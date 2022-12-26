Mangaluru: Prohibitory orders in sensitive areas extended in till Dec 29

  1. Home
December 27, 2022

Mangaluru: Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the criminal procedure code (CrPC) that were imposed in four police station limits of the Mangaluru city police commissionerate have been extended till 6 am on December 29, stated city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

Prohibitory orders were clamped in Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor and Panambur police station limits following the murder of Abdul Jaleel, 43, in front of his shop at Katipalla fourth block in Surathkal between 8 pm and 8.30 pm on December 24.

Accordingly, assembly of five or more persons, holding of public meetings, jathas, processions and carrying of firearms, explosives and crackers have been prohibited during the period. The commissioner has said that shouting provocative slogans and any activities that hurt the sentiments of the people are prohibited.

December 25,2022

Mangaluru, Dec 12: The failure of police department in taking tough action against the criminals and communal goons in the coastal Karnataka led to the coldblooded murder of an innocent citizen in Surathkal last night, alleged Mangaluru City MLA and former minister U T Khader. 

Speaking to media persons in the wake of the murder of Abdul Jaleel, a resident of Krishnapura 9th block, Mr Khader said that the police the region have been going soft on criminals that involved in “immoral policing” in the past few months. 

“Instead of taking strict action against the trouble mongers, the police chose to release them because of political pressure soon after taking them into custody. If the police had taken tough action against the miscreants, this murder wouldn’t have occurred,” he opined. 

“As assembly polls are looming in Karnataka, an atmosphere of fear has prevailed in the coastal belt thanks to recent murders and communal attacks. It seems that the BJP government is directly encouraging criminals to divert people from real issues ahead of elections,” he said. 

He also urged the government to release compensation to the family of Jaleel, and other innocent Muslim men murdered by communal forces, just like it released compensation to the family of Praveen Nettaru, and stop differentiating between Hindus and Muslims.

December 14,2022

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday took objection to actor Deepika Padukone's costume in a song of Bollywood film Pathaan and said if certain scenes are not "corrected", the government will consider what to do about its screening.

Mishra, the spokesperson of the state government, also said Padukone has been a supporter of the "Tukde Tukde gang” as seen in the JNU case.

Mishra's statement came after a song, Besharam Rang, featuring Padukone from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film was released recently. He said the costumes seen in the song are prima facie "highly objectionable" and it is clearly visible that this song was filmed out of a "contaminated mentality".

“I would request to correct the scenes and her (Padukone's) costumes (in the song), otherwise whether this film should be allowed in Madhya Pradesh or not will be a question to be considered,” Mishra told reporters in Mhow in Indore district. In the same breath, he alleged "Padukone has been a supporter of the Tukde Tukde gang as seen in the JNU case".

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) often uses the "tukde-tukde gang" remark coined in the aftermath of a JNU protest in Delhi in 2016. Pathaan, a Hindi-language action thriller film, is scheduled for release on January 25, 2023.

Notably, Mishra, a senior leader of BJP in Madhya Pradesh, in October warned the makers of the Bollywood film Adipurush, based on the epic Ramayana, of legal action if scenes showing Hindu religious figures in the "wrong" way are not removed. In July this year, he directed to file an FIR (First Information Report) over a controversial poster of filmmaker Leena Manimekalai's documentary Kaali after an outrage. 

December 22,2022

Mangaluru, Dec 22: Telecom giant Airtel is facing a criminal case in Mangaluru for digging a pit without permission and failing to close it after its work was finished. 

The Mangaluru City Corporation has submitted a complaint against Airtel after a woman fell into a pit dug by them without taking precautionary measures near Ambedkar Circle in the city.

The pit was dug to repair cables, but the MCC executive engineer said no permission was taken. He submitted a complaint to Bunder police station and urged the police to register a criminal case. 

After the cable was repaired, no safety measures were taken to fill the pit. As a result, the elderly woman fell into the pit and suffered injuries. At present, the MCC has filled up the trench.

Meanwhile, the woman is being treated in the ICU at a private hospital. She was identified as Precilla Pereira (57). She suffered an injury on her neck and her legs are swollen. The scan report revealed a blood clot in her head, sources added. 

