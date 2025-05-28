Married woman's Instagram affair ends in tragedy: Lover pushes her into well, then jumps to death as her child watches

Mangaluru, May 29: What began as a virtual connection on Instagram ended in a heart-wrenching tragedy in the quiet village of Badagumijaru Marakada in Moodbidri taluk of Dakshina Kannada. A 29-year-old married woman, Namiksha Shetty, and her alleged lover Prashanth were both found dead in a village well on Wednesday — victims of a shocking murder-suicide.

According to police sources, Namiksha, a mother of two young sons, was living at her father's home after facing marital discord. Her husband Satish is currently employed in Pune. Namiksha had reportedly grown close to Prashanth, a divorced man from Bagalkote, after meeting him on Instagram.

Their social media friendship allegedly turned into an affair, with Prashanth frequently visiting her house, especially when the rest of the family was away.

On Wednesday, with no one else home, the couple is said to have had a violent argument. In a chilling turn of events, Prashanth allegedly pushed Namiksha into a well, and upon realizing that one of her children had witnessed the horrifying act, he too jumped in, ending his own life.

The bodies were later recovered by fire and rescue personnel. The sight left villagers and police shaken, especially given the presence of her young child at the scene.

Moodbidri Police have registered a case and are investigating further. The tragic end of what began as a digital romance has left two children motherless — and a community reeling in shock.