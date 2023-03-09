  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru records highest temperature in India as heatwave grips West Coast

Mangaluru records highest temperature in India as heatwave grips West Coast

News Network
March 9, 2023

The coastal city of Mangaluru was the hottest place in the country on Wednesday with a maximum temperature of 38.8 degrees Celsius, a trend that mostly continued into Thursday, March 9, when India Meteorological Department (IMD) said mercury ruled in the range of 37-39 degrees Celsius over many parts of Coastal Karnataka and Goa.

Similar conditions were reported from isolated places of Saurashtra, Kutch and Vidarbha, while maximum temperatures were in the range of 35-37 degrees Celsius over parts of Vidarbha and East Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Konkan, Saurashtra, Kutch, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha, Rayalaseema and West Madhya Pradesh.

The temperature recorded in Mangaluru on Wednesday was the highest since 2010, surpassing the previous high of 37.9 degrees Celsius in 2017.

On March 2, just six days ago, the city had already recorded the highest temperature in the country at 37.9 degrees Celsius. Currently, the prevailing temperature is 5.4 degrees Celsius higher than the usual temperature for this time of year.

Meanwhile, Karwar recorded a temperature of 38.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, which is six degrees Celsius higher than usual for this season.

According to IMD, many parts of the state are likely to experience an increase of three degrees Celsius in temperature in the coming days. However, rain is expected after March in some parts of the state, while coastal areas are likely to receive rain in March itself.

The primary reason for the increase in temperature is the dry weather and heat wave blowing from North to South. Moreover, in April, the temperature in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada is expected to increase by six degrees Celsius, according to IMD reports.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 25,2023

Park.jpg

The rising incidents of moral policing in coastal Karnataka, especially in Mangaluru, in the last few years have cast a shadow over the port city, once known as a liberal society with a cosmopolitan culture. Social activists in the region reason that the deterioration in the social harmony happened after the growth of right-wing organisations, which have gained ground in the coastal belt.

They attribute the recurrence of such incidents as a result of the impunity granted to moral policing, political support to the outfits and a passive approach of the ruling BJP. Moral policing occurs mostly where the Hindutva outfits like Bajrang Dal are strong, which has affected the psyche of the young generation including students. The most glaring incident in the recent past was reported on July 25 last year when Bajrang Dal activists barged into a pub in the city protesting against women partying at the venue. Students were abused and chased away by the protestors. The attack reminded everyone of the notorious assault on girls at another pub by Sri Rama Sene members in 2009.

Observers say in most of the cases registered by the police, the accused go unpunished due to lack of evidence provided by law enforcement agencies. A top police official, on condition of anonymity, told PTI they intervene only when complaints are raised about illegal activities in pubs and public places. Right-wing organisations, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and its youth wing Bajrang Dal, claim that their workers are only trying to protect the culture and tradition of the country and reminding the young generation about dignified behaviour in public spaces. "The activists carry out such protests only to protect the culture and dignity of the nation," says VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell.

He claims that people belonging to different religions partying and drinking are against the basic tenets of our culture and the activists react only when complaints are received from the public. Police said arrests are being made in many cases when a complaint is lodged. On several occasions, the victims do not wish to proceed with the cases, they contended. In 2022, there were 41 moral policing cases in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, according to Suresh B Bhat, activist and member of the Karnataka Communal Harmony Forum and People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), as detailed in a report titled 'Chronicle of communal incidents in coastal districts of Karnataka'.

Of the incidents, 37 were by Hindu vigilantes while four were by fringe groups of Muslim vigilantes. There was an increase in the number of instances of moral policing too, as in 2021, a total of 37 incidents were reported, while in 2020, only nine such cases were reported. In such instances of moral policing, couples who belonged to different faiths were either assaulted or handed over to the police by the vigilante groups, even if both the parties had been together wilfully. Police pointed out that the act of moral policing does not fall under any specific section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

However, their actions can attract charges under certain IPC sections. According to police, on moral policing incidents, they have been registering cases under IPC Sections 354 (outraging modesty of woman), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (molestation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 149 (unlawful assembly). DYFI leader Muneer Katipalla claims frequent incidents of moral policing occur with the tacit support of the ruling BJP in the state who prefer to remain mute spectators to such activities. These incidents are reflections of the agenda of polarisation, he asserted. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had last year stirred a controversy by his comment on moral policing. "When sentiments are hurt, there will be action and reaction," he said, inviting sharp criticism from the Opposition and social activists. 

Last year, several cases of moral policing were reported in the city including the attack on the pub. Right-wing activists had assaulted a Muslim youth for travelling with a girl of a different faith in the city on March 5. Again, on August 30, a 19-year-old Muslim student was beaten up and threatened by his college mates for befriending a Hindu girl. A 27-year-old Muslim youth was dragged out of a private bus at Naguri in the city on October 21 and beaten up for travelling with a Hindu woman. Bajrang Dal district leader Puneet Attavar had openly stated in December last that their activists will confront Muslim youth in the company of Hindu girls during New Year parties.

Police said activists of Hindutva outfits were behind the majority of attacks, while a section of Muslims were also involved in certain cases. After the infamous attack on party-goers at the pub by Sri Rama Sene activists in 2009, the court which heard the case had opined that the investigating officer had not provided sufficient evidence in the moral policing case. While acquitting the accused in the assault case in 2018, the court had observed that the officer failed to produce videos of the incident, which was shown by television channels. An indirect attempt was made by the officer to protect the real culprits, the court had remarked.

Activists in the city and the public in general feel the ugly behaviour exhibited by vigilantes must be prevented at any cost to ensure a dignified social atmosphere prevails in the city and the wider coastal region of the state. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
March 4,2023

WE2.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 4: The much awaited ‘WOMEN EXPO’ got underway today at TMA Pai Convention Centre in the city with the theme “WE FOR WOMEN - Reinvigorate Yourself”. The two-day multi-brand and multi-sector shopping and business fair is being organised by ZMZ Event.

Komal Subbanna Prabhu, the Co-Proprietrix and COO of Maharaja group formally inaugurated the expo. Mishra Javeed, Director, Operations and Academics – The Yenepoya School and PU College, Ashika Nainaz of AN Makeup Studio, Dr Ayisha Nasreen of Al Ameen Dento Care and Dr Nafeesa Shirin, Director, Indian Design School and Masterclass were guests of honour.  

The business-to-customer and business-to-business exhibition is not only showcasing local brands but also encouraging networking. The expo is free to attend and it's open for all. 

The exhibition is focusing on Women Beauty, Fashion, Gems & Jewellery, Health & Wellness, Business and Mother and Baby care, according to Zaheer Ahmed, Founder and Managing Director of ZMZ Event.

The event is supported by Inchara Foundation, All India Hair & Beauty Association (AIHBA) and Karnataka Hair & Beauty Association (KAHBA). 

There are around five dozen companies showcasing their products and services from Gems and Jewelry, Kurtis, Dress Materials, Handloom Sarees, Cosmetics and Skin Care, Baby foods, Bags, Footwears, Mobile accessories, Automobiles, Scooter, Wellness products and services and also there are women start-ups promoting their products and services.

The Women Expo has also launched many social media and onsite event contests such as Mom & Me Photography Contest, Women Expo Video, Poem on Mother, Message to Women Contest and many more onsite games and awards to be won during the event.

The event has received support from City Gold and KEVABOX as Gold Sponsor, Toyota United Cars as Automobile partner, KMC Hospital as Health Partner, The Diamond Factory, Zinterio, Sri Anagha Suzuki, Tabillo, Skylanes, Kunafa World, Farm Boutique, Master Chef, AK Apple Ply, Xylex, Neocoats, Safedecor, Mad over chairs as Silver Sponsor, Shop Unique as Mobile Accessories Partner.

WE6.jpg

WE4.jpg

WE3.jpg

WE1.jpg

WEE4.jpg

WEE3.jpg

WEE2.jpg

WEE1.jpg

 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 7,2023

Israel.jpg

Israeli aircraft have carried out a new strike against earth-quake battered Syria, this time targeting the international airport in the northwestern city of Aleppo.

According to Syrian media, quoting a military source, the Israeli airstrike was carried out early Tuesday from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, west of the coastal city of Latakia.

The military source added that the attack caused material damage to the runway of Aleppo International Airport, taking the airport out of service.

Syrian media had earlier said that the country’s air defenses intercepted Israeli missiles coming from the direction of the Mediterranean, shooting down a number of them.

The new Israeli strike comes as the international airport in Aleppo is one of the main portals of entry for foreign airplanes carrying humanitarian aid to the victims of the country’s recent devastating earthquake.

The Israeli act of aggression followed another strike earlier in February when the regime's aircraft hit the Syrian capital and areas around it, especially a number of residential buildings in Kafr Sousa neighborhood in central Damascus. Tal al-Masih near the city of Shahba, north of al-Suwayda in southwestern Syria was another target of that attack.

Syria's Health Ministry said five people were killed in the strike, including one soldier, while fifteen others were wounded, some of them critically.

The regime frequently violates Syrian sovereignty by targeting military positions inside the country, especially those of Hezbollah resistance movement, which has played a key role in helping the Syrian army in its fight against foreign-backed terrorists.

The Tel Aviv regime has been a main supporter of terrorist groups that have battled the government of President Bashar al-Assad since the foreign-backed militancy erupted in Syria in early 2011.

Syria has repeatedly complained to the UN over Israeli assaults, urging the Security Council to take action against Tel Aviv’s crimes. The calls have, however, fallen on deaf ears.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.