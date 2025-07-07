Manufacturing sector gets a boost as ELI scheme targets 25,000 jobs in Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru, July 8: In a significant employment push for the region, the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme, introduced by the central government through the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), is expected to generate 20,000 to 25,000 new jobs in Dakshina Kannada district.

Announcing this at a press meet on Monday, Rajib Mukherjee, Regional Commissioner of EPFO Mangaluru, said the initiative targets 2,500 to 3,000 establishments in the district, with a major focus on boosting employment and social security, particularly in the manufacturing sector.

"The ELI scheme is designed not only to support first-time job seekers but also to incentivize employers for generating sustainable employment," Mukherjee said.

Key Highlights of the Scheme:

• For first-time employees, the government will provide EPF wage support of up to ₹15,000, disbursed in two installments.

• Employers who create new jobs will receive incentives of up to ₹3,000 per new hire per month for a duration of two years.

• In the manufacturing sector, these incentives will continue for an additional two years (years three and four), encouraging long-term hiring.

Wider Goals and Eligibility:

The ELI scheme is part of the Prime Minister’s five-scheme package announced in the 2024–25 Union Budget, which aims to generate 3.5 crore jobs across India over two years.

• The benefits will apply to jobs created between August 1, 2025, and July 31, 2027.

• Employees with a monthly salary of up to ₹1 lakh are eligible.

• Employers hiring within this salary range are eligible for government subsidies, provided the job is retained for at least six months.

Awareness and Outreach:

EPFO is conducting awareness camps across Dakshina Kannada to inform businesses and job seekers about the scheme’s benefits and application process.

Officials U Panduranga Kini, Nagendra Babu Gutti, Benny Lobo, and Anita R were also present at the briefing.