Mangaluru police on hunt for caller after bomb hoax disrupts operations at Kanachur Hospital for hours

June 4, 2025

Mangaluru, June 4: A bomb threat received earlier on Wednesday morning at Kanachur Medical College Hospital in Deralakatte, Ullal taluk, sparked panic and a massive emergency response, before being confirmed as a hoax. Police have now launched an investigation and issued a stern warning, vowing strict action against those behind the call.

The call, made to the hospital—one of the major private medical institutions in the Dakshina Kannada district—claimed that a bomb had been planted on the premises. The threat prompted immediate evacuation of hospital staff and patients. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), along with sniffer dogs and local police, rushed to the scene and combed the area for several hours.

By afternoon, officials confirmed that no explosives were found and declared the threat a false alarm.

The case falls under the Konaje Police Station limits, where a case has now been registered. According to a senior police officer, preliminary investigation has traced the call to a mobile number, and technical teams are analyzing call records to identify the individual.

“Such hoax calls are not just irresponsible but criminal,” an officer said. “They create panic, especially in sensitive places like hospitals. We will ensure those responsible face the full force of the law.”

The incident disrupted hospital operations for several hours and raised concerns about security protocols at medical institutions.

Authorities have reminded the public that bomb hoaxes are punishable offences under Indian law, carrying strict penalties including imprisonment.

Police have urged citizens to remain alert and report any suspicious activity immediately, while assuring that measures are in place to respond swiftly to emergencies.

Media Release
May 26,2025

Bengaluru: In a heartfelt appeal to the state government, the Gulf Retirees Association Karnataka (GRA), led by former NRI Sayed Shahul Hameed, met with Ms. Arathi Krishna, Deputy Chairperson of the Karnataka State NRI Forum, to address the mounting challenges faced by Gulf returnees. The meeting took place at her office in Vikas Soudha, where several returnees shared their struggles after spending decades working in the Gulf region.

The Association painted a grim picture of the financial, social, health-related, and educational hardships that returning expatriates are grappling with daily. Despite years of hard-earned income abroad, many find themselves back home in Karnataka without jobs, proper healthcare, or any support system to help them reintegrate into society.

“These are individuals who have contributed to the economy through remittances and built a life of dignity for their families. But on returning home, they are left in the lurch,” said Shahul Hameed and other GRA delegates. “They need urgent intervention—not just promises.”

India’s financial growth over the decades has been significantly bolstered by NRI remittances, with contributions from Gulf-based NRIs playing a central role. Their remittances were once considered the backbone of the country’s economic structure. Yet, in stark contrast, when these same individuals return to their homeland after years of service abroad, they find no dedicated government scheme or support mechanism in place to assist them with even their basic financial needs.

The meeting underlined that economic instability is one of the most pressing concerns. Returnees often lack the skills needed for local job markets or face age-related barriers, leaving them unemployed or underemployed. The absence of state-supported rehabilitation programs has forced many families into distress, struggling to meet even the basic necessities.

Adding to their woes are social reintegration problems and healthcare issues. Many returnees suffer from chronic illnesses accumulated over years of labor-intensive jobs abroad, yet they remain uninsured and underserved in Karnataka’s healthcare system.

In response, the Gulf Retirees Association has been running health camps, awareness programs, and counselling sessions, but they stress that community efforts alone are not enough. The state government must set up systematic support structures.

As a constructive step, the delegation submitted a formal memorandum to L.K. Atheeq, Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, urging immediate policy action and the creation of a comprehensive welfare program for Gulf returnees.

The Association also urged the Karnataka government to take inspiration from the state of Kerala, which has implemented a model support program through NORKA (Non-Resident Keralites Affairs). Kerala’s initiative—NDPREM (NORKA Department Project for Returned Emigrants)—has set a benchmark by offering financial aid, skill development, health services, and entrepreneurial support to returning NRIs.

“It’s high time Karnataka emulated Kerala’s vision and empathy. Our returnees are our citizens—neglecting them is not just a policy failure; it’s a humanitarian one,” said Shahul Hameed and other GRA delegates.

The Gulf Retirees Association Karnataka has been working under the presidentship of Haji Hamza Mithur for the past two years. The Association’s office is located at Kankanady Kunnil Complex, and it continues to support the rehabilitation and well-being of Gulf returnees.

Details of GRA Delegates Present at the Meeting:

•    SAYED SHAHUL HAMEED – Vice President
•    MOHAMMED HUSSAIN ARAKI – Vice President
•    YOUSUF ARALDAKA – Joint Secretary
•    IBRAHIM UPPINANGADI – Joint Secretary
•    BAVA ABDUL QADIR – Treasurer

The time to act is now. The voices of these returnees echo into a deeper truth—that those who once carried the weight of the country’s economic hopes must not be forgotten when they return home.

coastaldigest.com news network
June 4,2025

Mangaluru, June 4: A Mangaluru resident was allegedly duped of ₹21.7 lakh in an online investment scam that began through a social media connection. The victim filed a complaint with the Cyber, Economic, and Narcotics (CEN) Crime Police, who have launched an investigation.

According to the complaint, the victim came across a Facebook profile in September 2024 under the name Raveena Roy, who claimed to be an MBA graduate and investment consultant. She promoted seemingly lucrative investment opportunities in gold trading and deposit schemes.

Gaining the victim’s trust, the accused later shared two WhatsApp contact numbers and directed him to download and register on an app via a link. Believing it to be a legitimate platform, the complainant shared personal information including his mobile number, email ID, and Aadhaar details.

Through the app’s customer support, the victim was provided with multiple bank account numbers and IFSC codes for making deposits. Between October 3, 2024, and April 25, 2025, he transferred a total of ₹21.7 lakh via NEFT and IMPS to various accounts linked to the scam.

Initially, the complainant was allowed to withdraw a small sum, reinforcing his trust. However, when he attempted to withdraw the remaining amount, he was asked to pay an additional tax. This demand aroused suspicion, and upon further scrutiny, he realised he had been scammed.

The CEN Crime Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Public Alert:

Authorities urge citizens to exercise extreme caution while engaging in online investment offers. Avoid sharing personal or financial details through unverified apps or unknown contacts on social media. Always verify the legitimacy of platforms through official channels before making any monetary transactions.

News Network
May 25,2025

The Israeli regime has deployed its entire standing army infantry and armored brigades to the Gaza Strip amid serious escalation of its 19-month-old war of genocide against the Palestinian territory.

Announcing the development, the Israeli military said the deployed brigades included elite ones such as as Golani, Paratroopers, Givati, Commando, Kfir, Nahal, 7th, 188th, and 401st, various Israeli media outlets reported on Saturday.

A limited number of reserve units have also been mobilized for operations across the coastal sliver, the reports noted.

The military buildup came after the regime launched its operation "Gideon’s Chariots," which mandated Israeli forces to focus more on the northern part of the coastal sliver and the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis.

Israeli outlets have also reported that the escalation has so far not led to any encounter between the military and Gaza’s Hamas resistance movement.

Despite the absence of any such encounter, and the regime’s insistence that it tries its utmost to only target resistance fighters, the war keeps exacting a staggering death toll among Gaza’s civilians.

The genocidal military onslaught has so far claimed the lives of more than 61,700 people, mostly women and children, throughout the territory.

Last month, Hamas said fatalities resulting from the warfare had included more than 19,000 children.

The regime launched the genocide in October 2023 in response to a heroic operation staged by members of Hamas and their fellow resistance fighters from across the coastal sliver. The al-Aqsa Storm Operation ensnared hundreds of Zionists.

Israeli authorities have warned that the warfare would continue to escalate as long as Hamas “refused” to engage in negotiations leading to an agreement on the release of the remaining captives in Gaza.

The group and even some Israeli officials, themselves, have, however, denounced the regime for either trying to sabotage talks aimed at realization of such a deal, or pretending responsible participation in the negotiation process.

The Israeli atrocities have, meanwhile, been met with widespread criticism for not only their monumental civilian toll, but also Israeli forces’ systemic abuses, including the use of Palestinians as human shields.

