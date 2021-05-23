  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: Veteran writer, Beary lexiconist B M Ichlangod, 84, passes away

Mangaluru: Veteran writer, Beary lexiconist B M Ichlangod, 84, passes away

coastaldigest.com news network
May 24, 2021

bmichlangod.jpg

Mangaluru, May 24: Veteran Beary researcher, writer, teacher and journalist B M Ichlangod passed away late Sunday night (May 23) at a private hospital here in Mangaluru. 

The 84-year-old is survived by his wife and five children including a daughter. Hailing from Ichilangod village in Kasaragod district, he had settled in Mangaluru.

Despite his old age and ill-health, Ichlangod had not stopped writing on social issues until recently. He was also a consumer and social activist, who always raised voice for social causes. 

He had presided over the Beary Sahitya Sammelana in 2001. He was the chief editor of the ‘Beary – Kannada – English dictionary’ brought out by the Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy. He had served as a lecturer in various colleges.  

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 11,2021

Mangaluru, May 11: Four people have been arrested by the Sullia police in connection with possession of firearms illegally at Chhatrapati, Nalkur Gram Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district.

The arrested have been identified as C H Diwakar Achary (52) from Nalkur, Sullia, Karthik (25) from Kadaba, A Ashok (35) from Bilinele, Kadaba and Chandan (33) from Hanumanthapura, Hassan.

Police said that after getting reliable information about the possession of illegal firearms at Diwakar’s house, the Sullia Circle Inspector Naveen Chandra Jogi and PSI Omana raided Diwakar’s house. During the raid, the police seized an explosive and a gun from Diwakar’s possession.

During the investigation, the accused Diwakar revealed that he was illegally making firearms and selling them. Based on his statement, Karthik, Ashok and Chandan were also arrested. The police have seized an illegal Country-made pistol from their possession.

In this connection, a case has been registered in the Subramanya police station under section 3, 7, 20, 25 (1)(a), and 29 Arms Act 1959. Further investigation is on in this regard.

Comments

MADHU A T
 - 
Friday, 21 May 2021

I m interested to open mail shop Hassan TQ and Dis anugavalli ( vilag) honnavara (post) dudda hobli

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 14,2021

Bengaluru, May 14: As Karnataka continues to battle the second wave of Covid-19, Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Friday batted for the extension of the statewide lockdown, aimed at controlling the spread of the virus.

He said, the government headed by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will take a final call, as the current lockdown nears its end.

The state is currently under complete lockdown till May 24.

"As a citizen of Bengaluru my personal opinion is that it is good to continue the lockdown for a few more days. (Number of cases in the city) has come to 15,000 from 22,000 per day, it is about 7,000 cases less now, it is because of semi-lockdown and complete lockdown," Ashoka, who is also the Vice-Chairman of Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority said.

Speaking to reporters here, he pointed to long lockdowns implemented in states like Maharashtra and Delhi among others which witnessed the second wave ahead of Karnataka, and said they are a model for us as the number of cases have been coming down.

"Three days ahead of the current lockdown coming to an end, Chief Minister will call a meeting where we will share our opinion, looking at the figures that day in the state and whether the number of cases have come down because of lockdown, we will take a decision. The CM will take a decision," Ashoka said, adding he will be sharing his opinion at the meeting.

Amid the rising Covid-19 cases in the state, the Karnataka government that had initially announced 14 days closedown from April 27, it subsequently imposed a complete lockdown from May 10 to May 24, amid continued spike in cases.

Stating that no one expected a four-fold increase in the number of cases, Ashoka said, experts had said the second wave will be less compared to first wave, there were media reports too and we too had believed it.

"It is a lesson for us...the government is addressing the difficult situation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and our government are facing the situation with courage and will stand by the people," he said, as he hit out at the opposition for changing their stands on the lockdown.

Speaking to reporters in Bagalkote, Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol too said that the Chief Minister will take a final decision on continuing the lockdown.

"The Chief Minister will take a decision after consulting medical experts and doctors in this regard...they will examine the ICMR advice...no decision has been taken yet," he said.

Dr.Balram Bhargava, head of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), has said that lockdown restrictions should remain in place for another six to eight weeks, in all districts where the rate of infection is above 10 per cent of those tested, to control the spread.

According to reports, 29 out of 31 districts in Karnataka have Covid positivity rate of over 10 per cent.

While the overall positivity rate in the state as on Thursday stood at 27.64 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 0.97 per cent.

Karnataka on Thursday reported 35,297 new cases of Covid-19, and 344 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 20,88,488 and the death toll to 20,712.

Total number of active cases stood at 5,93,078.

Out of the 35,297 fresh cases reported, 15,191 were from Bengaluru Urban alone. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 12,2021

New Delhi, May 12: An expert panel on Wednesday gave its nod to Bharat Biotech for the phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin to be conducted on 2 to 18-year-olds, sources said.

The trial will take place in 525 subjects at various sites, including AIIMS, Delhi, AIIMS, Patna and Meditrina Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur.

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) on Tuesday deliberated upon Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's application seeking permission to conduct phase II/III clinical trials to evaluate the safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity of Covaxin jabs in children aged 2 to 18 years.

"After detailed deliberation, the committee recommended for conduct of proposed phase II/III clinical trial of whole virion inactivated coronavirus vaccine in the 2 to 18 years age group subject to the condition that the firm should submit the interim safety data of phase II clinical trial along with DSMB recommendations to the CDSCO before proceeding to phase III part of the study," a source said.

Earlier the proposal was deliberated in the SEC meeting dated February 24 and the firm was asked to submit a revised clinical trial protocol.

Covaxin, indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), is being used in adults in India's ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive. 
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.