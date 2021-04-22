  1. Home
  Mangaluru top cop leads crack down on shops violating covid guidelines

News Network
April 23, 2021

Mangaluru, Apr 23: Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar today led a team of police to force a few establishments including jewellery shops in the city to roll their shutters dwon in accordance with the fresh covid guidelines issued by the Karnataka government. 

The revised guidelines from Chief Secretary P Ravikumar has ordered the closure of shops, commercial and private establishments other than those dealing with essential services.

As a part of crackdown on the traders and force the shutting of shops other than that of essential services, City Police Commissioner carried out a drive in Clock Tower, Hampankatta, Ambedkar Circle, Falnir and Kankanady areas on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the City Police Commissioner said that cases will be booked against those who violated the guidelines. “People and business establishment owners should behave responsibly. It is a natural tendency for the people to visit and buy when jewellery shops are open. Already appeal and advises were given to the traders. When they fail to adhere to the guidelines, the police have no option other than to book cases against them.”

The Commissioner also handed over roses to a few people who were found strictly adhering to the guidelines on various streets in the city.

The commissioner had even boarded a few city buses to ensure that the guidelines of wearing masks are strictly followed by the passengers, conductors and drivers.

Several shops dealing in electronic goods, mobile and mobile accessories, ready-made garments, jewellery were closed down by the police and Mangaluru City Corporation teams across Mangaluru.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 16,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 16: The government of Karnataka today decided to extend the night curfew beyond April 20 in eight cities of the state, Chief minister BS Yediyurappa said.

Karnataka had imposed night curfews from April 10 in eight cities from 10 pm to 5 am in the wake of the Covid-19 second wave. They are: Bengaluru, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Mangaluru, Udupi, Manipal, Kalaburagi and Bidar. 

Briefing reporters after an emergency meeting with Health and Family Welfare minister K Sudhakar and other officials, Yediyurappa said that the government was looking to extend night curfew to other district centres of the state to contain the pandemic.

Suggestions by experts were discussed in the meeting chaired at CMs official residence in the city. "We have taken no other decision now. We will sit again on April 20 to decide till when the night curfew should be extended," he said.

The pandemic, Yediyurappa said, was going out control. Responding to media queries, the chief minister said that the state had its own reasons for the surge in cases and could.not be compared with other states of the country.

Yediyurappa is scheduled to chair an all-party meeting on Sunday, April 18, to discuss measures to contain the pandemic. The CM has hinted at imposing additional Covid-19 regulations after the meeting.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 20,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 20: To prevent the spread of covid-19 in Karnataka, the government has issued new set of guidelines and imposed night curfew in the state from April 21. 

Curfew will also be imposed in the sate over the weekends. The fresh restrictions come in place as Karnataka witnessed highest single-day spike of 21,794 COVID-19 cases and 149 related fatalities on Tuesday. 

“Night Curfew is imposed in the entire state from 9 pm to 6 am and there shall be weekend curfew from Friday 9 pm to Monday 6 am,” state’s Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar said.

Here is the list of fresh restrictions:

WHAT’S SHUT?

Schools, colleges, educational/ training/coaching institutions etc. Online learning to continue.

-All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, yoga centers, spas, sports complexes, stadium, swimming pools, entertainment/amusement parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

Exception: Swimming pools approved by Swimming Federation of lndia to be opened for sports persons for training purpose only.

-All social/ political/ sports/entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious gathering/ other gatherings and large congregations prohibited.

Exception: Stadium and playground are allowed for organizing sports events and practicing purpose without spectators. All religious places for rituals and prayers for designated priests (places of worship closed for public).

Exception: All personnel engaged in the service of the place of worship allowed to perform rituals.

WHAT’S OPEN?

-Essential shops shall remain open between 6am to 10am on weekends.

-Restaurant and eateries permitted to operate and only take home (parcel) is allowed.

-Construction activities, civil repair activities, works pertaining to pre-monsoon preparation are permitted.

-Industries, industrial establishments, production units are permitted to operate adhering to Covid appropriate behavior. The movement off staff allowed by producing valid ID.

-Shops, including ration shops (PDS), dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder are permitted.

-Wholesale vegetable/fruit/flower markets shall be permitted to operate from open playgrounds strictly adhering to Covid appropriate behavior.

-Lodging hotels are permitted with services for guests only.

-Standalone liquor shops and outlets/bars and restaurants are permitted for take away only.

-All food processing and related industries are permitted to operate.

-Banks, insurance offices and ATM are permitted.

-Print and electronic media permitted.

-Delivery of all items through e-commerce permitted.

-Capital and debt market services and notified by the Securities and Exchange Board of India are permitted.

-Cold storage and warehousing services permitted.

-Private security services permitted.

-Barber shops/salon/beauty parlors permitted adhering to Covid protocols.

-Private companies – advised to function with minimal strength, and work from home as much as possible, only essential service staff to work from office.

-No restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/approval required.

-Existing guidelines on inter-state travel to be followed.

-Movement of people through public transport (Metro, KSRTC, BMTC, NEKSRTC, NWSRTC), private buses, trains, taxis including cab aggregators (4 wheelers), auto Rickshaw, etc, is permitted adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour.

-Number of people traveling in buses, maxicabs, tempo travelers and metro shall be 50% of the seating capacity and other vehicles shall be as per the seating capacity stipulated by the RTO.

-Marriages allowed with maximum of 50 people and cremation/funeral not more than 20 people. 

coastaldigest.com news network
April 12,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 12: The blessed month of Ramadan has begun in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, as the crescent moon was spotted on the outskirts of the twin districts this evening.

Like previous year, the holy month has begun in many Middles East countries and coastal belt of Karnataka and Kerala on the same day.

Comments

Faizal
 - 
Tuesday, 13 Apr 2021

We Muslims believe in One God, perhaps the only community on Earth now having this monotheistic belief. Islam means submitting to the will of One God. Actually, Allah means Al ilah, which means The One God. From day one, when human kept the foot on Earth, Islam was there. From time to time people go away from the will of God to the will of their desires or the will of Satan which later created so many deviated paths. These deviated people once were on the true path, the path of God. From time to time, God "sends" Prophets and Messengers (peace be upon them all) to take back human from wrong paths to the right path. These Prophets are righteous people that God chooses among the tribe/nation from time to time in order to guide the deviated tribe or nation. They are given holy books too. We Muslims believe that there were many Prophets sent to humanity from time to time before the last and final Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). Since he is the final prophet, his arrival has been mentioned in previous holy books even in Vedas and also in the bible. He is sometimes referred as Anthim Rishi. I request our non-Muslim brothers to research on the Anthim Rishi, Kalki Avathar. Ramadan Mubarak to all.

jn
 - 
Monday, 12 Apr 2021

@pram .... bro plz read vedas.... once you read clearly. you will accept islam soon.... may allah guide you to stright path..

jn
 - 
Monday, 12 Apr 2021

@pram .... bro plz read vedas.... once you read clearly. you will accept islam soon.... may allah guide you to stright path..

Mbeary
 - 
Monday, 12 Apr 2021

Many of our relatives/ known people who were with us last year are not with us this ramadan due to corona. Let us make maximum prayers for them. Lets not waste time in petty political and sunni salafi talks. Let us preach simple living

Prem Prasad
 - 
Tuesday, 7 Jun 2016

@#14 Mohammed Saleem, Sharjah,

You have a block in your mind blocked the of evil. Once made a shahadah the evil enters your heart and mind to go to Madrassa.The Madrassas are teaching against Hindus, Christians, and Jews. Are you kidding, Islam

NOOR
 - 
Tuesday, 7 Jun 2016

After many messengers were sent... and conveyed the message of ONENESS of God... ALLAH sent MUHAMMED pbuh as the last and final MESSENGER to the people to convey the same one MSG of WORSHIP the creator not his CREATION .. WE should not worship EVEN prophet Muhammd pbuh...

ALLAH Revealed QURAN to Muhammad pbuh as BIBLE for JESUS and TORAH for MoSES...

Mohammed was not the first but he was the last messenger of ALLAH... Hope this might help dear PREM PRASAD unless YOUR HEART is not HONEST to know about the CREATOR who created all that exists.....

BE sincere and honest, ALLAH guides those who truly look for him.

Mohammed Saleem
 - 
Tuesday, 7 Jun 2016

Prem Prasad
If you don't understand something it doesn't mean it not exist.
Islam means Peace aquired by submitting your will to God. .
It exists right from beginning

Mohammed Saleem
 - 
Tuesday, 7 Jun 2016

Prem Prasad.
Islam means Peace aquired by submitting our wills to God.
And it exists from beginning of mankind.
If you don't understand something. It doesn't mean it don't exist

Mohammed Saleem
 - 
Tuesday, 7 Jun 2016

Islam is not just Arabic word. It means submission to God and obey his commands. Adam, Moses, Jesus and Mohammed peace be upon all submitted their will to God. Islam exist from beginning. Don't make God so cheap. He is lord for all from beginning till end. No other like him. Don't make image of God and compare to anything

Prem Prasad
 - 
Tuesday, 7 Jun 2016

@#11 Mohammed Saleem, Sharjah
You have to argue without logic in a circular manner. World was unknown to the word Islam Prior to 1400 or prior to 1st century. Why did you threw out the 10 commandments of God from O.T. Where was the Term Allah prior t

Mohammed Saleem
 - 
Tuesday, 7 Jun 2016

The only religion is accepted in front of God is Islam.
Islam means total submission to God.
To live according to commandments of God, which he sent time to time in each area through his messengers.
Islam started from first person in earth prophet Adam PBUH.

Prem Prasad
 - 
Monday, 6 Jun 2016

What was the name of your God prior to 1st century. The word Islam was not prevalent prior to 1400 years. Name Islam prevailed after Arabic was invented in the 1st century. III caliph Uthman is the editor of Quran. He destroyed all the manuscripts given by so-called Gabriel. To which place you were facing and praying prior to 1400 and had you been fasting prior to 1400 years where there was no month called Ramadan. The last prophet to humanity was Joseph Smith of the Mormons religion. 124000 prophets are illusions including false prophets. Don't tell me to read Quran. No need to read any book if a person is living a righteous life.

Arif
 - 
Monday, 6 Jun 2016

@Prem Prasad. Islam was not created 1400 years ago. It is a big mis-conception among many non-Muslims. 1400 years ago it was the final installment of the series of prophets (peace be upon them all) and revelations sent to human being by Almighty God. We b

HONEST
 - 
Monday, 6 Jun 2016

Dear Brother Ahmadi / Asi...
Please make following Dua, U will understand everything...
O ALLAH, make what you teach me beneficial, teach me what is beneficial, and increase me in knowledge...

Allaahumma-nfanee, bimaa allamtanee, wa allimnee maa yanfaunee, wa zidnee ilmaa (Attirmidi # 3599)

Ramadan
 - 
Monday, 6 Jun 2016

Ramadan is the month in which MUSLIMS all around the WORLD fast for 29/30 days from dawn to dusk.
Fasting is the fourth pillar of ISLAMIC FAITH
The fast is an act of deep personal WORSHIP to get closer to ALLAH (God Almighty)
It is the month in which the QURAN was revealed to Prophet Muhammad pbuh.

QURAN chapter 2 Verse 183 says : O believers! The fast has been prescribed upon YOU just as it was prescribed for the followers of the Prophets BEFORE YOU, So that YOU may attain TAQWA (Piety)

Prophet Muhammad pbuh said, ALLAH said \All the deeds of man are for himself except for FASTING, which is for ME and I shall reward it Myself...

May ALLAH accept our Fasting and reward as he promised... ALLAHU AKBAR...All praise is to ALLAH, the Lord of all that exists.."

Ahmadi
 - 
Monday, 6 Jun 2016

ASI DUBAI sawal acha hi but unfortunately till date no one answered for this question from last 10-15 years.

ASI
 - 
Sunday, 5 Jun 2016

Where the Moon is sighted ???

Prem Prasad
 - 
Sunday, 5 Jun 2016

Arabic was invented in the 1st century. Prior to 1st century to wich place you were facing and praying. Prior to 1400 which book you were reading and what was the name of your God before the 1st century.

Rikaz
 - 
Sunday, 5 Jun 2016

Happy Ramadan and may Allah (SU) Bless us all in this Holy Ramadan....

SYED
 - 
Sunday, 5 Jun 2016

\Allahumma ballighna ramadhaan\"
O allah makes this ramadhan easy for us\"
Join us to say aameen...."

