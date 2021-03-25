  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru, Udupi MLAs meet CM, demand relaxation on transportation of construction materials

March 25, 2021

Mangaluru, Mar 25: MLAs from Mangaluru and Udupi today met chief minister B S Yediyurappa and minister for mines and geology Murugesh Nirani to seek relaxation in the restrictions on transportation of rocks and jelly stones to be used for construction works in the twin districts of coastal Karnataka.

The delegation of crusher owners, quarry owners and truck/ tempo owners led by Mangaluru City South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath and Udupi MLA K Raghupathi Bhat met the ministers and demanded that the transportation of materials should be allowed to expedite construction works in the region.

The MLAs said the chief minister and minister for mines and geology have agreed to consider their demand. Initially, the delegation met minister Nirani. After listening to their grievances, the minister took them to the chief minister and the issue was discussed.

“We have discussed the issue with the chief minister and minister for mines and geology. Most of the construction works are stopped due to the non-availability of construction materials due to the restrictions. Based on our demand, the chief minister has directed the officials to take necessary steps immediately to allow transportation of sand, stone and jelly stones for the construction sector in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts,” said Vedavyas Kamath.

Raghupathi Bhat said the restrictions have not only halted the construction works, but also affected the industry especially workers in the construction and transportation sector.
 

March 25,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 25: Travellers who are coming to Bengaluru from outside Karnataka will have to show a negative RT-PCR certificate from April 1, announced Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar here on Thursday. 

The minister said the rule is applicable only to Bengaluru and not the rest of Karnataka. "Cases are likely to rise in the coming days. More than 60 per cent of Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru are interstate travellers. 

Anybody who resides in Bengaluru in apartment complexes or any other residences, who will be coming from outside the state, irrespective of the state they're coming from, should possess an RT-PCR negative certificate. The BBMP Commissioner will shortly issue an order to this effect," Sudhakar said.

At present, this is applicable only to travellers from Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab and Chandigarh.

A decision to bring a stricter rule was taken after Bengaluru saw a four-month high of nearly 1,400 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, prompting the minister to hold a meeting with the eight joint commissioners of BBMP on Thursday morning. 

Large apartment complexes have more Covid-19 cases and entire families are testing positive. "Previously, only parents used to test positive and not children. Now entire five-member families are testing positive," he noted.

Marshals will be stationed in bus stations, markets, theatres, marriages, convention halls, schools and college campuses, to ensure social distancing and wearing of masks. 

"Previously only owners were held responsible (for violations). Now even organisers will be held responsible. As many as 3,000 to 4,000 people are coming to weddings of late. People are coming up with excuses that in one batch only 500 have come. That's not what we meant. Only 500 are allowed to attend a wedding whether in batches or in total," he said.

"Maharashtra alone reported 31,000 cases. It has also reported double mutant variant cases. Closed-door events across the State can strictly allow only 200 people, outdoor events 500," he said.

As many as 198 ambulances will be stationed in every ward to ferry Covid-19 patients to Covid Care Centres and hospitals.

March 19,2021

accidenent.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 19: A man from Dakshina Kannad lost his life and two others suffered injuries in a ghastly road mishap in Andhra Pradesh. 

The deceased has been identified as Muhammed Ravoof (22) from Harekala Aiku near Ullal in Mangaluru. 

Shakir from Pavoor Harekala suffered grievous injuries, while a youth from Natekal here escaped with minor nicks and cuts.

It is said that a lorry in which the youths were transporting fish from Odisha to Mangaluru met with and accident in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday night. 

The ill-fated vehicle, which had left a fisheries port in Odisha on Wednesday morning and had covered a distance of about 450 km when the accident occurred.

The lorry was expected to reach Mangaluru on Friday, March 19. The mortal remains is being brought from Andhra Pradesh to Mangaluru via Bengaluru. 

March 22,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 22: If the government includes more communities under the 2A category of backward classes, the actual backward classes will be deprived of reservation, according to Mangaluru MLA U T Khader.

Speaking to media persons the former minister said: “If the government includes the Panchamasali community under Category 2A, then backward castes in Poojaru, Theeya, Ganiga, Gatti, Achari, and others in Dakshina Kannada and other districts will face injustice".

He also said that several communities are seeking reservations because of the BJP’s dual stand.

"As they promised of providing reservations to certain communities prior to the elections, people are demanding the same. It is the government's responsibility to ensure that backward communities do not face any injustice. MLAs and MP from the district are silent on the issue. They should come to save the interest of the backward classes," he said.

“The state government has stopped scholarship programmes that were given to the students. As a result, the student community is affected," Khader added.

