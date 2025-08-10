  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru’s record-breaking swim coach dies in tragic pool accident

Mangaluru’s record-breaking swim coach dies in tragic pool accident

coastaldigest.com news network
August 10, 2025

Mangaluru, Aug 10: A grim tragedy unfolded today at the municipal swimming pool in Ladyhill, Mangaluru, where 52-year-old swimming coach and lifeguard K. Chandrashekar Rai Surikumaru drowned during maintenance hours. 

The pool was closed to the public, but Rai entered the water for a swim and tragically lost his life. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Rai was not just any coach—he was a celebrated record-holder. On 15 September 2022, he was recognized by the India Book of Records for completing 29 underwater somersaults in 1 minute and 2 seconds at age 49 years, 5 months, and 11 days. 

While an online source called the Worldwide Book of Records claims he achieved 28 somersaults in one minute on 13 April 2023. 

Police are investigating the drowning incident.

Summary of Verified Facts:

Date & Place: August 10, 2025, at Ladyhill swimming pool, Mangaluru

Victim: K. Chandrashekar Rai Surikumaru, aged 52

Records Held: 

India Book of Records – 29 underwater somersaults in 1 minute 2 seconds (record confirmed on September 15, 2022) 

Worldwide Book of Records—28 somersaults in 1 minute on April 13, 2023 
 

July 31,2025

Mumbai, July 31: Families of the victims in the 2006 Malegaon bomb blast case have announced plans to challenge the recent acquittal of all seven accused by the Special NIA Court. The victims’ lawyer, Shahid Nadeem, confirmed that they will file an appeal in the Bombay High Court, and if necessary, escalate the matter to the Supreme Court.

Nearly 17 years after the Malegaon blast, a special court in Mumbai acquitted all seven accused, noting there was "no reliable and cogent evidence" against them. Those acquitted include former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur alias Swami Purnachetanand Giri, former Military Intelligence official Lt Col Prasad Purohit (Retd), and Sudhakar Dhar Dwivedi alias Dayanand Pandey alias Swami Amrutanand Devtirth, a self-proclaimed Shankaracharya.

‘We Will Not Stop Here’

“We will not stop here… we will move the Bombay High Court, we will move the Supreme Court,” Nadeem said, urging the Maharashtra government to act with the same urgency it displayed in the 7/11 Mumbai train blasts case. Last week, the state moved the Supreme Court within 24 hours of the acquittal of 12 individuals in that case.

“The government must show the same speed in the Malegaon case as well,” he added.

Court’s Observations and Families’ Response

The Special Court acknowledged that the Malegaon blast occurred — killing six people and injuring over 100 — but acquitted the accused by extending them the benefit of doubt. “This is not a clear acquittal,” Nadeem asserted. “Accused No.10 (Sudhakar Chaturvedi) claimed no bomb blast took place, but that is false. We will file the appeal independently.”

He also expressed anguish at the 17 year wait for justice: “The victims are not at fault. They came from Malegaon to testify and show their wounds, but the agencies failed — ATS and the government both failed. The court gave benefit of doubt only because of investigative lapses.”

PIL Against Investigating Agency

Separately, lawyer activist Nitin Satpute announced plans to file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Bombay High Court, naming the NIA as a respondent.

“The investigating agency deliberately left lapses in evidence collection and filed a defective chargesheet to shield the accused,” Satpute alleged. “An FIR must be filed against officers who failed to investigate properly at someone’s behest. I will be filing a PIL to demand accountability.”

July 28,2025

Gaza, July 28: The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor has condemned the resumption of aid airdrops in Gaza, branding them as a cynical tactic that deepens Palestinian suffering rather than providing real relief. The group accused Israel of deliberately starving Gaza’s population and using food aid as a weapon of war.

In a scathing statement issued Sunday, the Swiss-based organization said the airdrops — carried out Saturday evening with Israeli approval — are “an act of humiliation and degradation,” designed to mislead global public opinion and mask Israel’s “systematic starvation policy” that has driven Gaza into an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.

According to Euro-Med, the reality on the ground is dire: over 2.3 million Palestinians are crammed into less than 15 percent of the besieged enclave, displaced by Israeli bombings and forced evacuation orders. The aid parachuted into this overcrowded zone is both insufficient and dangerous — often falling on tents, into the sea, or in areas under Israeli military control.

The group detailed Israel’s campaign of deliberate deprivation: mass famine, blocked land convoys, destroyed supply chains, and continued attacks on desperate civilians seeking food. It reported that in just the past two months, more than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed while trying to collect aid at distribution points run under U.S.-Israeli supervision, and at least 1,200 elderly individuals have died from lack of food and medicine.

Euro-Med warned that the dismantling of the UN-run aid network — which once operated 400 distribution centers — has left the population without any fair or safe means to access food, water, and essential supplies. The organization called for urgent international action, including sanctions, asset freezes, travel bans, and suspension of military trade with Israel and its backers, particularly the United States.

The group also urged the enforcement of International Criminal Court arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes in Gaza.

“These airdrops are not humanitarian relief,” Euro-Med concluded. “They are a continuation of Israel’s war of humiliation — a spectacle designed to obscure, not end, the deliberate starvation of an entire people.”

August 5,2025

Bengaluru: Employees of Karnataka's state-owned transport corporations began an indefinite strike on Tuesday morning, severely affecting public bus services across the state and leaving passengers in the lurch.

The unions went ahead with the strike despite a court stay against the agitation, underway pressing demands including wage revision.

Buses remained parked at depots and only a few were seen running, as some staff chose not to participate in the strike.

Some buses in rural areas operated as a few drivers opted to work for the convenience of students to ferry them to their schools, said sources in the transport department.

The transport corporations are learned to have roped in trainee bus drivers to manage the situation.

Bus stands in major cities like Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru, Raichur, Chitradurga, Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Hassan, Madikeri, Shivamogga, and Kalaburagi saw heavy passenger rush, with thousands stranded and struggling to find alternate ways to reach their destinations.

Passengers faced difficulty due to the running of a limited number of buses, mostly those that went on the roads before the strike officially began.

Private bus operators and cab aggregators allegedly made a killing as a result of the strike as passengers turned to them to reach their destinations.

Some passengers complained that autorickshaw drivers were charging exorbitant fares in Bengaluru.

The protest comes after talks between the workers' unions and the Karnataka government failed.

The workers are demanding payment of 38 months' salary arrears and a wage revision effective January 1, 2024.

Despite the Karnataka High Court issuing an interim stay on the strike, the unions have decided to go ahead with their protest.

The HC had on Monday said that if the entire public transport operation was stalled, people are likely to be put to hardship, and therefore granted the interim stay till Tuesday, awaiting the outcome of negotiations with the government.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had appealed to the unions to call off the strike.

However, union leaders said they were unhappy with the government's offer to clear only two years of arrears and having got no clear assurance on salary revision.

KSRTC Staff and Workers' Federation president H V Anantha Subbarao said, "We are not satisfied. The strike will begin as planned. We want full 38 months' arrears." During a court hearing, the bench expressed concern over the long-pending wage issues and asked the government about the delay.

