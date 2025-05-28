  1. Home
  2. Married woman's Instagram affair ends in tragedy: Lover pushes her into well, then jumps to death as her child watches

May 29, 2025

Mangaluru, May 29: What began as a virtual connection on Instagram ended in a heart-wrenching tragedy in the quiet village of Badagumijaru Marakada in Moodbidri taluk of Dakshina Kannada. A 29-year-old married woman, Namiksha Shetty, and her alleged lover Prashanth were both found dead in a village well on Wednesday — victims of a shocking murder-suicide.

According to police sources, Namiksha, a mother of two young sons, was living at her father's home after facing marital discord. Her husband Satish is currently employed in Pune. Namiksha had reportedly grown close to Prashanth, a divorced man from Bagalkote, after meeting him on Instagram.

Their social media friendship allegedly turned into an affair, with Prashanth frequently visiting her house, especially when the rest of the family was away.

On Wednesday, with no one else home, the couple is said to have had a violent argument. In a chilling turn of events, Prashanth allegedly pushed Namiksha into a well, and upon realizing that one of her children had witnessed the horrifying act, he too jumped in, ending his own life.

The bodies were later recovered by fire and rescue personnel. The sight left villagers and police shaken, especially given the presence of her young child at the scene.

Moodbidri Police have registered a case and are investigating further. The tragic end of what began as a digital romance has left two children motherless — and a community reeling in shock.

May 24,2025

covidkarnataka.jpg

Mysuru, May 24: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his son, MLC Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, were seen wearing surgical masks at the inauguration of an Indira Canteen in Hinkal, Mysuru. Their appearance in masks is being interpreted as a symbolic gesture to promote caution amid a recent uptick in Covid-19 cases.

While no official guidelines or advisories have yet been issued by the Karnataka Health Department or the State Government, reports of rising Covid-19 cases in parts of India and globally—including in Belagavi—have heightened public awareness. The Chief Minister’s age has also raised concerns about potential vulnerability to infection.

Covid-19 case numbers in India have recently crossed the 250 mark. In response, several states including Delhi, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh have issued advisories urging citizens to take preventive measures such as masking and avoiding crowded places. 

However, health experts maintain that the situation does not warrant panic. “The current COVID-19 scenario in India is marked by isolated, sporadic cases and does not pose a major threat at this time,” said Dr. Nasiruddin G., Consultant of Internal Medicine at Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road.

May 17,2025

Mangaluru: Some daytime train services between Mangaluru and Bengaluru will be suspended for 154 days starting June 1, due to railway electrification work in the Sakleshpur–Subrahmanya Road section, the South Western Railway said on Saturday.

According to the notification, the train services that will remain cancelled are: Yeshvantpur–Mangaluru Gomateshwara Express (Saturdays) – from May 31 to November 1; Mangaluru–Yeshvantpur Weekly Express (Sundays) – from June 1 to November 2; Yeshvantpur–Mangaluru Tri-weekly Express (Tuesdays, Thursdays, Sundays) – from June 1 to August 30.

Other trains that are cancelled: Mangaluru–Yeshvantpur Tri-weekly Express (Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays) – from June 2 to August 31; Yeshvantpur–Karwar Tri-weekly Express (Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays) – from June 2 to October 31; and Karwar–Yeshvantpur Tri-weekly Express (Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays) – from June 3 to November 1.

Passenger associations and travel committees have expressed concern over the cancellation, citing a lack of consultation and the absence of alternative arrangements.

They have urged railway authorities to manage the work without disrupting public convenience.

