Mangaluru, Udupi MLAs meet CM, demand relaxation on transportation of construction materials

Mangaluru, Mar 25: MLAs from Mangaluru and Udupi today met chief minister B S Yediyurappa and minister for mines and geology Murugesh Nirani to seek relaxation in the restrictions on transportation of rocks and jelly stones to be used for construction works in the twin districts of coastal Karnataka.
The delegation of crusher owners, quarry owners and truck/ tempo owners led by Mangaluru City South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath and Udupi MLA K Raghupathi Bhat met the ministers and demanded that the transportation of materials should be allowed to expedite construction works in the region.
The MLAs said the chief minister and minister for mines and geology have agreed to consider their demand. Initially, the delegation met minister Nirani. After listening to their grievances, the minister took them to the chief minister and the issue was discussed.
“We have discussed the issue with the chief minister and minister for mines and geology. Most of the construction works are stopped due to the non-availability of construction materials due to the restrictions. Based on our demand, the chief minister has directed the officials to take necessary steps immediately to allow transportation of sand, stone and jelly stones for the construction sector in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts,” said Vedavyas Kamath.
Raghupathi Bhat said the restrictions have not only halted the construction works, but also affected the industry especially workers in the construction and transportation sector.
