Mangaluru’s Tourism Vision: Where Students Meet the World

Mangaluru, Sept 21: With science, technology, and culture reshaping the travel experience worldwide, India’s tourism sector is entering a new era of opportunity—and Mangaluru University is preparing its students to lead the way.

At the inauguration of the University’s Tourism Club and the launch of Ignisia, an induction programme for first-year MBA Tourism and Travel Management (TTM) students, former Director of Mangalore International Airport, M.R. Vasudev, highlighted the exciting possibilities awaiting young professionals.

“India’s tourism industry is growing like never before. With improved facilities for international visitors, the stage is set for global engagement,” Mr. Vasudev said. “Students entering this field must combine linguistic skills with a deeper appreciation of local languages and cultures. The future belongs to those who can bridge technology with tradition.”

Dean of the Commerce Department, Prof. Puttanna, urged students to embrace innovation responsibly. “Modern technology, if used effectively, can open countless doors,” he said. “But we must also be mindful that overdependence on mobile phones is eroding human relationships.”

Dr. Shekar Naik, Chairman of the MBA (TTM) Department, described the Tourism Club as a platform to cultivate creativity, leadership, and hands-on learning. “This initiative will not only shape careers but also empower students to contribute to India’s rise as a global tourism hub,” he added.

Beyond academics, Mangaluru itself offers a vibrant canvas for tourism innovation. From its serene beaches like Panambur and Tannirbhavi to rich cultural experiences at temples, churches, and bustling markets, the city is a living classroom for students aspiring to understand and promote India’s coastal charm.

