Mangaluru – UAE flights to resume from Aug 18 as airport sets up world class rapid RT-PCR test facility

Mangaluru, Aug 17: In the wake of Mangaluru International Airport’s tie up with Apollo Diagnostics to offer rapid RT-PCR tests to passengers, the UAE Civil Aviation Authority has cleared the starting of flights from the airport.

According to sources, the first flight will be starting from August 18 by Air India Express. The flight will be a big boon to the Gulf bound passengers who were waiting for flights to commence from the MIA.

As per the health requirements for passengers to the Gulf, each of them must have a negative rapid RT-PCR test conducted at the airport four hours prior to boarding the flight.

MIA tied up with Apollo to help passengers to Middle-East and beyond. Apollo has provided a team of expert pathologists, state-of-the-art equipment and stringent quality processes to hold the rapid RT-PCR tests at the airport. The tests would be done in a safe and sterile environment with all COVID-19 SOPs protocols in place. Passengers are advised to travel well in advance so that all of them can be tested in time.

The MIA has undertaken safety measures and implemented numerous SOPs, including the preventive measures, laid down by the government to safeguard the well-being of passengers, the release said.

The Rapid RT PCR facility was set up in MIA with active support from the district health department authorities and the district collector's office. The encouragement from the government of Karnataka and District Collector to start the Rapid RT PCR facility helped MIA to start the service.