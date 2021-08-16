Mangaluru – UAE flights to resume from Aug 18 as airport sets up world class rapid RT-PCR test facility

  1. Home
News Network
August 17, 2021

Mangaluru, Aug 17: In the wake of Mangaluru International Airport’s tie up with Apollo Diagnostics to offer rapid RT-PCR tests to passengers, the UAE Civil Aviation Authority has cleared the starting of flights from the airport.

According to sources, the first flight will be starting from August 18 by Air India Express. The flight will be a big boon to the Gulf bound passengers who were waiting for flights to commence from the MIA.

As per the health requirements for passengers to the Gulf, each of them must have a negative rapid RT-PCR test conducted at the airport four hours prior to boarding the flight. 

MIA tied up with Apollo to help passengers to Middle-East and beyond. Apollo has provided a team of expert pathologists, state-of-the-art equipment and stringent quality processes to hold the rapid RT-PCR tests at the airport. The tests would be done in a safe and sterile environment with all COVID-19 SOPs protocols in place. Passengers are advised to travel well in advance so that all of them can be tested in time. 

The MIA has undertaken safety measures and implemented numerous SOPs, including the preventive measures, laid down by the government to safeguard the well-being of passengers, the release said.

The Rapid RT PCR facility was set up in MIA with active support from the district health department authorities and the district collector's office. The encouragement from the government of Karnataka and District Collector to start the Rapid RT PCR facility helped MIA to start the service.

August 11,2021

pumpwell.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 11: Dozens of men belonging to Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal today attempted to lay siege to the house of B M Basha, son of former MLA B A Idinabba located at Mastikatte in Ullal on the outskirts of the city. 

The development comes days after a team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided the house over alleged terror links of the one of the family members. NIA also has seized the passport of a woman member of the family who supposedly got converted to Islam from Hinduism. 

Local police intervened to prevent the agitators from forcefully entering the house and took them to custody. VHP regional secretary Sharan Pumpwell was among those who were briefly detained by the cops. 

The agitators accused the family members of late Idinabba of indulging in so called ‘love jihad’ and urged the people of Ullal to boycott the family. 

Two days ago, Mr Pumpwell had announced that the saffron groups would hold a placard protest in Ullal between 7.30am and 9am. Mr Pumpwell went on to claim that the coastal region has been witnessing anti-national activities. 

“The recent arrest of former MLA’s kin by the NIA proves that the anti-nationals have made the coastal region their centre of activities. Hindu community should wake up against such terror activities,” he said.

News Network
August 5,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 5: The Mangaluru City Corporation, which has announced a tentative list containing the names of all nominated/qualified members of 60 ward committees, has reportedly given priority to a particular party. 

Former MLA J R Lobo has condemned the draft ward committees list published on MCC’s website, accusing that the list looked like the commissioner was arm twisted into including 90% of the 600 people, in the 60 ward committees, from the BJP. 

“This is against the provisions of the Karnataka Municipal Corporations (Amendment) Act of 2011,’’ he said, and accused the local MLA of puting pressure on the commissioner.

The MCC had received more than 1,200 applications from residents, to become members of the ward committees to be formed in 60 wards. Lobo questioned the Commissioner, as to why almost 600 applications were rejected, without assigning any reason, thus defeating the principles of natural justice.

It is mandatory that all city corporations need to form ward committees, comprising 10 members in each ward, as per the 2011 amendment of the Karnataka Municipal Act. Following this, the MCC invited applications from citizens to take part in the ward committees as its members. While November 15 was the last date, the city corporation extended the deadline to December 4 based on the request of people, he said. 

Citizens are requested to file their objections and grievances within a period of 15 days at the zonal offices, addressed to the zonal commissioners and inventory officers at the central office, or email the same concerns to [email protected].

News Network
August 11,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 11: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today said that he would meet Tourism Minister Anand Singh and address his concerns amid reports that latter would resign from the Cabinet.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said that the minister has not resigned from the Cabinet. "He is a friend of three decades. I am in touch with him regularly and have spoken to him yesterday and will talk to him again," the CM said.

Bommai said that he has asked the minister to meet him either today or day after tomorrow. "All his concerns will be addressed after he meets me," he said.

Bommai dismissed reports that the minister had submitted his resignation during their meeting on Sunday. "There is nothing like that," he said.

To a question, he said that Singh has discussed everything with him in detail. "I will talk to him again. It will be addressed," he said.

On whether he had raised the issue of disgruntlement with high command, the CM said that he was yet to do so. "I will talk to them after meeting Singh," he said.

On demands of a better portfolio by Municipal Administration and Small Scale Industries minister MTB Nagaraj, Bommai said that the minister was not unhappy anymore.

Singh, among the migrants in BJP, was eyeing the Forest portfolio and was left aggrieved over the allocation of Tourism, and Environment and Ecology portfolio under Bommai.

According to reports, Singh is expected to meet Bommai later in the day. He is also likely to visit former CM BS Yediyurappa.

