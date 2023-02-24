  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: Stones pelted at police, forest dept vehicles over elephant menace; 7 arrested

Mangaluru: Stones pelted at police, forest dept vehicles over elephant menace; 7 arrested

News Network
February 24, 2023

elephant.jpg

Mangaluru, Feb 24: Seven persons have been arrested by the local police in Dakshina Kannada’s Kadaba for allegedly pelting stones at vehicles belonging to forest department and police while a captured wild elephant in Kombaru was being shifted to Dubare elephant camp last night.

According to the police, the arrested are Umesh, Rajesh, Janardhan Rai, Kokila Nanda, Theerthakumar, Gangadhar Gowda and Ajith Kumar.

The forest officials who were successful in capturing the lone tusker that had claimed two lives at Meenadi in Kadaba taluk, on Thursday evening had decided to shift the captured elephant to Dubare. However, a few people who had gathered at the spot waylaid the lorry which was ferrying elephant and demanded to capture all the elephants that are moving in the area. This led to heated exchange of words and commotion.

The forest officials who were at the spot claimed that they can not keep the lorry with an elephant for long and promised to capture other elephants by continuing the operation. However, the suspects continued their argument and did not allow the officials from discharging their duties. On hearing the commotion, the police personnel rushed to the spot. 

The public who had gathered pelted stones at the police and forest personnel on duty. The police and forest personnel were injured in the incident along with damage to vehicles.

Based on a complaint from RFO, the police have booked a case under IPC Section 143,144,147,148,341,353,332,307,427,504,506 along with 149 Section 2(B), Karnataka Prevention of Destruction and Loss Of Property Act-1981.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 13,2023

Israelistrike.jpg

Tel Aviv, Feb 13: Several explosions rocked the Gaza Strip early on Monday, a Reuters witness said, as Israel's military said it attacked an underground site used by the Palestinian enclave's Hamas to manufacture rockets.

The air strikes, in which there was no immediate word of casualties, followed what Israel described as its shooting down over the weekend of a rocket that had been fired over the border from Gaza. There was no Palestinian claim for that launch.

Hamas militants seized control of Gaza in 2007 and have waged several rounds of fighting against Israel there since. When smaller Palestinian factions attack Israel, it generally retaliates against Hamas.

Hamas has strongly condemned the latest Israeli airstrikes saying the ongoing Israeli aggression is doomed to failure due to steadfastness and resistance of the Palestinian nation.

“The resistance front will remain the protective shield of our people. The ongoing aggression is bound to fail in the face of our people’s revolution, steadfastness and resistance,” Hazem Qassem, a Hamas spokesman, said in a statement on Monday morning.

“The Zionist bombardment of Gaza coincided with acts of aggression against Nablus and al-Quds, confirming that we are facing a campaign of hostilities against our entire nation. We salute the fighters of the al-Qassam Brigades, who repelled the Zionist enemy’s raids on the Gaza Strip, and confused the Occupation army and its settlers,” Qassem said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 23,2023

Bengaluru, Feb 23: BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel has announced that political churning had begun in a big way in the Vokkaliga heartland, with several leaders from there queuing up to join the BJP.

After inducting Congress and JD(S) leaders from Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Bengaluru Rural districts here, Kateel said with the emergence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national level, the ideology of nationalism is gaining a lot of attention and acceptance in the country and Vokkaliga heartland is no exception. 

 “Several leaders like M D Lakshminarayana, Muniratna, Dr K Sudhakar joined us by rejecting the Congress and its ideology,” he said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 15,2023

cricket.jpg

Dubai, Feb 15: India on Wednesday claimed the top spot in the latest ICC Test rankings to become the number one ranked side in all three formats of the game.

India’s big innings and 132-run win over Australia in the first Test catapulted the ‘Men in Blue’ to the top spot, dislodging the Pat Cummins-led team.

Already the top T20 side, India had reached the number one spot in ODIs last month after beating New Zealand 3-0.

India (115) are four rating points ahead of Australia (111) in the Test rankings and a win in the second Test, starting Friday, will not only consolidate their top spot but also aid their push for entering second consecutive World Test Championship Final.

India need to win the four-match Border Gavaskar Trophy 3-1 or 3-0 to make the final.

Among individuals, India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin jumped to the second spot in the Men’s Test Bowlers Rankings following his eight-wicket show against Australia in Nagpur.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who made a successful comeback after almost five months due to a knee injury, has moved up to the 16th position, courtesy his player-of-the-match winning effort in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series-opener.

The spin duo haunted Australia in the first Test between by sharing 15 wickets between them as India won by an innings 132 runs inside three days.

Ashwin ensured India wrapped up a stunning victory before tea on the third day, as the veteran off-spinner took 5/37 in the second innings to go with 3/42 earlier in the match.

The 36-year-old is 21 rating points behind Australia captain Pat Cummins and is contention to return to the No.1 ranking for the first time since 2017.

While Ashwin stepped up in what turned out to be the last session of the Test, Jadeja did the damage on the first day with 5/47, including the prized wickets of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne.

Jadeja then took 2/34 in the second Australian innings. Australia were bowled out for just 91.

Among other Indian bowlers, pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who too has been out of action since September last due to a lower back stress fracture, is placed fifth.

In the Test batting chart, India captain Rohit Sharma has been rewarded for his match-defining ton in Nagpur. He gained two spots to be at number eight.

Rohit came to the crease after Australia were all out for 177 in their first innings, then made the wicket look all-but tame with an assured 120 that set the tone for the rest of the match.

Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, who will be out of action for an indefinite period following his horrific car accident, is the other Indian batter in top-10. He is placed seventh.

In contrast Australian openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja have paid the price for being dismissed cheaply twice.

Warner has fallen six places to 20th after his scores of 1 and 10, while Khawaja has dropped two spots to 10th after only making 1 and 5 in the first Test.

Australian duo of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith occupy the top two position with Pakistan captain Babar Azam in the third spot.

India all-rounder Axar Patel has leaped six places to seventh in Test all-rounder rankings after coming to the crease at a tense 240 for 7. He hit a patient 84 for his highest score in the format.

The second Test between India and Australia will be played in New Delhi from Friday. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.