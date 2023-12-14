  1. Home
Mangaluru: Youth brutally stabbed to death at Someshwar; two held

News Network
December 14, 2023

Mangaluru, Dec 14: A youth was brutally stabbed to death at Saraswati colony in the limits of Someshwar town municipal council in Dakshina Kannada last night.

The victim has been identified as Varun Gatty (28), a resident of Saraswati colony. The accused in the crime is believed to be a man named Sooraj, according to police sources.

The tragic event transpired when Varun confronted Sooraj, Raviraj and another, who were reportedly consuming alcohol near a private school late last night. 

It is learnt that, a heated argument escalated between two groups when Varun and his friend Akshay questioned the trio for throwing liquor bottles near the school. 

During the altercation, Sooraj allegedly stabbed Varun in the chest. Even though Varan was rushed to a private hospital by his brother Sharan and others, the doctors pronounced him brought dead. 

Initial investigation suggest that longstanding enmity might have fuelled the fatal confrontation. With municipal council elections scheduled for December 27, suspicions arise among locals that political tensions could be a contributing factor to the altercation, given the limited time left for nominations. 

Police have arrested Suraj and Raviraj in connection with the incident. 

News Network
December 10,2023

BJP's Vishnu Deo Sai has been selected as the new chief minister of Chhattisgarh in the MLA meet at Raipur, according to multiple media reports.

Vishnu Deo Sai is a prominent figure in the BJP and has held various positions, including being the former state chief and former union minister. 

He is highly regarded among tribal voters.

Vishnu Deo Sai was in competition against the likes of former CM Raman Singh, current state BJP chief Arun Sao, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh and former Rajya Sabha MP Ramvichar Netam for the top post in Chhattisgarh. 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won Chhattisgarh with a thumping majority, dethroning the grand old Congress from power in the recently concluded Assembly Polls 2023. In the 90-seat Assembly, the BJP bagged 54 seats. 

About Vishnu Deo Sai

Sai has served as the BJP Chhattisgarh state president from 2020 till 2022, when Arun Sao took over the reigns from him. He was also the Union Minister of State for Steel, Mines and Labour & Employment from 2014 to 2019. Vishnu Deo Sai was elected to the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly in 1990 and was an MLA till 1998. 

A year later, Sai was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 1999 and was an MP till 2004. He was re-elected to the Lok Sabha in 2004, 2009 and 2014. 

Vishnu Deo Sai has been on many Lok Sabha committees such as Committee on Absence of Members from the sittings of the House, Commitee on Food, Civil Supplies and Public Distribution, Ministry of Agriculture's Consultative Committee, Committee on Information Technology, Committee on Water Resources and Committee on Commerce.

News Network
December 7,2023

The UN human rights chief says Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are living in "utter, deepening horror" as he pleaded for an immediate ceasefire and an end to the ongoing Israeli aggression on the besieged Palestinian territory.

Volker Turk told a press conference Wednesday that some 1.9 million displaced Palestinians are being forced into smaller and smaller pockets of southern Gaza. The conditions are “overcrowded” and “unsanitary,” he said.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights further said there was a high risk of atrocity crimes being committed in such "catastrophic" humanitarian circumstances."

"Civilians in Gaza continue to be relentlessly bombarded by Israel and collectively punished -- suffering death, siege, destruction and deprivation of the most essential human needs such as food, water, lifesaving medical supplies and other essentials on a massive scale."

He further stated Palestinians in Gaza are facing “utter, deepening horror” as disease spreads, food is scarce and humanitarian aid is all but cut off.

“My humanitarian colleagues have described the situation as apocalyptic,” Turk added, saying the catastrophe “was entirely foreseeable and preventable”.

"As an immediate step, I call for an urgent cessation of hostilities and the release of all hostages," he said, adding: "You need to come back to your senses."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Turk said he was gravely concerned by "dehumanizing and inciteful statements" made by current and former Israeli authorities.

"History has shown us where this kind of language can lead," he said. "This is not just unacceptable, but a competent court may view such statements, in the circumstances in which they were made, as incitement to atrocity crimes."

Turk said the human rights crisis in the occupied West Bank was also "extremely alarming", calling for Israeli authorities to take immediate steps to end "widespread impunity" for violations.

"The only way to end the accumulative sufferings is ending the occupation and achieving the two-state solution," he said.

Meanwhile, European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic warned that the current catastrophic situation in Gaza threatens to decline further.

Speaking in Brussels, Lenarcic stressed the need for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict in Gaza for humanitarian aid to enter the territory as it faces Israeli bombardment, blockade, and ground attacks.

"Otherwise, the catastrophe in Gaza may turn into apocalypse," he said.

Israel has carried out airstrikes on several residential blocks in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, killing at least 150 Palestinians.

Israeli warplanes have also pounded Khan Yunis in southern Gaza while the regime’s ground forces have surrounded the city.

As the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip continues, Palestinian resistance fighters also keep up their retaliatory operations, dealing a severe blow to invading regime troops.

Hamas has released a video showing that the al-Qassam Brigades, the movement’s military wing, killed some 60 Israeli soldiers inside their tents in the Juhr al-Dik area of central Gaza.

Hamas fighters closed in on Israeli positions stealthily, planted bombs around their tents and detonated the explosives simultaneously.

Resistance forces then withdrew to their positions safely. Meanwhile, the Israeli military announced it has lost at least nine of its troops in the fighting in northern and southern Gaza.

Israel has confirmed the killing of 90 troops since it launched a ground operation in Gaza about five weeks ago.

Fatalities among Israeli soldiers are believed to be much higher but the regime doesn’t disclose the exact figure.

The onslaught has killed over 16,200 Palestinians since it began two months ago. Around 70 percent of those killed are women and children.

News Network
December 9,2023

Bengaluru, Dec 9: JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Saturday said that the Karnataka state unit president C M Ibrahim and party national vice-president C K Nanu have been expelled from the party due to 'anti-party activities' at the national executive committee meeting.

After the national executive committee meeting, Gowda announced the decision to sack the two leaders.

Gowda said the image and the interests of the party were taking a beating due to which the decision was taken.

"A national executive meeting was convened in Bengaluru and a unanimous decision was taken for their ouster," Gowda said.

Mandya district JD(S) president D Ramesh and West Bengal JD(S) unit president Puneeth Kumar Singh, moved the resolution for the expulsion of Ibrahim and Nanu from the party at the executive meeting.

"The resolutions presented by these two were unanimously accepted by the executive," Gowda said.

Along with Gowda, former chief minister and party state president H D Kumaraswamy, all state unit presidents and executive members were present.

The action comes a day after expelled leader Ibrahim, a former Union Minister, announced convening a national-level meet in Bengaluru on December 11.

Ibrahim had rebelled against the party leadership for their decision to form an alliance with the BJP for the Lok Sabha elections.

He even claimed that his faction of JD(S) was the original one.

