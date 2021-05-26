  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru’s old central market building demolished

Mangaluru’s old central market building demolished

coastaldigest.com news network
May 26, 2021

CentralMarket.jpg

Mangaluru, May 26: Officials of Mangaluru city corporation (MCC) on Wednesday completed the demolition of the old central market here for the construction of a new building under the Smart City project.

The structure was demolished using excavators with police assistance.

Police have set up barricades in and around the old market for the work.

The MCC council had earlier passed a resolution to clear the old central market building and a proposal under the Smart City project was sent to the state government which was stayed by court, MCC commissioner Akshay Sridhar told reporters here.

The MCC received approval from the HC and the demolition began early Wednesday.

The area in the heart of the city will now be handed over to the officials of the Smart City project.

The construction of the new building will begin after clearing the debris, he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 20,2021

Bengaluru, May 20: Of the total Covid-19 cases and fatalities in Karnataka since the outbreak of the pandemic, one-third took place in the last two-and-half months when the second wave hit the State, reveals official data.

The second wave did not spare children, teenagers and youth in their twenties who accounted for a number of infections and fatalities.

According to the data, 7,06,449 people got infected, of which 7,980 people lost their lives between March 1 and May 15.

However, since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, 21,71,931 contracted Covid, out of which 21,434 lost their lives.

The data shows that 20,206 children up to the age of nine were infected in the second wave which killed 17 of them, whereas 51,673 teenagers contracted the disease, of which 19 lost their lives.

People in their twenties accounted for 1,53,174 infections of which 151 lost their lives.

According to the data, as many as 467 people in their thirties, 1,037 in their forties and 1,717 in their fifties died of Covid in the second wave.

People above 60 years of age were the worst hit in this second wave of pandemic.

Out of 93,483 infected, 2,198 sexagenarians lost their lives whereas 1,584 people among the 28,658 infected persons in their seventies succumbed to Covid-19.

The mortality rate among the people in their 80s and 90s was very high compared to any other age group.

Out of 81,65 infected octogenarians, 674 died of Covid taking the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) to 8.3 per cent.

Among those in the 90s, the CFR is 11.9 per cent with 970 infections and 115 deaths.

The centenarians, however, were lucky enough to escape the wrath of the second wave of pandemic.

Out of 68 infected, only one person died.

Dr Sheela Chakravarthy, Director of Internal Medicine at Fortis Healthcare, said Covid infection and its reaction to the virus causes injuries to the lungs.

"Since elderly people have poor immunity, they end up having infections. A majority of youngsters are affected because of cytokine release," Dr Chakravarthy told the press. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
May 24,2021

bmichlangod.jpg

Mangaluru, May 24: Veteran Beary researcher, writer, teacher and journalist B M Ichlangod passed away late Sunday night (May 23) at a private hospital here in Mangaluru. 

The 84-year-old is survived by his wife and five children including a daughter. Hailing from Ichilangod village in Kasaragod district, he had settled in Mangaluru.

Despite his old age and ill-health, Ichlangod had not stopped writing on social issues until recently. He was also a consumer and social activist, who always raised voice for social causes. 

He had presided over the Beary Sahitya Sammelana in 2001. He was the chief editor of the ‘Beary – Kannada – English dictionary’ brought out by the Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy. He had served as a lecturer in various colleges.  

Comments

A.Rahman Jeppu
 - 
Monday, 24 May 2021

Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Elaihi Rajioon
May Almighty Allah Grant Him Highest Place In Jannath Ameen.

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 22,2021

wewe.jpg

Bengaluru, May 22: An Oxygen Express train piloted by an 'All Female Crew' arrived in the city with 120 metric tonnes of medical oxygen from Jamshedpur.

The 7th Oxygen Express to Karnataka has arrived in Bengaluru from Tatanagar (Jamshedpur) on Friday. This Oxygen Express train piloted by an all female crew will ensure continued supply of oxygen for Covid-19 patients in the State," Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted on Saturday.

According to Railway officials, the 8th Oxygen Express also reached Bengaluru from Jamnagar in Gujarat, carrying 109.2 metric tonnes of the life-saving gas early this morning. The state government has sought 1,200 metric tonnes of oxygen daily in view of rising Covid cases in the state.

Karnataka has reported 32,218 Covid infections and 353 related deaths on Friday taking the total infections and fatalities to 23.67 lakh and 24,207 respectively. 

 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.