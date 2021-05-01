  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru’s covid vaccine centres witness serpentine queues

Mangaluru’s covid vaccine centres witness serpentine queues

News Network
May 1, 2021

Mangaluru, May 1: The intensity of the second wave of the covid-19 has forced the Mangalureans to rush to the vaccine centres. All the vaccination centres are witnessing long serpentine queues.

Many eligible beneficiaries had gathered in large numbers in front of District Wenlock Hospital and at Urban Health Care Centre in Bejai to receive the vaccine. The Covid-19 situation has reached an alarming stage in Dakshina Kannada, with the district reporting as many as 1,175 positive cases on Thursday.

In the meantime, the Dakshina Kannada district administration has made it mandatory to register online to receive the first dose of vaccine for Covid-19.

“The vaccines are not available as per the demand. There is pressure to administer the first dose, along with the second dose, for the eligible. Hence, the district administration has made online registration mandatory for receiving the first dose,” said officials.

A few had reached Wenlock hospital as early as 7 am to receive the token for the vaccine. RCH Officer Dr Rajesh, who is in charge of vaccines, said, “500 people availed vaccinations by availing token at Wenlock Hospital. Those who had availed the first dose of vaccine should avail the second dose within the time frame.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 23,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 23: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Friday hit out at those criticising the state government for the poor handling of the Covid-19 situation.

"We are in this situation after giving permission to various economic activities. Is it magic to contain the spurt in cases after letting all the economic activities take place?" Sudhakar told reporters here.

The minister said there was a health emergency in the country, which is not limited to Karnataka alone.

Sudhakar stressed on the fact that the virus which has hit the world was new where there is genome sequencing happening.

"We don't have the (authentic) reports about it (virus). We are taking some steps founded on scientific principles that too on an experimental basis, which we don't know what we are doing is right or wrong," he pointed out.

He also said that there was no point in making personal comments when the issue has thrown a challenge before the medical world.

"There indeed are some shortcomings which I won't deny. When a pandemic hits the society, all arrangements crumble," Sudhakar said.

He said even the United States of America and Europe, which are way ahead in terms of medical science and healthcare, were rattled by the outbreak of pandemic.

The Congress and the JD(S) have been criticising the government for the poor handling of Covid with cases surging in the state.

The state witnessed new 25,795 cases on Thursday and 123 deaths.

There are close to two lakh active cases in the state including 985 in ICUs.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 24,2021

travel.jpg

Newsroom, Apr 24: Hit hard by the second wave of the covid-19, India is almost isolated by its prominent global allies. While countries such as Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom, Canada, Hong Kong, New Zealand, UAE, Indonesia, Kuwait and Australia have banned flights from India. France has imposed mandatory quarantine for Indian passengers and the United States’ Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has advised against travel to India.

Daily cases in India have gone past the 300,000 mark and industry experts are doubtful that the flight bans will be lifted soon.

Who banned flights from India?

1) Kuwait: Kuwait's directorate general of civil aviation said early on Saturday in a tweet that it had suspended all direct commercial flights coming from India, effective April 24 and until further notice.

All passengers arriving from India either directly or via another country will be banned from entering unless they have spent at least 14 days out of India, the statement said. Kuwaiti citizens, their first degree relatives and their domestic workers will be allowed to enter. Cargo is unaffected.

2) Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia said that a halt to international flights will be lifted as of May 17, but will not apply to the countries with which travel is banned by a state committee tasked with tackling COVID-19 due to the outbreak of the virus, local media reported. The 20 countries on the ban list are Argentina, the UAE, France, Germany, the US, Indonesia, India, Japan, Ireland, Italy, Pakistan, Brazil, Portugal, the UK, Turkey, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Lebanon, and Egypt.

3) UAE: “In short, the near collapse of India’s ability to deal with the COVID fallout almost certainly means that this temporary UAE ban will be extended if things do not improve,” said Saj Ahmad, chief analyst, StrategicAero Research.com.

“Further, it hampers the movement of labour between the UAE and India and further limits travellers from India using the UAE to transit to Africa, Europe and the USA,” he added.

4) US: US has issued a travel advisory for its people travelling to and from India. The body has asked citizens to avoid travelling to India. However, it has said that if anyone has to travel to India then he or she must get fully vaccinated.

5) UK: India was added to UK's travel red list on April 23rd, effectively banning travel. UK’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock Hancock said reason for this was the new ‘double-mutant’ strain of virus found in the country dubbed the ‘Indian variant." British and Irish nationals can travel to the UK from India, but they must now isolate in a government-approved hotel.

6) Australia: Prime Minister Scott Morrison said flights from India will be scaled back by 30 per cent. He said India was now a “high risk” country and only those with the most urgent needs would be allowed to travel to and from India.

7) Canada: Canada on Thursday said it was banning all flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days due to the growing wave of COVID-19 cases in that region. The ban took effect on Friday.

8) Hong Kong: On Tuesday last week, Hong Kong suspended all flights from India till May 3. The country has also suspended flights to and from Pakistan and the Philippines and made it mandatory for passengers to have a COVID-negative RTPCR result with them from a test done 72 hours before the journey.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 26,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 26: Chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced that Karnataka will provide free vaccines for all between 18 and 45 years of age as the state sees a massive rise in Covid cases.

The vaccines will be free at government hospitals when the third phase of the vaccination campaign kicks off on May 1.

Karnataka on Monday also imposed a two-week lockdown as it has witnessed a big jump in Covid cases over the past two weeks.

Close to 35,000 new Covid cases were reported on Sunday, of which 20,733 were in Bengaluru.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi announced free vaccines for all in the capital. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.