  2. Mangaluru: Sudden death of 18-yr-old engineering student sparks alarm over rising youth heart attacks

July 8, 2025

Mangaluru, July 8: In a deeply alarming incident that has once again drawn attention to the rising number of heart attacks among young people, an 18-year-old engineering diploma student collapsed and died of a suspected heart attack near Surathkal on the outskirts of the city on Monday, July 7.

The deceased, Aftab, son of Asgar Ali, was a resident of Krishnapura Hillside and a student pursuing a diploma in electrical engineering at a local institute. The incident occurred around 12 noon while Aftab was walking home to take a bath. He suddenly collapsed near his house and could not be revived. Initial reports indicate the cause as a heart attack.

Aftab was the only son in a family of four children. His mother had passed away during the Covid pandemic, and he had been living with his father since then. His three sisters are married. On the day of the incident, his father, Asgar Ali, an auto-rickshaw driver, had been home with him until 1 pm, shortly before leaving for work. The tragedy struck soon after.

The sudden death of an apparently healthy teenager has shocked the community and reignited growing concerns about the increasing incidence of heart attacks among youth in India. Once considered a condition of the middle-aged and elderly, cardiac arrest is now increasingly being reported in individuals in their teens and twenties, often without any prior symptoms.

Health experts have been raising red flags over the past few years, linking early heart complications in youth to factors such as sedentary lifestyle, dietary habits, chronic stress, undiagnosed conditions, and post-Covid aftereffects.

Aftab's untimely passing is a tragic reminder of how vital it is to monitor cardiac health regardless of age, and raises urgent questions about awareness, early screening, and preventive measures in young populations.

July 7,2025

Mangaluru, July 7: Two working professionals from Mangaluru have lost more than ₹10 lakh in separate incidents of online job fraud, raising alarm over the growing trend of cybercrime exploiting employment seekers.

Case 1: Part-Time Job Scam on WhatsApp & Telegram

A woman professional lost ₹6.5 lakh after falling for a so-called part-time work-from-home job. According to her complaint, she received a WhatsApp message on June 25 from someone claiming to be an HR assistant from the NSE Exchange. The job promised earnings between ₹5,000 and ₹20,000.

She was asked to join via a link and instructed to download the Telegram app, where further communication and tasks were assigned. After completing 30 initial tasks, she received small payments of ₹180 and ₹200 to gain her trust.

However, soon she was assigned "trade tasks" and told to deposit ₹800 to a bank account. Over the next three days (June 26–28), she was made to transfer larger amounts to multiple accounts via UPI and net banking. When no payments were refunded, she realized it was a scam and lodged a complaint with Mangaluru Rural Police.

Case 2: Fake International Hospital Job Offer

In another incident, a medical professional lost ₹4.2 lakh to fraudsters posing as recruiters for NMC Hospital in Dubai. The complainant received a call on June 6 from a woman named Sangeetha, followed by a detailed job offer via email.

A man named Vinay Singh then contacted the complainant and asked for multiple payments — ₹5,499 for registration, ₹25,960 for profile verification, and over ₹82,000 for a DHA licence. Over the next few days, further payments totaling several lakhs were demanded for NOC and other formalities.

Suspicion arose when the fraudsters asked for an additional ₹2.6 lakh. After consulting friends, the complainant discovered the job offer was fake and reported the fraud to Kankanady Town Police Station.

Authorities Urge Caution

Police have urged the public, especially job seekers, to be extremely cautious while responding to unsolicited job offers online, particularly those demanding advance payments or using unofficial platforms like WhatsApp or Telegram for communication.

News Network
July 5,2025

Mangaluru/Udupi, July 5: In a significant step towards expanding bilingual education in Karnataka, the state government has approved the introduction of English medium sections in 115 government schools in Dakshina Kannada and 45 schools in Udupi. The approvals are part of a broader plan to launch English instruction in 4,134 government primary schools across the state starting from the 2025–26 academic year.

This move aims to enhance English language skills among students in rural and semi-urban areas without displacing Kannada as the foundational medium of instruction.

Dakshina Kannada: Bilingual Schools Rise to 238

With the addition of 115 new schools, Dakshina Kannada now has a total of 238 government schools offering bilingual instruction. Previously, the district had received approvals in phases:

2019–20: 48 schools
2020–21: 34 schools
2024–25: 38 schools
2025–26 (new): 115 schools

Taluk-wise breakup of new approvals:
Bantwal – 20
Belthangady – 16
Mangaluru North – 15
Mangaluru South – 16
Moodbidri – 15
Puttur – 18
Sullia – 15

Separate sections for Kannada and English medium will be operated based on student demand, and trained teachers will be deployed accordingly. The district currently has 892 government schools in total.

Schools were selected based on enrolment numbers, with the highest-enrolled schools in each taluk prioritized.

Udupi: 45 Schools to Introduce English Sections

In Udupi district, 45 schools from the Kundapur, Byndoor, and Karkala zones have been cleared to begin English medium instruction alongside Kannada. According to Block Education Officer Shobha Shetty, these schools will start implementing English sections within this academic year itself, with support from SDMCs and local communities.

Kundapur Zone includes schools in Gangolli, Haladi, Moodlakatte, and Kodi.

Byndoor Zone includes schools in Tarapathi, Hemmadi, Kodery, and Medical Uppunda.

Karkala Zone includes schools in Ajekaru Marne, Jarkala, Kairabetta, and others.

“The government order has been received. English instruction will begin this year using available infrastructure. Additional facilities will be added in phases,” said BEO Shobha Shetty.

July 6,2025

Mangaluru, July 6: MLC Ivan D’Souza has urged the Karnataka government to convene a Cabinet meeting in Mangaluru, calling it crucial to address long-pending developmental and administrative issues in the coastal districts of the state.

Speaking to the media, D’Souza pointed out that the government has already conducted Cabinet meetings in Chamarajanagar, Nandi Hills, and Kalaburagi, with the next session scheduled in Vijayapura. He said it's high time the coastal belt — especially Dakshina Kannada and Udupi — received the same level of attention.

“A Cabinet session in Mangaluru would bring state-level focus to the unique challenges and aspirations of the coastal region,” he said.

D’Souza added that he would raise the demand formally in the upcoming Legislature session and personally meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to push for it.

Key Demands Highlighted by Ivan D’Souza

Renaming Dakshina Kannada as ‘Mangaluru’:

The MLC said there is broad consensus among political and social leaders on renaming the district to reflect its global identity.

“Across the world, people identify the district as ‘Mangaluru’. It’s time we create Brand Mangaluru,” he said.

Boosting Coastal Tourism and Fisheries:

Despite prior discussions, no major tourism projects have been announced for the region. D’Souza called for focused investment in both tourism and fisheries.

Special Package for Mangalore University:

Calling it an educational hub, D’Souza demanded a dedicated development package for Mangalore University to address infrastructural and academic needs.

Mangaluru Airport Development:

He criticised the lack of development at Mangaluru Airport, despite its international status, and called for urgent upgrades.

Addressing Sand and Red Stone Shortage:

D’Souza highlighted the construction delays due to raw material shortages and urged the government to simplify related legal procedures.

Why It Matters

D’Souza said a Cabinet meeting in Mangaluru would allow ministers to engage directly with local stakeholders and address region-specific concerns that have been neglected by successive governments.

