  2. Marriage Scam in Mangaluru: Saudi-based NRI Loses ₹44.8 Lakh to Blackmailers

News Network
October 14, 2025

Mangaluru, Oct 14: A 53-year-old NRI from Kerala, employed in Saudi Arabia, was allegedly cheated of ₹44.8 lakh by a group who lured him to Mangaluru under the pretext of arranging a marriage alliance.

According to the complaint filed by Mohammed Ashraf Thavarakadan, he had travelled to Mangaluru in September 2024 after being assured of a suitable match by the accused. 

However, upon arrival, he was allegedly trapped by Basheer, Safiya, and others, who took his photos and videos and later threatened to leak them online unless he paid a large sum of money.

The victim claimed that the gang extorted a total of ₹44.8 lakh from him through threats and blackmail.

Based on his complaint, a case has been registered at the Vittal Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and an investigation is currently underway.

News Network
October 11,2025

Mangaluru: City police have arrested a 55-year-old man for allegedly sharing a WhatsApp post supporting the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and promoting the organisation.

The accused, Seyyad Ibrahim Tangal, a resident of Ramakunja in Uppinangady, was arrested on Wednesday near Urwa Stores in Mangaluru. Police also seized his mobile phone.

According to Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy C.H., the PFI was declared an unlawful organisation by the Central Government in 2022. Despite the ban, the accused is said to have circulated a pro-PFI message that “created fear” among members of a WhatsApp group.

A case has been registered at the Mangaluru North Police Station under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

On Friday, the accused was produced before the 49th Additional City Civil and Sessions Court, Bengaluru, which also functions as the Special NIA Court. He has been remanded in judicial custody until October 24, the commissioner said.

News Network
October 5,2025

utkhader.jpg

Bengaluru: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader, former MLC and veteran social worker D. Madegowda, and noted agri-entrepreneur Dr. T.B. Prasanna, Founder and Managing Director of J.P. Agri Genetics Pvt. Ltd., will be conferred honorary doctorates during the 60th Annual Convocation of Bengaluru University.

The convocation ceremony is scheduled for October 8 at 11:30 a.m. at the Central College campus on Palace Road. Karnataka Governor and University Chancellor Thaawarchand Gehlot will preside over the event.

Padma Shri awardee Dr. Prahlada Rama Rao, former Director of the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), will deliver the convocation address as the chief guest, while Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar will also grace the occasion.

About U.T. Khader

A law graduate (B.A., LL.B.) and the son of late MLA U.T. Fareed, U.T. Khader began his public life through the NSUI, Youth Congress, and Seva Dal. Representing the Ullal Assembly constituency (now part of Mangaluru), he has been elected to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly five consecutive times.

Over the years, Khader has held key ministerial portfolios including Health, Food and Civil Supplies, Housing, and Urban Development. In 2023, he made history by becoming the first Muslim Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

Beyond politics, Khader is a passionate sports enthusiast. He is the founder and president of the Mangalore Riders Club and has represented Karnataka and India in motocross racing, earning several accolades during his student years.

News Network
October 1,2025

ranjita.jpg

Kasaragod, Oct 1: C. Ranjitha (30), a practising lawyer and president of the DYFI Kumbla area committee, was found dead in her office chamber at Kumbla on Tuesday evening in a suspected case of suicide, police said.

Ranjitha, a member of the DYFI block committee, was actively involved in the organisation until around 5 p.m., according to CPM Kumbla area secretary Zubair C. A. When her family was unable to contact her later, they went to her office and found the door locked. Police were alerted and, after breaking open the door, discovered her body hanging from the ceiling fan.

She was the daughter of Chandran, a temple worker, and Varijakshi of Kumbla Bathery. She is survived by her husband, Krithesh, their eight-year-old son, and her brother Sujith. Her body has been shifted to the mortuary of the District Cooperative Hospital, Kumbla.

Police said they had recovered a suicide note but have not disclosed its contents. The Station House Officer at Kumbla confirmed that an investigation is underway but declined to share further details.

Ranjitha’s family has faced tragedy before: her brother Ajith, also a DYFI leader, died last year in Karnataka while attempting to rescue children from drowning.

