, as well as Wajeed Khan and his mother, Sreelakshmi, were present.

Ramya told the court she was staying at NGO Mahila Dakshatha Samithi, Vidyaranyapura, following a complaint lodged by her with the Janodaya Santwana Kendra, a family dispute resolution forum set up by the department of women and child welfare development. Ramya had alleged that her parents were infringing on her right to liberty by opposing her marriage to Wajeed.

Wajeed’s mother Sreelakshmi said she had no objection to the marriage but Ramya’s parents had not consented. Recording the statements, the bench noted that the scope of a habeas corpus petition was limited to producing the alleged detenue before the court.

“Ramya G, being a software engineer, is capable of taking a decision regarding her life. The Mahila Dakshata Samithi is directed to release her forthwith,” the bench observed.

