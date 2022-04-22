Mangaluru: Student held for issuing life threat to man who had warned hijab girls

Belagavi, Apr 15: Former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said that the team of ‘mahanayaks’ behind his alleged sleaze CD case was behind the death of contractor Santosh Patil.

"The alleged sleaze CD case of mine and contractor Santosh Patil’s death cases should be inquired by CBI and RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa should not resign," he said.

He also announced that he would also reveal the facts in a press meet to be held on April 18 (Monday) at 11 am.

Jarkiholi paid homage to contractor Santosh Patil at his burial site at Badas village in Belagavi taluk on Thursday. He told reporters that Santosh was associated with him while in Congress and joined BJP along with him. We shall give all necessary help to his widow Jayashree as she has to raise their son too and efforts would be made to get help from the government.

Eshwarappa and I were victims of a conspiracy by the same team and I shall make it known on Monday after getting permission from BJP high command. There is no need for Eshwarappa to resign and if wrongdoing by him is proved, let him be punished by the court. I myself have suffered by resigning and the same should not happen with Eshwarappa, he said.

We know many of the facts since I was a district in-charge minister. Santosh should not have ended his life. Those who used his death for politics do not know many of the facts. Hindalga Gram Panchayat President Nagesh Mannolkar had told Santosh that myself would be minister soon and his problems will be solved, Jarkiholi informed.

Government should hand over my alleged sleaze CD case and Santosh’s death case to CBI for inquiry, he demanded.

Jarkiholi visited Patil’s residence at Badas village in Belagavi taluk and consoled his family. He assured them all support from his end as Santosh was s BJP worker and his decision to end his life was an unfortunate incident. Contractors implementing works without work orders and later approvals being given was a normal practice. We need to know who were behind his death.

Family members and relatives informed Jarkiholi that Santosh was a daring person and they could not understand why he ended his life in this manner.