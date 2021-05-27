  1. Home
  Mangaluru: Two killed, another critically injured as Omni rams into stationary bullet tanker

coastaldigest.com news network
May 28, 2021

Mangaluru, May 28: Two people lost their lives and another person suffered critical injuries in a ghastly road mishap occurred at Adyar on the outskirts of the city today.

The tragedy occurred when a speeding Maruti Omni, which was travelling towards Farangipet from Mangaluru, rammed into a stationary bullet tanker at Adyar. 

The deceased have been identified as Dawood (22), a resident of Pudu village, and Unais (27), a resident of Kunjatkala village. A dry fish vendor from Mangaluru, who suffered, severe injuries in the mishap, was hospitalised.

News Network
May 15,2021

Mangaluru, May 15: With Cyclone Tauktae forming over the Arabian Sea, rain continues to lash Dakshina Kannada since late last night.

The storm water drains are full in several parts of the city. The Indian Coast Guard personnel have already warned fishermen not to venture into sea fishing. 

All the boats that went for deep-sea fishing have returned to the shore and several fishermen have shifted their traditional boats anchored in the shore to safer locations.

The IMD has sounded a red alert in Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday and Sunday with heavy rain between 65 mm to 115 mm to lash the region.

On the other hand, sea erosion has intensified in Ullal, Subhashnagara areas. Officials have called upon the people residing on the shores to remain cautious.

The clouds were so dark that the drivers were forced to switch on the headlights while driving vehicles on the roads. People were seen purchasing essentials while holding umbrellas in the markets in Mangaluru city. 

coastaldigest.com news network
May 26,2021

Mangaluru, May 26: Officials of Mangaluru city corporation (MCC) on Wednesday completed the demolition of the old central market here for the construction of a new building under the Smart City project.

The structure was demolished using excavators with police assistance.

Police have set up barricades in and around the old market for the work.

The MCC council had earlier passed a resolution to clear the old central market building and a proposal under the Smart City project was sent to the state government which was stayed by court, MCC commissioner Akshay Sridhar told reporters here.

The MCC received approval from the HC and the demolition began early Wednesday.

The area in the heart of the city will now be handed over to the officials of the Smart City project.

The construction of the new building will begin after clearing the debris, he said.

News Network
May 18,2021

Bangaluru, May 18: Paediatric Covid Care Centres will be set up in each district as there are fears that children will be the worst-hit during the third wave of Covid-19, Karnataka Women & Child Development Minister Shashikala Jolle said Tuesday.

Jolle said that the facilities are proposed to be set up by the Directorate of Child Protection.

The government will identify centres up for the 0-6 and 7-18 age group affected by Covid-19 in each of the districts. While asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic children will be treated at 'Fit Facilities' attached to Covid Care Centres, serious cases will be treated at Covid-19 hospitals.

"Directions are issued to set up Peadiatric Covid wards at the district or taluk government hospitals," Jolle said. In case parents are negative and their child is positive, arrangements will be made for parents or extended family members to stay at the Fit Facility.

The Department has also drawn up a rehabilitation plan for children whose parents are either hospitalised or deceased due to Covid, she said.

The minister also warned citizens on social media messages about children being up for adoption.

"Two children are orphaned due to the pandemic, one each in Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts," she said, noting that both were with their extended family members. "Most of the contact numbers mentioned in the viral messages are fake. Children can be adopted only after due process carried out through the Child Welfare Committee."

If extended family members were willing to take care of the child, then adoption by relatives under Regulation 51 of Adoption Regulations, 2017, will be considered. If there are no extended family members or relatives are unwilling to adopt, such children will be considered for adoption under Central Adoption Resource Authority.

Siblings will not be separated during the rehabilitation of the children, the minister said. The adoption of child or children will be under the regulations of Juvenile Justice Act and related rules. 

