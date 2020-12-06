Mangaluru police firing: Final report of magisterial probe submitted to Home Department

Mangaluru, Dec 5: Almost a year after the ill-famous Mangaluru police firing, which claimed lives of two Muslim civilians, the report of the magisterial inquiry into the incident has been submitted to the Sate Home Department.

G Jagadeesha, the Deputy Commissioner had headed the magisterial inquiry into the incident which took place during anti-CAA protest in Mangaluru on December 19, 2019.

The 50-odd page report, along with 2,500 supporting documents, has been submitted to Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department.

Nausheen and Jaleel, who died in the police firing had no criminal records. According to their family members they had not even taken part in any protest or agitation during the firing.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, the magisterial inquiry into the police firing was delayed.