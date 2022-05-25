Mangaluru youth returns home after year-long incarceration in Saudi deportation centre

Managluru, May 26: After being jailed for more than a year in Saudi Arabia's Buraidah deportation center, a 31-year-old NIR, finally returned to his home town in Mangaluru taluk

The youth, who hails from Ullal on the outskirts of the city of Mangaluru, was taken into custody by the Saudi Arabian passport authorities (Jawazath) on a old pending case of alleged 'escape' (Huroob).

A year ago, he was travelling from Dammam to India via Baharain causeway where he was remanded first to the deportation center in Al-khobar on an old Huroob case filed against him by his previous sponsor. Earlier he had left for India from the KSA and after months, he returned back to Saudi Arabia on another sponsor's visa.

After two years from his second arrival in the KSA, he planned to go on vacation to his hometown. He set out his journey from Dammam to Baharain to leave for India. Upon scrutiny, the case was still pending in the system; consequently, he was detained by the Saudi passport authorities following the violation of the KSA visa provisions.

Initially, he was put in Al-Khobar deportation center for a month and then he was shifted to Riyadh and finally to Buraidah deportation center, where he was undergoing prolonged investigations by the law and order authorities. Various individuals and organizations tried their best to release him from the center, but in vain.

However, with the help and efforts of Adv P A Hameed Padubidri, a pro-bono lawyer and social worker based in Riyadh, Mr. Abdul Latheef (Shehri) Panemangaluru, a community worker in Buraidah, Abdul Azeez Kalladka Pavithra, a community worker and with the intervention of the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, he was set free from the center after providing the necessary legal papers and effecting legal formalities in the center.

Upon advice of Adv P A Hameed, his mother and wife had also sent letters to the Embassy and human rights bodies in the KSA requesting them to release him as soon as possible.

Around three weeks ago, he was released from the center on a conditional bail (Kafalah) upon an individual bond given by Abdul Latheef Panemangaluru and was allowed to stay at his private room in Buraidah only.

However, after complying with all the required documents and legal formalities, he was actually released from the center last week to be exited from the KSA to India.

He has expressed his deep gratitude to all the social workers who helped him selflessly and the Embassy.