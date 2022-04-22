Mangaluru: Student held for issuing life threat to man who had warned hijab girls

Mangaluru, Apr 21: The sleuths of Cyber Economics & Narcotic Crimes police have arrested a student from Belthangady taluk in Dakshina Kannada district, for allegedly issuing a life threat to a male student of a college for harassing hijab-clad Muslim girls at the Government First Grade college in the city.
The arrested has been identified as Mohammed Ajmal, 20, a student who has taken up a computer course.
City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar told the media on Wednesday, that the accused had created an Instagram account ‘mari_gudi_5’ by faking his identity. He was using a foreign SIM card of his uncle, in an attempt to misguide the police, and to not get caught.
He posted a message on March 4, taking serious exception to a male student of a government college for harassing and warning some female students wearing the hijab in the college. The post, which also carried the student’s photo, said that he will be eliminated. The student also got threatening calls from many unknown persons.
The commissioner said Ajmal had created four Instagram accounts by faking his identity, and was a member of nine WhatsApp groups that were spreading alleged provocative content. The social media monitoring cell is closely monitoring such developments. The accused has been booked under various provisions of the IT Act and IPC sections.
