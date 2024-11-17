Mangaluru's Wenlock Hospital to Get Day-Care Chemotherapy Centre, Major Facelift Announced

Mangaluru: District-in-Charge Minister and Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dinesh Gundu Rao, announced that a day-care chemotherapy centre will soon be established at District Wenlock Hospital. Speaking to mediapersons after reviewing the activities at Wenlock and Government Lady Goschen Hospital, he shared the government’s plans to enhance healthcare services in the region.
Key Initiatives Announced
• Day-Care Chemotherapy Centre:
- Ten beds will be reserved for cancer patients.
- The government will collaborate with Yenepoya Hospital to provide chemotherapy treatments.
- All required facilities for the centre are already in place, awaiting inauguration by the Chief Minister.
• Wenlock Hospital Facelift:
- Critical Care Block: To be built at a cost of ₹24 crore.
- Integrated Public Health (IPH) Lab: Planned with a budget of ₹1 crore.
- New OPD Block: As per a 2017 agreement, KMC Hospital will take up construction. Discussions with KMC management are underway.
• Additional Requirements:
- A new mortuary and post-mortem building.
- Paramedical college building.
- Modern kitchen.
- Bridge connecting two buildings within the hospital.
• Total facelift cost: ₹6 crore to ₹10 crore, utilizing funds from the Department of Health and Family Welfare and CSR contributions.
• Timeline:
By December or January, priority works will be finalized. The superintendents of Wenlock and Lady Goschen Hospitals are scheduled to visit Bengaluru next week to discuss these projects.
• MRI Fee Allegations:
The minister assured that allegations of patients being charged for MRI scans at Wenlock Hospital will be resolved at the earliest.
These measures aim to improve healthcare accessibility and infrastructure, positioning Wenlock Hospital as a state-of-the-art facility in the region.
