  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: Two youths drown in Arabian Sea after vising Ullal dargah

Mangaluru: Two youths drown in Arabian Sea after vising Ullal dargah

News Network
December 29, 2023

Mangaluru, Dec 29: Two youths lost their lives after they were washed away by a powerful wave in the Arabia Sea while playing at the Summer Sands Beach in Ullal on the outskirts of the city. 

The deceased have been identified as Salman (19) and Basheer (27). They were part of a family which had come from Chikkamagaluru to Sayyid Shareeful Madani Dargah in Ullal. 

After performing prayers at the Dargah the family members had been to beach. Three of them – Salman, Basheer and Saif Ali – were washed away by a wave while playing in the waters. 

The Mogaveera lifeguard team swiftly responded, leaping into the sea to retrieve Saif Ali and Salman. Both were promptly transported to the hospital, but, Salman breathed his last. Meanwhile, the search is continuing for Basheer.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 23,2023

hospial.jpg

Mangaluru, Dec 23: In what could have been a major tragedy, a fire broke out at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Taluk Government Hospital in Puttur in the wee hours of Saturday, December 23. 

The fire and rescue team rushed to the spot on receiving a distress call at 12.32 am and the fire was extinguished shortly after. No casualties have been reported in the incident, said Regional Fire Officer of Mangaluru range, C R Ranganath.

The point of origin of the fire is believed to be the oxygen monitor inside the ICU. Even before the fire-fighters reached the spot, the staff at the hospital shifted two patients from the ICU to a safer location as thick smoke engulfed the ward following the fire.

DHO Dr H R Thimmaiah who visited the hospital along with Puttur Assistant Commissioner Girish Nandan M, and Taluk Medical Officer Dr Deepak Rai said it is assumed that a short circuit led to the fire.

An air conditioner, an oxygen concentrator, and a ventilator that was functional have been damaged in the mishap. The technical team of the department including the Assistant Executive Engineer visited the spot for inspection. The damages will be repaired soon, he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 24,2023

4BIS.jpg

The Diplomat Radisson Hotel in Bahrain was abuzz with excitement as the Bahrain India Society hosted an Honoring Ceremony for U T Khader, Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. This event, held on December 21, 2023, was a momentous celebration of Khader's exceptional contributions and achievements throughout his journey from Student Union leader to Speaker.

The Honoring ceremony witnessed the esteemed presence of chief guest Vinod K Jacob, Indian Ambassador, alongside distinguished members of the Bahrain India Society, prominent figures from government entities, private sectors, and esteemed businessmen.

"I had the privilege of spotlighting the remarkable achievements of U.T. Khader, underscoring the Speaker's profound impact on society. From his early days as a Student Union leader to managing crucial portfolios, including Minister of Health, Education, Urban Development, and reaching his current role as the esteemed Speaker, Khader's journey has garnered acclaim for its substantial contributions to societal betterment," said Mohammad Mansoor, Board Member of Bahrain India Society, as he addressed the attending guests, and he also hails from his home town.

Abdulrahman Juma, President of the Bahrain Indian Society, extended a warm welcome to the Honorable Speaker and expressed gratitude to the members of the House of Representatives, the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and distinguished guests from Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Juma emphasized the business-friendly atmosphere in Bahrain, supported by the visionary leadership of His Majesty King Hamad and Prince Prime Minister His Royal Highness Sheikh Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. He highlighted the facilitation of business setups through financial incentives such as the Tamkeen program, making Bahrain an appealing destination for international investments. Juma urged the Speaker to support investment promotions in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Vinod Jacob, Indian Ambassador, provided valuable insights into India's achievements, noting that 800,000 Indian tourists visited Bahrain within ten months of the year, with 340,000 Indian citizens actively contributing to Bahrain's economy. He emphasized Bahrain's status as a prime destination for investments.

Khader expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Royal Family for the longstanding friendly and bilateral relationship between Bahrain and India. He commended the Bahrain India Society for organizing an extraordinary event in a short span, acknowledging the contributions of all NRIs in Bahrain towards the development of India. Shri Khader pledged unwavering support to the visions of Bahrain and Karnataka, promising to act as a bridge between the two nations for cultural, bilateral, and economic development.

The Speaker extended an invitation for a high-level meeting between the Bahrain-India Society and the government of Karnataka. He expressed his commitment to arrange for Bahraini delegates to witness the assembly proceedings in Karnataka, thereby strengthening the ties between the two regions.

Khader, Juma, and Vinod Jacob expressed their gratitude to Mansoor for organizing this exceptional event. The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by Vinod Das, followed by a networking lunch that fostered discussions on opportunities for developing cultural, educational, sports, and economic ties between the two friendly countries. Attendees engaged in conversations about establishing new joint projects between Bahraini businessmen and their counterparts in India across various sectors.

8BIS.jpg
A.R. Juma, Chairman of Bahrain India Society, presenting the memento to U.T. Khader along with Vinod Jacob.

9BIS.jpg

7BIS.jpg

6BIS.jpg

5BIS.jpg

3BIS.jpg

2BIS.jpg

1BIS.jpg

13BIS.jpg

12BIS.jpg

11BIS.jpg

10BIS.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 16,2023

modioman.jpg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on Saturday, December 16, adopted a vision document to shore up bilateral cooperation in around 10 key areas and pushed for concluding a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) as early as possible during their “productive” talks to inject new momentum in India-Oman strategic ties.

PM Modi and the Omani ruler also discussed the situation arising out of the Hamas-Israel conflict, the challenge of terrorism as well as the larger need to try and achieve a two-state solution to the Palestine issue as a way forward, according to Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra.

The two sides also announced the third tranche of Oman-India joint investment fund worth USD 300 million (around Rs 2,500 crore) that would be used for channelising investment into the fastest growing sectors of the Indian economy.

The investment fund was started as a 50:50 joint venture between the SBI and Oman investment authority with the first tranche of USD 100 million and the second one of USD 200 million.

At a media briefing, the foreign secretary said India and Oman also signed agreements providing for cooperation in the field of information technology, combating financial crimes, culture and one for the establishment of a Hindi chair of the Indian Council of Cultural Relations in Oman.

The Sultan of Oman arrived in Delhi on a state visit on Friday – his first trip to India as the top leader of the influential Gulf nation.

“Today is a historic day in India-Oman relations as the Sultan of Oman is on a state visit to India after 26 years,” Modi said in his remarks at the delegation-level dialogue.

“On the basis of our successful engagements, we are creating a path of bright future today,” he said, referring to the joint vision document.

“In this joint vision, concrete action points have been agreed upon in 10 different areas. I am confident that it will give a new and modern shape to our partnership,” he added.

“I am happy that the discussion on the CEPA agreement is going on and two rounds of discussion have been successfully completed where many important issues have been agreed upon,” Modi said.

Expressing hope that both sides will soon be able to sign the pact, Modi said it will add a new dimension to their economic cooperation.

Describing the talks between Modi and the visiting leader as “comprehensive and constructive”, Kwatra said the India-Oman vision document focuses on building a partnership in 8-to-10 areas including maritime cooperation and connectivity, digital payments, space, green energy, tourism, agriculture, food security and cricket.

The cooperation in clean energy will also focus on green hydrogen.

The vision document is broadly rooted in Oman’s ‘Vision 2040’, which is its national development blueprint, and India’s development vision of ‘Amritkaal’.

“An area which featured very prominently in the talks between the two leaders was ongoing discussions between the two countries for a comprehensive economic partnership agreement,” Kwatra said.

“Although the negotiations on CEPA have started only recently, they have made substantial progress in the last few rounds of discussion and both leaders gave strong impetus and push to conclude the CEPA agreement as early as possible,” he said.

There was also a discussion on the possibility of Oman utilising India’s digital payment system UPI with a corresponding Omani platform, besides an exchange of views on trade in Rupee.

To a question, Kwatra said the challenges arising out of the conflict in Gaza were definitely an important element of discussions.

“There was a shared appreciation of the continuing challenge that both countries face from the emerging multiple dimensions of the conflict, including the catastrophic humanitarian situation which is there,” Kwatra said on the Hamas-Israel conflict.

He said the challenge of terrorism and the larger need to try and achieve a two-state solution as a way forward was discussed.

“With regard to the situation there, it was discussed and both leaders exchanged in detail their perspective of the situation there,” he said.

India and the Sultanate of Oman are strategic partners and the bilateral trade and investment relationship between the two nations has been on an upswing in the last few years.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.