Mangaluru: Speeding car causes serial mishap, kills 14-yr-old schoolboy

Mangaluru, Dec 27: A 14-year-old boy, who was standing by the side of the road, lost his life when a speeding car knocked him down near Mudipu on the outskirts of the city today.

The victim has been identified as Karthik (14), son of Harishchandra and Arunakshi couple from Boliar. He was a Class 8 student of Mudipu Government Primary School.

It is said that the boy was on way back home from the school when the incident occurred.

Excessive speed of the car, which also rammed into an auto-rickshaw, is said to be the cause of the accident

Sources said that the incident took place when the car owner gave the car to his friend for trial.

The car driver, in an attempt to overtake a bus that had stopped in front, hit the rickshaw and road barricade before knocking down the school boy. The boy who suffered critical injuries on his head, died on the spot.