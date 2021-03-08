Mangaluru: VHP leader arrested for stealing temple donation box, motorbike

  1. Home
coastaldigest.com news network
March 8, 2021

Mangaluru, Mar 8: The police have managed to crack a temple theft case by arresting a local leader of a hardline Hindutva outfit in Mangaluru taluk. 

The arrested has been identified as Tharanatha Mohan, a resident of Montepadavu. He is said to be the convener of Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Ullal.

The arrest was made by the sleuths of jurisdictional Konaje police station last night on the basis of CCTV footage, sources said.

It is learnt that Tharanatha Mohan had stolen donation box a temple at Manjanady and motorbike from a house near Montepadavu. 
 

Agencies
February 27,2021

Mukesh Ambani says he will make batteries ahead of a boom in electric vehicles⁠ | Business Insider India

Mumbai, Feb 27: Reliance Industries Ltd boss Mukesh Ambani is back to being the wealthiest person in Asia.

Despite a brutal week for markets, RIL was relatively unscathed as it said it would spin off its oil-to-chemicals business into an independent unit. With a net worth of about $80 billion, Ambani is again richer than Zhong Shanshan, whose bottled-water company tanked a record 20 per cent this week. The Chinese tycoon is worth $76.6 billion, down more than $22 billion from a peak just last week, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Ambani spent most of the past two years leading the ranking of Asia’s richest people, taking over from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s Jack Ma. Then the listing of two companies put Zhong on the map: He grabbed the title from Ambani at the end of December and by early 2021 was the sixth-wealthiest person on Earth, surpassing Warren Buffett. Zhong’s Nongfu Spring Co. more than tripled from its initial public offering to a peak in January as investors flocked to consumer shares, while his vaccine maker, Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise Co., surged as much as 3,757 per cent.

But the rally faded as the Hong Kong and Chinese stock markets were among the world’s biggest decliners this week. Nongfu shares have erased their gains for the year, while Wantai’s posted a record monthly plunge.

Ambani has focused on pivoting his empire to tech and e-commerce, moving away from energy. Last year, he sold stakes in Reliance’s digital and retail units worth $27 billion to investors including Google and Facebook Inc., lifting his fortune by $18 billion. The spin-off announced this week of the oil-to-chemicals unit — which accounted for more than 60 per cent of the conglomerate’s revenue in the last fiscal year — will help the tycoon bring in more investors and expedite a proposed stake sale to Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

Zhong and Ambani are not the only two swapping titles lately. Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk became the world’s richest person at the start of January before Jeff Bezos regained the No. 1 spot earlier this month as shares of the electronic-car maker fell. Musk lost $15 billion on Monday alone after he tweeted that the prices of cryptocurrencies seemed high — just two weeks after Tesla said it invested $1.5 billion in Bitcoin.

Since then, Musk and Bezos have swapped places twice more. The Amazon.com Inc. founder topped Musk by a $7 billion margin as of Friday.

coastaldigest.com news network
February 28,2021

Belagavi, Feb 28: In a bizarre incident, a 30-year-old woman ended up pawning her 'mangalsutra' with the traffic police in Karnataka's Belagavi after the authorities intercepted her along with her husband for riding a motorbike without a helmet. 

The couple, who was visiting the market for buying furniture, was charged with violation of traffic rules and fined for the same. However, the woman, identified as Bharati Vibhooti, said that they had no money and the situation turned into an argument. 

"The police stopped us and took the key of the vehicle. They did not ask for any document and immediately wrote a receipt for Rs 500 as fine," she said in a video that was shared on social media.

She maintained that the couple had exhausted their money. “I told the cops that we had spent the last Rs 100 we had on breakfast, but they insisted that we pay,” she said.

The argument between the cops and the couple reportedly went on for about two hours and bystanders had started gathering. Then, in a fit of rage, the woman handed over her 'mangalsutra' and told the cops to sell it to raise money for the fine. 

Senior police officers passing by the area took stock of the situation and eventually let the couple go.

News Network
March 1,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 1: Putting behind the travails of the Covid-19 pandemic that disrupted normal life for nearly a year, Karnataka budget for fiscal 2021-22 would focus more on development works and women's welfare, said state Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday.

"The state budget for the ensuing fiscal will give priority to development works and women's welfare. This is my assurance to all women in the state," said Yediyurappa in Kannada at a public event at Soraba in Karnataka's Shivamogga district.

The month-long budget session of the state legislature will begin on March 4 and Yediyurappa, who holds the finance portfolio, will present his 8th budget on March 8 in the legislative assembly.

The year-long pandemic, which invaded the southern state on March 8, 2020, stalled most of the development works though allocations were made in the budget for fiscal 2020-21 but could not be spent due to Covid-induced lockdown and restrictions to prevent the virus spread.

"Besides coronavirus, heavy rains and floods during the extended southwest monsoon in August-October have also reduced tax collections and revenue mobilisation, as the economy was unlocked gradually and the new normal set in to check the pandemic," recalled Yediyuarappa on the occasion.

The BJP-ruled state government resorted to borrowings and raised loans to augment resources for the development works since November as more funds were used in fighting the Covid war over the last 10 months.

