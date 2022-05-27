  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: Rationalist challenges astrologers over Malali mosque controversy

News Network
May 27, 2022

Mangaluru, May 27: In the wake of ‘Tambula Prashne’ organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad earlier this week as part its campaign to portray Malali Juma Masjid near Ganjimutt on the city’s outskirts as a temple, the Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations (FIRA) has thrown open a fresh challenge for astrologers, who claimed that there was a shiva temple in the place of mosque centuries ago.

After the ‘Tambula Prashne’ ritual, Gopalakrishna Panicker, an astrologer from Payyanur in Kerala, claimed that the place belonged to a mutt once upon a time.

Prof Narendra Nayak, president, Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations (FIRA), said that since the so-called accurate predictive astrology, which can make predictions, has hit the headlines again, FIRA was reiterating its challenge to those who can predict the future. 

“The predictions made in connection with the Malali controversy could be a wild guess or a fixed result. So, to test the powers of this individual, or any others of this type, we are herein devising a foolproof method for testing the powers. We are challenging astrologers to predict what is placed in six envelopes, and the 100% accurate prediction to at least five out of six questions, will win prize money of Rs 1 lakh,’’ he stated.

Nayak said that the envelopes were sealed at 11.33 am on Wednesday, in the city, and will be opened at 10.30 am on June 1, at the Mangaluru Press Club, and the prizes will be announced there. 

“I hope that this data is enough to make predictions. The challenge is open to all, regardless of religious beliefs, caste, creed, or nationality. The entries can be sent by email to [email protected] or on WhatsApp at 9448216343. All entries received up to midnight of May 31, will be considered. Postal entries are not acceptable,” he said.

He said the outer sealed envelope will contain six smaller ones, with questions on them on the outside. The answers to the questions are to be typed, as envelope 1 contents and details, and so on. 

“Vague answers like containing a currency note or a paper are not acceptable. If more than one entry has all correct answers, according to the conditions mentioned, all those who have got the answer correct, will receive Rs 1 lakh each. However, due to the limits of finance, if the number of correct entries exceeds 50, the challenger will declare bankruptcy,” he said.

News Network
May 15,2022

Moscow, May 15: One person was injured after the village of Sereda in Russia’s Belgorod Region was shelled from Ukraine, the regional governor has said.

Another village in Russia’s Belgorod Region was shelled from Ukraine on Sunday, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov has said. The Sereda settlement is located on the border between the two countries.

One person was hurt in the attack, “suffering a shrapnel wound,” Gladkov wrote on Telegram, adding that he’ll receive medical attention.

Sereda made headlines earlier this week when reports on social media emerged, claiming that the village had been seized by the Ukrainian military. Authorities in the Belgorod Region dismissed those reports as false.

Since the launch of Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine in late February, numerous settlements in Russia's southwestern regions of Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk have been struck from the Ukrainian side.

Moscow has warned that it will hit Ukrainian “decision-making centers, including Kiev” if such incidents continue.

News Network
May 18,2022

schoolgirl.jpg

Bantwal, May 18: A high school student died of cardiac arrest at Alike village near Vittla in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada. 

The deceased has been identified as Anvitha Hegde, a Class 9 student of Jaycees English Medium School, Vittla. She was the lone daughter of Vinay Hegde and Saigeetha is a resident of Chandadi in Alike village.

According to reports, Anvitha Hegde experienced chest pain last night and died of a massive heart attack all of a sudden.

The school declared a holiday today to mourn Anvitha’s sudden demise.

News Network
May 18,2022

Bengaluru, May 18: Questioning the BJP government's "urgency" to bring the anti-conversion law into effect via an ordinance, Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar on Wednesday accused it of 'conveniently bypassing' the due process of debate and discussion in the legislature.

Noting that the law fails to address more pressing issues at hand, he asked, “Will it create jobs?” and whether it will be "used as a ploy to persecute minorities on fake charges?"

“What is the great hurry to bring an anti-conversion law via ordinance, avoiding debate in the assembly and the council?” Shivakumar asked.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Tuesday gave his assent to the 'Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Ordinance'(anti-conversion ordinance), following which the government has notified it.

Last week, the state cabinet had decided to promulgate an ordinance to give effect to this contentious law against unlawful religious conversion, which has been opposed by opposition parties and Christian religious leaders.

'The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill' was passed by the Legislative Assembly in December last year. However, it is pending for passage in the Legislative Council, where the ruling BJP is one member short of majority. 

