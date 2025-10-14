Marriage Scam in Mangaluru: Saudi-based NRI Loses ₹44.8 Lakh to Blackmailers

Mangaluru, Oct 14: A 53-year-old NRI from Kerala, employed in Saudi Arabia, was allegedly cheated of ₹44.8 lakh by a group who lured him to Mangaluru under the pretext of arranging a marriage alliance.

According to the complaint filed by Mohammed Ashraf Thavarakadan, he had travelled to Mangaluru in September 2024 after being assured of a suitable match by the accused.

However, upon arrival, he was allegedly trapped by Basheer, Safiya, and others, who took his photos and videos and later threatened to leak them online unless he paid a large sum of money.

The victim claimed that the gang extorted a total of ₹44.8 lakh from him through threats and blackmail.

Based on his complaint, a case has been registered at the Vittal Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and an investigation is currently underway.