  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru police recommend suspension of 298 DLs in 15 days; riding without helmet tops the list

Mangaluru police recommend suspension of 298 DLs in 15 days; riding without helmet tops the list

News Network
August 22, 2023

The Mangaluru city police have recommended the suspension of 298 driving licences (DLs) for violation sections of the IPC and the Motor Vehicles Act. 

According to city police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, police recommended the suspension of 298 licenses for various violations just 15 days from August 6 to 20, 20203. 

Riding without a helmet accounts for the highest number of cases, with 128 cases.

Other violations are speeding/rash and negligent driving-71 cases, drunk and drive-20 cases, goods vehicles carrying passengers-42 cases, using mobile phones while driving -4 cases, red signal jumping-10 cases, triple riding -7 cases and driving without seat belt -16.

The commissioner said that during the said period, police had carried out a special drive to check traffic violations and booked 593 cases for wrong parking by using wheel clamps, 106 cases for using shrill horns, 70 cases for using tinted glass/black film, 13 cases against autorickshaws for refusing to go for hire/demanding excessive fare than the metre reading and 28 cases were booked for driving against one way.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 18,2023

violence.jpg

New Delhi, Aug 18: Three "village volunteers" belonging to Kuki tribe were gunned down by unidentified miscreants on Friday morning in Naga-dominated Ukhrul district. 

Police said the incident took place at Thowai Kuki, a Kuki village when unidentified armed men entered the village and fired at the village volunteers, who were guarding the village to thwart attack by Meiteis in the neighbouring areas. 

Ukhrul is a Tangkhul Naga-dominated district and has by and large remained untouched by the ongoing clashes between the Meiteis and the Kukis. Armed miscreants belonging to Meitei community are suspected to be behind the attack but police did not pinpoint the assailant. 

Ukhrul SP Ninghshem Vashum, while confirming the development, however, said the incident was related to the ongoing clashes between the Meitei and the Kukis. Security forces rushed to the spot but the miscreants has already fled. But combing operation is underway in search of the assailants, he said. 

The three victims have been identified as Hollenson Baite, Thangkhokai Haokip and Jamkhogin Haokip. 

More than 150 people have been killed and over 60,000 others have been displaced due to the violence between sections of Meitei and Kuki community since May 3. Many heaved a sigh of relief as no violence was reported in the last one week. But the fresh attack on Friday triggered tension and left the security agencies worried. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
August 12,2023

Kolkata, Aug 12: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday alleged that the Centre has not taken any action against those involved in unleashing atrocities in Manipur.

She also said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi can’t speak on corruption as his government is 'surrounded by issues like PM Care fund, Rafale deal and demonetisation'."

Her comments come hours after PM Modi said India has a strict policy of zero tolerance against corruption while addressing the G20 Anti-Corruption Ministerial Meet here via video conferencing.

The feisty TMC supremo said the PM was 'blaming the opposition without any evidence as the BJP doesn't want the country's poor people to survive'.

'The prime minister is misleading the nation. He is speaking without any evidence. The BJP doesn't want any poor people in the country to survive. He cannot speak on corruption, as there are several allegations of corruption against the BJP government, be it a Rafale aircraft deal or demonetisation,' Banerjee said in an audio message.

In an apparent reference to the PM's allegation that the opposition didn't want a discussion on Manipur in Parliament, Banerjee said the "BJP has not taken any action against those involved in atrocities in the northeastern state".

"In West Bengal, too, 15-16 people have been killed by them (BJP) during rural polls. They are giving indulgence," she alleged. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 19,2023

modiP.jpg

Mumbai, Aug 19: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday expressed confidence that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would win if the Congress fields her against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Varanasi seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The holy city of Varanasi is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh and is a stronghold of Modi, who won twice from the seat.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi at Parliament House during the Monsoon Session, in New Delhi.(ANI)

“…She (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) may fight from Amethi if she wants or from Varanasi, I am certain she will win,” Chaturvedi said while indicating that the Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A or Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance is causing noticeable discomfort for Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.

“I.N.D.I.A parties are playing on the front foot…PM Modi's consistent criticisms of the alliance, from Parliament to the Red Fort is a proof of his unease" with its growing influence, she said.

"There are 26 non-Bharatiya Janata parties (in the alliance), their MLAs, MPs and vote share will be united for this fight, she further said, expressing confidence on the much-anticipated BJP-led NDA versus I.N.D.I.A battle that will be witnessed in the 2024 elections.

On the question of reaching a broader consensus on seat allocations, Chaturvedi said it will be revealed when the time comes and added that if Vadra is deemed as best suited for the Varanasi seat during the discussions, she will be officially endorsed by the Uddhav camp and I.N.D.I.A alike.

INDIA meet in Mumbai

The Sena (UBT) leader's statement comes days ahead of the I.N.D.I.A's third national-level meeting, which will be held in Mumbai from August 31. The first two meetings were held in Bihar's Patna in June and Karnataka's Bengaluru in mid-July. At the Patna meet, various Opposition parties came together to announce their united effort at taking down the Modi government in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Opposition has consistently accused the BJP of “assaulting” the foundation of Indian democratic values. The BJP and Modi, however, have downplayed the impact of the Opposition alliance and are confident of winning a third term with record-breaking numbers in the next elections.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.