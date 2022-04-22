  1. Home
  Mangaluru: Student held for issuing life threat to man who had warned hijab girls

News Network
April 21, 2022

Mangaluru, Apr 21: The sleuths of Cyber Economics & Narcotic Crimes police have arrested a student from Belthangady taluk in Dakshina Kannada district, for allegedly issuing a life threat to a male student of a college for harassing hijab-clad Muslim girls at the Government First Grade college in the city. 

The arrested has been identified as Mohammed Ajmal, 20, a student who has taken up a computer course. 

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar told the media on Wednesday, that the accused had created an Instagram account ‘mari_gudi_5’ by faking his identity. He was using a foreign SIM card of his uncle, in an attempt to misguide the police, and to not get caught. 

He posted a message on March 4, taking serious exception to a male student of a government college for harassing and warning some female students wearing the hijab in the college. The post, which also carried the student’s photo, said that he will be eliminated. The student also got threatening calls from many unknown persons.

The commissioner said Ajmal had created four Instagram accounts by faking his identity, and was a member of nine WhatsApp groups that were spreading alleged provocative content. The social media monitoring cell is closely monitoring such developments. The accused has been booked under various provisions of the IT Act and IPC sections.

News Network
April 8,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 8: After seeking a ban on halal, Muslim traders in temples and religious fairs, the Hindutva organisations have now started another campaign asking Hindus not to engage Muslim drivers and Muslim-owned transport companies when they go for temple tours and pilgrimages.

Prashanth Bangera of Bharatha Rakshana Vedike on Friday made an appeal to Hindus not to take Muslim drivers with them when they go for temple trips and pilgrimages. He had also given out a call to not to use vehicles owned by Muslim transport companies.

He urged that all Hindu organisations should support his call and bring awareness among the people in this regad. Sri Ram Sena lent its support to this call.

Meanwhile, Pramod Muthalik, founder of Sri Ram Sena has urged that Muzrai department should issue notice to the Muslim merchants and vendors in famous Savadatti Yallamma pilgrimage center in Belagavi district of north Karnataka.

He maintained that if the shops were not vacated, Sri Ram Sena activists would meet Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle and demand to vacate them.

Pramod Muthalik had met the Deputy Speaker and BJP MLA Anand Mamani earlier and urged that non-Hindu merchants should be vacated from the premises of the Savadatti Yellamma pilgrimage center. He stated that lakhs of pilgrims visited the temple and there are more than 50 per cent of Muslim merchants carrying out their business here, he had claimed.

News Network
April 14,2022

Belagavi, Apr 15: Former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said that the team of ‘mahanayaks’ behind his alleged sleaze CD case was behind the death of contractor Santosh Patil. 

"The alleged sleaze CD case of mine and contractor Santosh Patil’s death cases should be inquired by CBI and RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa should not resign," he said.

He also announced that he would also reveal the facts in a press meet to be held on April 18 (Monday) at 11 am.

Jarkiholi paid homage to contractor Santosh Patil at his burial site at Badas village in Belagavi taluk on Thursday. He told reporters that Santosh was associated with him while in Congress and joined BJP along with him. We shall give all necessary help to his widow Jayashree as she has to raise their son too and efforts would be made to get help from the government.

Eshwarappa and I were victims of a conspiracy by the same team and I shall make it known on Monday after getting permission from BJP high command. There is no need for Eshwarappa to resign and if wrongdoing by him is proved, let him be punished by the court. I myself have suffered by resigning and the same should not happen with Eshwarappa, he said.

We know many of the facts since I was a district in-charge minister. Santosh should not have ended his life. Those who used his death for politics do not know many of the facts. Hindalga Gram Panchayat President Nagesh Mannolkar had told Santosh that myself would be minister soon and his problems will be solved, Jarkiholi informed.

Government should hand over my alleged sleaze CD case and Santosh’s death case to CBI for inquiry, he demanded.

Jarkiholi visited Patil’s residence at Badas village in Belagavi taluk and consoled his family. He assured them all support from his end as Santosh was s BJP worker and his decision to end his life was an unfortunate incident. Contractors implementing works without work orders and later approvals being given was a normal practice. We need to know who were behind his death.

Family members and relatives informed Jarkiholi that Santosh was a daring person and they could not understand why he ended his life in this manner.

News Network
April 13,2022

Udupi, Apr 12: A case has been registered against BJP veteran and Rural Development K S Eshwarappa at Udupi Town Police Station under IPC Section 306 (abetment to suicide), based on the complaint filed by Prashanth Patil, relative of contractor Santhosh Patil, who allegedly ended his life at a lodge here yesterday. 
 
The complainant names Eshwarappa, and his two assistants Basavaraju and Ramesh as responsible parties for the death of Santhosh Patil.

The family members had arrived in Udupi late on Tuesday and said that they would not allow the body to be sent for post-mortem till Eshwarappa is arrested.

Santhosh Patil’s relative Suresh Patil said, “We want all those who were responsible for the death of Santhosh Patil to be arrested."

Santhosh Patil had visited Eshwarappa more than 80 to 90 times in the past, for the release of funds for the road work that was completed. Before ending his life, Santhosh Patil, in a message now widely circulated on social media, blamed Eshwarappa for his death.

According to sources in the state police, “there may not be any opposition to send the body for the post-mortem.”

The police will conduct an investigation to ascertain the role of the Minister and others accused in the complaint of abetting the suicide of the contractor, the source added.

