  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru youth returns home after year-long incarceration in Saudi deportation centre

Mangaluru youth returns home after year-long incarceration in Saudi deportation centre

News Network
May 26, 2022

Managluru, May 26: After being jailed for more than a year in Saudi Arabia's Buraidah deportation center, a 31-year-old NIR, finally returned to his home town in Mangaluru taluk

The youth, who hails from Ullal on the outskirts of the city of Mangaluru, was taken into custody by the Saudi Arabian passport authorities (Jawazath) on a old pending case of alleged 'escape' (Huroob).

A year ago, he was travelling from Dammam to India via Baharain causeway where he was remanded first to the deportation center in Al-khobar on an old Huroob case filed against him by his previous sponsor. Earlier he had left for India from the KSA and after months, he returned back to Saudi Arabia on another sponsor's visa.

After two years from his second arrival in the KSA, he planned to go on vacation to his hometown. He set out his journey from Dammam to Baharain to leave for India. Upon scrutiny, the case was still pending in the system; consequently, he was detained by the Saudi passport authorities following the violation of the KSA visa provisions.

Initially, he was put in Al-Khobar deportation center for a month and then he was shifted to Riyadh and finally to Buraidah deportation center, where he was undergoing prolonged investigations by the law and order authorities. Various individuals and organizations tried their best to release him from the center, but in vain. 

However, with the help and efforts of Adv P A Hameed Padubidri, a pro-bono lawyer and social worker based in Riyadh, Mr. Abdul Latheef (Shehri) Panemangaluru, a community worker in Buraidah, Abdul Azeez Kalladka Pavithra, a community worker and with the intervention of the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, he was set free from the center after providing the necessary legal papers and effecting legal formalities in the center.

Upon advice of Adv P A Hameed, his mother and wife had also sent letters to the Embassy and human rights bodies in the KSA requesting them to release him as soon as possible. 

Around three weeks ago, he was released from the center on a conditional bail (Kafalah) upon an individual bond given by Abdul Latheef Panemangaluru and was allowed to stay at his private room in Buraidah only. 

However, after complying with all the required documents and legal formalities, he was actually released from the center last week to be exited from the KSA to India. 

He has expressed his deep gratitude to all the social workers who helped him selflessly and the Embassy.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 24,2022

Bengaluru, May 24: Strongly defending the controversial revision of school textbooks, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh has dubbed the saffronisation of education as  the state government’s attempt to teach students the “real” history. 

Addressing a news conference here on Monday, he suggested that “some so-called intellectuals and politicians are trying to play caste politics without seeing the revised textbooks.” 

He said the textbooks revised by the previous committee headed by Prof Baragur Ramachandrappa were “filled with lies and misinformation”. “We are trying to teach the truth. We don’t believe in teaching half-truths, so we have revised the textbooks,” he claimed. 

Justifying the removal of some content on Tipu Sultan, Nagesh said: “Why wasn’t there enough information about the Wadiyar dynasty? And what was the need to tell more about Tipu Sultan? Yes we cut down the content and retained what was necessary.” 

Nagesh confirmed that a speech by RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar has been included in the textbook but claimed that the lesson has “nothing about the writer, the RSS or any political party”. 

“We have included only the speech which talks about role models,” he added. 

On the removal of Bhagat Singh and Narayana Guru from textbooks, Nagesh said a lesson on Bhagat Singh written by G Ramakrishna was replaced with the one written by Chakravarty Sulibele. “Those creating a fuss about the writer should know that Ramakrishna was identified with the communist ideology. When you can include a chapter written by him, why not one by Sulibele?” 

On Narayana Guru, he said that the chapter on him was moved from history to Kannada because the history textbook was “overburdened”. “People making a controversy must wait for a hard copy of the textbook. If any correction is needed, we will definitely do it,” he added. 

Nagesh questioned the inclusion of Jawaharlal Nehru’s letters to Indira Gandhi in a textbook by the Baragur committee. “Why should our children study letters written by a father to his daughter? What were they trying to teach,” he said. 

On the removal of the word ‘Hindu’ from Hindu Maha Sagara, Nagesh said: “Even in Kannada, they tried to write it as ‘Indian Ocean’. Wherever there is Matrubhoomi (motherland), they removed the word Matru. They even removed a poem by Kayyar Kinhanna Rai which talks about the Indian flag.” 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 22,2022

Islamabad, May 22: Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan once again praised India for buying discounted oil from Russia despite being a key member of a US-led Quad alliance.

"Despite being part of the Quad, India sustained pressure from the US and bought discounted Russian oil to provide relief to the masses," Khan said in a tweet.

"This is what our government was working to achieve with the help of an independent foreign policy," he added.

In a second tweet, Khan claimed that for his government, "Pakistan's interest was supreme but unfortunately the local Mir Jafars & Mir Sadiqs bowed to external pressure, forcing a regime change and are now running around like a headless chicken with the economy in a tailspin".

The former premier also tagged to his tweet a South Asia Index report, saying: "After buying discounted oil from Russia, the Indian government reduced petrol price by 9.5 rupees per litre, Diesel price has also been reduced by 7 rupees per litre."

Michael Kugelman, a scholar of South Asian affairs at the Wilson Centre, Washington, also referred to this report, saying: "This is why Khan was praising India during his final days as Prime Minister."

He pointed out that Khan wanted to import wheat and eventually gas from Russia, Dawn reported. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 12,2022

Bengaluru, May 12: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday said the state cabinet passed the ordinance on anti-conversion bill and it will be discussed in next assembly session. He also added that till then, the ordinance will be in place.

“Karnataka cabinet has approved the anti-conversion bill, it will be tabled in the next session, till then ordinance will be in place,” Araga Jnanendra was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Before the start of the cabinet meeting, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said that his government is going to implement the move through the ordinance route.

It was reported that the Home Department had drafted a note which was circulated during the Cabinet meeting. The note made the case for pushing the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill through the ordinance route.

It is believed that the Law Department in the state has stated that there are no legal hurdles for bringing the bill to life through the ordinance route.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar had slammed the ruling Bommai government, saying that the opposition will oppose the bill.

The anti-conversion bill proposes imprisonment of 3 to 5 years with a fine of Rs 25,000 for ‘forced’ conversion. However, converting a minor, woman or an SC/ST person will attract a jail term of 3 to 10 years, with a Rs 50,000 fine. On the other hand, the mass conversions will attract 3-10 years of jail time, with a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.