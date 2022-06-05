  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: SDPI accuses cop of uploading morphed video; DCP assures action

Mangaluru: SDPI accuses cop of uploading morphed video; DCP assures action

News Network
June 5, 2022

Mangaluru, June 5: SDPI leader Mohammed Shareef has filed a complaint against a policeman for uploading a fake video of the incident related to the abuse of police personnel in Mangaluru. DCP (Law and order) Hariram Shankar said that a notice will be issued and disciplinary action taken the cop.

A couple of young motorists had allegedly abused the police personnel posted at Kannur on the city's outskirts on May 27. The police had already arrested 12 persons. Three more youth were arrested by the Madiwala police for allegedly obstructing police on duty.

In his complaint to DCP, Mohammed Shareef accused a cop attached to Kavoor station of morphing the video clipping showing youth abusing the police personnel and sharing it in his WhatsApp status.

As the case pertaining to the abusing of the police personnel was in progress, the police should have remained impartial. Instead, he with prejudiced notion has acted partially and his act is illegal, the complainant charged and urged DCP to initiate action against the cop. 

Shareef had submitted the complaint along with the documents pertaining to the uploading of the status.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 1,2022

Bengaluru, June 1: In a shocking development, a case of alleged gang rape of a specially-abled girl has been reported from Haveri district of Karnataka, police sources said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in a village near Hanagal city. The police have arrested one of the accused in connection with the case and launched hunt for another.

The arrested person has been identified as Parashurama Madivalara. The absconding accused is Yashwanth.

The police said that the accused gagged and raped the girl. Aadur police have registered a case in this regard and are investigating the matter.

More details are yet to emerge in this case.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 28,2022

The BJP is in touch with at least five opposition MLAs in Goa and if the party's central command gives its nod, the ruling party's legislative strength could increase from 20 to 25, BJP national general secretary and Goa in-charge CT Ravi said on Saturday.

Ravi also said that the President of the United States of America Joe Biden was not as popular a world leader as Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We were 20, we got support of five and don’t worry, in future we will definitely cross 30. So far the party has not given permission. Hence, we are at 25, once we get permission, we will reach 30. This is going to happen,” Ravi told a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party state executive committee on Saturday. Ravi refused to say whether the opposition MLAs in touch with the BJP were from the Congress party. From 2017-2022 more than a dozen Congress MLAs had quit the party to join the BJP.

The central BJP official is in Goa to chair the meeting of the state's top party leaders.

The BJP had won 20 seats in the 40-member state legislative assembly in the February 14 state Assembly polls in Goa this year. The BJP-led coalition is currently supported by five non-BJP legislators.

Ravi also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity had eclipsed that of US President Joe Biden.

“Modi is popular not only in India, but the world praises him. Today's popular leader is not ‘President of America’, but our Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the central BJP official said.

“Even during his visit to Japan, he (Modi) was leading from the front. Rest all were following him. He is a leader,” he added. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 2,2022

New Delhi, June 2: The government has limited subsidy on cooking gas LPG for only 9 crore poor women and other beneficiaries who got free connections under the Ujjwala scheme and the remaining users including households will pay the market price.

Oil Secretary Pankaj Jain at a news briefing said no subsidy is paid on cooking gas since June 2020 and the only subsidy that is provided is the one that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on March 21.

"There was no subsidy for LPG users since the early days of Covid. Since then the only subsidy is one which had been introduced now for Ujjwala beneficiaries," he said.

Sitharaman had while announcing a cut in excise duty on petrol by a record Rs 8 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 6, stated that Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries will get Rs 200 per cylinder subsidy for 12 bottles in a year to help ease some of the burden arising from cooking gas rates rising to record levels.

A 14.2-kg LPG cylinder costs Rs 1,003 in the national capital. Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries will get Rs 200 subsidy directly in their bank account and the effective price for them would be Rs 803 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

For the rest, it will cost Rs 1,003 in Delhi.

The Rs 200 subsidy will cost the government Rs 6,100 crore, she had said.

"Subsidies by definition are not designed to get entrenched and increased. Subsidies by definition have to be degressive," Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said at the same conference.

The government ended subsidies on petrol in June 2010 and on diesel in November 2014. The same on kerosene ended a couple of years later. And now subsidies on LPG for most have effectively been ended. However, unlike petrol, diesel and kerosene, there is no formal order ending the subsidies.

The country has nearly 30.5 crore LPG connections. Of this, 9 crore have been provided under PM Ujjwala Yojana.

On prices, Puri said the rates of "LPG for domestic consumers have gone up by just 7 per cent in last 6 months whereas the Saudi CP (the benchmark used to price LPG) has gone up by 43 per cent. This is the reality."

Non-subsidised or market priced LPG, which most users other than Ujjwala pay, have gone up by Rs 103.50 per 14.2-kg cylinder since October 2021 and by almost Rs 200 in one year.

A 14.2-kg LPG cylinder was priced at Rs 809 in June 2021. Its prices were raised by about Rs 90 in the next four months.

Prices were hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder in March and then again in May, rates went up by Rs 3.50.

"We have been, thanks to sound policies, insulating our users from the tremors in the international market and the turmoil," Puri said referring to the rise in rates in Saudi CP and the ones in India.

He also refuted reports of a drop in the purchase of refills by Ujjwala beneficiaries once they exhaust their first cylinder post getting free connections. This was attributed to the high prices of LPG.

"It is completely untrue," he said.

Users taking only one refill has come down from 181 crore during 2019-20 to 1.08 crore in 2021-22 and a majority of customers have taken more than one refill.

Also, the per capita consumption of Ujjwala users has increased from 3.01 to 3.68 cylinders during 2021-22. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.