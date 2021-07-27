Mangaluru police firing: HC asks govt to file action taken report by August 25

Mangaluru, Jul 27: The High Court on Tuesday asked the Karnataka government to furnish by August 25, action taken report against those found guilty in the December 19, 2019 police firing incident in Mangaluru during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

A single judge bench led by Chief Justice A S Okha heard the Public Interest Litigation filed by Freedom Fighter H S Doreswamy, former mayor Ashraf and others seeking to direct the government to initiate an SIT inquiry into the incident.

State Counsel P Tejesh said the magisterial probe is complete and the investigation officer, Udupi Deputy Commissioner Jagadeesh has submitted report to the government. Later, the Magistrate Report was handed over to the Court in a sealed cover.

He said the report is being scrutinised by the state government which will shortly decide on the action to be taken against the guilty and sought two weeks' time for the same.

Paying heed to the demand, the Court directed the government to file the action taken report by August 25 in a sealed cover.