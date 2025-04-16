Mangaluru tightens waste rules: Now you must sort waste into 4 categories — Here’re the details

Mangaluru: Starting April 22, 2025, the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) will strictly enforce separate disposal of sanitary waste, along with existing waste segregation norms. This decision was formally announced by MCC Commissioner Ravichandra Naik on Tuesday (April 15) during a training session at the Town Hall for civic workers.

What’s Changing?

All households and establishments must now segregate waste into the following four categories:



Categories of Waste (Effective April 22)

1. Wet Waste

– Food scraps, vegetable peels, garden waste, etc.

2. Dry Waste

– Paper, cardboard, plastic bottles, glass, metal, etc.

3. Sanitary Waste (Now mandatory to separate)

– Sanitary pads, baby napkins, adult diapers, medical dressings, etc.

4. Rejected Waste / Non-Recyclables

– Broken glass, ceramics, unusable plastics, thermocol, etc.

Rules and Penalties

• Sanitary waste must be placed in a separate bin and must not be mixed with any other waste.

• Violators will be fined ₹500 for the first offense, with higher fines for repeat violations.

• Mixing plastic items like tubs and bottles with wet waste will also attract penalties.

“Improper segregation is a serious issue. MCC areas generate 5 to 10 tonnes of sanitary waste daily,” said Commissioner Naik.

MCC’s Awareness Campaign

To help the public understand the new system:

• MCC will distribute pamphlets and notices this week.

• These materials will explain the four waste categories and penalty clauses in detail.

QR Code Monitoring Returns

The MCC is also relaunching its QR code-based tracking system to monitor waste collection and staff attendance.

How it works:

• QR codes are installed at buildings.

• Civic workers will scan them using a new mobile app.

• The app will send real-time updates to the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC).

Current Status:

• MCC manages 2.37 lakh properties.

• 90,000 properties in 60 wards already have QR codes installed.

“The new system will help us track both garbage pickup and civic worker attendance more accurately,” said Naik.