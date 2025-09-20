  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru’s Tourism Vision: Where Students Meet the World

coastaldigest.com news network
September 21, 2025

Mangaluru, Sept 21: With science, technology, and culture reshaping the travel experience worldwide, India’s tourism sector is entering a new era of opportunity—and Mangaluru University is preparing its students to lead the way.

At the inauguration of the University’s Tourism Club and the launch of Ignisia, an induction programme for first-year MBA Tourism and Travel Management (TTM) students, former Director of Mangalore International Airport, M.R. Vasudev, highlighted the exciting possibilities awaiting young professionals.

“India’s tourism industry is growing like never before. With improved facilities for international visitors, the stage is set for global engagement,” Mr. Vasudev said. “Students entering this field must combine linguistic skills with a deeper appreciation of local languages and cultures. The future belongs to those who can bridge technology with tradition.”

Dean of the Commerce Department, Prof. Puttanna, urged students to embrace innovation responsibly. “Modern technology, if used effectively, can open countless doors,” he said. “But we must also be mindful that overdependence on mobile phones is eroding human relationships.”

Dr. Shekar Naik, Chairman of the MBA (TTM) Department, described the Tourism Club as a platform to cultivate creativity, leadership, and hands-on learning. “This initiative will not only shape careers but also empower students to contribute to India’s rise as a global tourism hub,” he added.

Beyond academics, Mangaluru itself offers a vibrant canvas for tourism innovation. From its serene beaches like Panambur and Tannirbhavi to rich cultural experiences at temples, churches, and bustling markets, the city is a living classroom for students aspiring to understand and promote India’s coastal charm. 
 

September 9,2025
September 9,2025

Mangaluru, Sept 9: A group of alumni of Mangaluru’s historic Badria Educational Institutions (BEI) have taken the initiative to revive and strengthen their alma mater, aiming to take it to new heights.

The Muslim Educational Association (MEA), which runs BEI has officially approved the launch of a registered Badria Alumni Association and has extended its full support to this endeavor.

Over the past century, the institution has produced thousands of successful professionals, entrepreneurs, and community leaders—while maintaining its commitment to accessible, non-commercialized education.

Now, a group of philanthropic alumni, along with the MEA, have come forward with a renewed vision. At a recent meeting, an ad hoc committee was formed, comprising Sajid AK, Syed, Mustafa, Khaleel, and Fahad, to spearhead the initiative.

The First General Body Meeting of the Alumni Association is scheduled for September 19, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. at the Badria Campus, Mangaluru. During this meeting, details of the association’s structure will be finalized, and development plans for the institution will be discussed.

Established in 1928 with just grades 1 to 5, BEI has since grown into a comprehensive network of institutions, offering education from nursery to degree level. Today, it encompasses:
•    Badria Nursery School
•    Badria Balawadi School
•    Badria Higher Primary School (Kannada Medium)
•    Badria Primary School (English Medium)
•    Badria High School (Kannada & English Mediums)
•    Badria Pre-University College (Women’s Department)
•    Badria First Grade College (including Women’s Section)
•    Badria Computer Center

As BEI prepares to celebrate its centenary in 2028, alumni and management hope that this new initiative will restore the institution’s reputation as one of the most prestigious centers of learning in coastal Karnataka.

September 12,2025
September 12,2025

Brahmavar, Sept 12: A shocking crime rocked Kokkarne village in Brahmavar taluk, Udupi district, on Friday morning when a 23-year-old woman was brutally stabbed by her rejected lover.

The victim, identified as Rakshita of Poojaribettu, Kokkarne, was attacked while on her way to work in Manipal. Police said her neighbour, Karthik Poojary, intercepted her on a bike and repeatedly stabbed her with a knife.

Investigations revealed that Karthik had been pressuring Rakshita to marry him, but her family opposed the proposal. After she blocked his phone number two weeks ago, Karthik allegedly plotted the assault. On the morning of her birthday, he attacked her, inflicting stab wounds on her neck and chest near the ribs.

Rakshita sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to KMC Hospital, Manipal, where her condition is reported to be critical.

A case has been registered at Brahmavar police station. Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar confirmed the incident and said a probe is in progress.

September 12,2025
September 12,2025

United Nations, Sept 12: The United Nations General Assembly on Friday overwhelmingly endorsed a declaration outlining “tangible, timebound, and irreversible steps” toward a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians, ahead of a meeting of world leaders.

The seven-page declaration, known as the New York Declaration, stems from an international conference hosted by Saudi Arabia and France at the UN in July to address the decades-long conflict. The United States and Israel boycotted the conference.

As part of a carefully negotiated compromise, the UN General Assembly also voted to support a Hamas-free government for Palestine. In return, Arab states agreed to stronger condemnation of Hamas’ October 2023 attack on Israel and provided clear backing for a Palestinian state.

The declaration aims to highlight the isolation of Israel and the US in opposing a long-term solution to the Gaza conflict, showing support from countries such as Germany, a strong ally of Israel, for a solution in which the Palestinian Authority governs both the West Bank and Gaza.

The General Assembly voted 142-10 to endorse the declaration. Twelve countries abstained. Israel, the US, Hungary, and Argentina voted against it. The text condemns Hamas’ attacks on civilians on October 7 and calls for the release of all hostages held in Gaza.

The declaration also outlines conditions for ending Hamas’ control in Gaza:

•    Hamas must cease exercising authority over Gaza.

•    Hamas must hand over its weapons to the Palestinian Authority, with international support, to facilitate a sovereign and independent Palestinian state.

•    A temporary international stabilization mission under a UN Security Council mandate may be deployed to protect civilians, strengthen Palestinian capacities, and provide security guarantees to both Palestine and Israel.

Hamas has indicated it will not disarm without the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state.

The vote paves the way for a one-day UN conference on a two-state solution in New York immediately before the UN General Assembly high-level week, where countries including France, the UK, Canada, and Australia are expected to formally recognize the Palestinian state.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated on Thursday that Israel would never accept a Palestinian state, despite around three-quarters of UN member states recognizing the Palestinian state proclaimed in 1988. Germany and Italy remain the largest European holdouts, though Italy’s coalition government is increasingly divided. Meanwhile, five European countries have banned imports from illegal Israeli settlements.

In regional diplomacy, the UN Security Council condemned the bombing of Qatar, without naming Israel. Qatar’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, is scheduled to meet former US President Donald Trump to discuss US knowledge of the attack and possible defense measures. Qatar is also hosting an Arab-Islamic summit to coordinate a regional response to Israel, amid pressure on the UAE to suspend the Abraham Accords.

The UAE summoned the Israeli ambassador on Friday to express displeasure over attacks on Hamas leaders. Senior UAE diplomat Dr. Anwar Gargash warned:

“These reckless belligerent actions will deliver neither Israel nor the region our shared goal for peace, prosperity, security and stability. They only serve to fuel more violence, extremism, and chaos… Relentless threats of land annexation and attacks on neighbouring countries destroy any foundation for lasting peace and threaten the entire region’s stability.”

