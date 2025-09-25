  1. Home
Mangaluru-Udupi-Manipal 'Talent Triangle' to Anchor Next IT Wave

September 25, 2025

Mangaluru, Sept 25: Karnataka's push to diversify its digital economy is gaining serious traction, with a newly released report highlighting the "massive potential" for the Mangaluru-Udupi-Manipal coastal belt—dubbed 'Silicon Beach'—to emerge as the nation's next major IT and talent hub. Minister for Electronics, IT/BT, and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, Priyank Kharge, firmly stated, "We can make Mangaluru the next Bengaluru."

The declaration came during Technovanza 2025, where the 'Silicon Beach Skills' report was unveiled by Xpheno in partnership with the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM). The comprehensive analysis details the region's burgeoning talent pool, designed to shine a spotlight on its potential for Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and new businesses.

The 'Talent Triangle' Advantage

According to the report, the region boasts an impressive talent pool of over 310,000 individuals. Minister Kharge emphasized the state's strategic approach, focusing on the '3 Ps'—policy, people, and participation—to solidify its position as a global destination for skills and knowledge.

"We are the only state government in the country positioning Karnataka as a destination for skills and knowledge, focused on delivering sustainable solutions for the world," he said, citing Karnataka's leading position in skill penetration, its strong performance in AI and the startup ecosystem, and its status as the fifth-largest unicorn hub in India.

However, the report also underscores the need for strategic intervention to fully harness this potential, noting that currently, only 90,000 professionals in the 'Talent Triangle' possess more than one year of work experience.

Focus on AI, FinTech, and Green Innovation

International and national experts echoed this optimism, pointing to specific growth areas. Peter Winther-Schmidt, Consul General of Denmark in Bengaluru, highlighted Mangaluru's rapid emergence as a hub for both manufacturing and digital engineering. He stressed the region’s potential for a greener future, noting Denmark’s commitment to innovation in areas like renewable energy, smart grids, and green hydrogen, along with digital innovation, including AI and IoT.

Sanjay Tyagi, Jurisdictional Director (Scientist G) at STPI Karnataka, noted that Mangaluru is primed to become a hub for AI and encouraged the utilisation of funds still available under the India BPO Promotion Scheme (IBPS) for tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Meanwhile, B.V. Naidu, Chairman of the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, addressed concerns about AI-led job losses, asserting that AI will instead create new opportunities, especially in data analysis. He revealed discussions with CEOs about positioning Mangaluru as an 'AI corridor' and establishing it as a FinTech Centre of Excellence, suggesting the region could even attract tech talent returning from the US.

coastaldigest.com news network
September 23,2025

Riyadh, Sep 23: Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Sheikh, the Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia and Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars, has passed away at the age of 82, the Saudi Royal Court announced on Tuesday.

According to the statement, funeral prayers for Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh will be performed after the Asr (afternoon) prayer today at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh. Additionally, King Salman bin Abdulaziz has directed that funeral prayers be held in Makkah’s Grand Mosque, the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina, and all mosques across the Kingdom.

A Life Dedicated to Islamic Scholarship and Leadership

Born on November 30, 1940, in Makkah, Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh emerged as a prominent Islamic scholar and a leading figure in Saudi Arabia’s religious establishment. He was appointed Grand Mufti in 1999, succeeding Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Baz, and played a central role in shaping the Kingdom’s religious guidance and discourse.

A member of the esteemed Al ash-Sheikh family, known for its long-standing contributions to Islamic scholarship, Sheikh Abdulaziz began his religious education at an early age, memorizing the Quran and studying Islamic jurisprudence under distinguished scholars. He later served as a professor at Imam Muhammad ibn Saud University, mentoring generations of Islamic scholars.

National Condolences

In the wake of his passing, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman extended heartfelt condolences to Sheikh Abdulaziz’s family, the Saudi people, and the wider Islamic community. The Royal Court described his death as a profound loss for the nation and the Muslim world.

Contributions to Islamic Jurisprudence

Throughout his tenure, Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh was instrumental in interpreting Sharia law and issuing fatwas on diverse legal, social, and religious matters. He advocated for unity among Muslims and worked to bridge differences between Islamic sects. His leadership combined a deep respect for Islamic tradition with a thoughtful approach to contemporary issues facing the Muslim community globally.

News Network
September 12,2025

Bengaluru: The Congress government in Karnataka is weighing a decision on whether to upload details of all unencumbered Waqf properties to the Union government’s newly launched UMEED (Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development) portal, developed under the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act.

The Act mandates a centralised portal for real-time uploading, verification, and monitoring of Waqf properties. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s administration had earlier opposed the Bill, even passing a resolution against it in the Assembly in March.

However, on Thursday, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and Waqf Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan held discussions on uploading property details.
“A direction has come from the Union government on making entries of Waqf properties in the centralised portal. This will be examined. We have asked the Revenue and Minority Welfare secretaries to discuss it,” Gowda said.

Sources said Khan urged Gowda to instruct revenue officials to facilitate uploading. “The State government feels there’s no harm in uploading details of legally clear Waqf properties,” a source added.

Karnataka has 48,148 Waqf properties, including mosques, madrasas, khabrastans, Idgahs, Dargahs, and Ashoorkhanas. The Board faces 4,173 cases of encroachment, spanning 12,458 acres and 2.39 crore sq ft. So far, only 185 cases of encroachment have been cleared, recovering 371 acres.

In December 2024, Minister Khan told the Assembly that the State Waqf Board once held 1.28 lakh acres, but only 36,000 acres remain today. Large chunks were lost to the Karnataka Inam Abolition Act (47,263 acres), the Karnataka Land Reforms Act (23,620 acres), government acquisitions (3,000 acres), and private encroachments (17,969 acres) — with 95% of usurpers being Muslims themselves.

The BJP, which had launched a sharp campaign during the Waqf (Amendment) Bill debate, had accused the Congress government of allowing farmlands to be wrongly marked as Waqf property.

News Network
September 19,2025

Mangaluru, Sept 19: Police in the coastal city of Mangaluru have arrested a 22-year-old man accused of running a provocative Instagram account that circulated inflammatory messages, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

The suspect, identified as Mohammed Kaif, a resident of Malavntige in Dakshina Kannada district, was taken into custody after a weeks-long investigation by the city’s Cyber, Economic and Narcotics (CEN) police.

According to Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH, Kaif allegedly operated the handle Karavali_tigers 909, frequently changing his online identity to evade detection.

A case was initially registered on July 19 under provisions of the Information Technology Act (Section 66(C)) and multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (56, 353(1), 192).

“After technical analysis, our team tracked him down to Tamil Nadu. A special unit was dispatched, and he was brought back to Mangaluru,” the commissioner said. Kaif was later presented in court and remanded to judicial custody.

Police added that a separate case involving the same Instagram account has also been filed at Bajpe Police Station. Investigations into both cases are continuing.

