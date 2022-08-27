  1. Home
  2. Massive corruption in Karnataka education dept: Pvt school associations seek PM’s intervention

Massive corruption in Karnataka education dept: Pvt school associations seek PM’s intervention

News Network
August 28, 2022

bcnagesh.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 28: In a fresh trouble for the ruling BJP in Karnataka, which is facing flak for alleged corruption in Public Works Department (PWD), two associations representing private unaided school managements have raised the issue of "rampant corruption" in the state education department.

Together, Schools Management Association (RUPSA), and Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS), in its letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has named the state's school education and literacy minister B.C. Nagesh. RUPSA president Lokesh T. claimed that this is third such letter they have addressed to the Prime Minister in this regard.

RUPSA also released an audio recording purported to belong to a Block Education Officer allegedly demanding bribe for processing an application for renewal of a school's recognition. RUPSA members alleged that as much as 50 per cent cut is demanded by department officials to clear RTE reimbursements.

RUPSA has alleged that rampant corruption in the education department has forced several schools to the verge of closure. Despite several pleas to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Minister B.C. Nagesh, there is no improvement in the situation, it noted.

Echoing the RUPSA allegations, the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS), stated that they had also recently written to the Prime Minister about corruption in the state education department.

The Bommai government is already on the backfoot after the Karnataka State Contractors Association (KSCA) had alleged that bribes of 40 per cent are the norms for payments made out in the public works department.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 22,2022

khan.jpg

Islamabad, Aug 22: Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan has been booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act for threatening police, judiciary and other state institutions at his Islamabad rally a day ago, it emerged on Sunday.

The case surfaced hours after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday said that the government was mulling to file a case against 69-year-old Khan over his provocative speech delivered on Saturday night in the F-9 Park of the national capital.

According to the copy of the first information report, which has been seen by PTI, the case was registered at the Margalla Police Station of Islamabad at 10pm on Saturday under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism). 

The FIR reads that Khan in his speech had “terrorised and threatened top police officials and a respected female additional sessions judge” with the aim to stop them from performing their functions and abstain from pursuing any action against any individual related to his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party.

It says that Khan’s speech had spread fear and uncertainty among the police, judges and the nation.

In his address, Khan had threatened to file cases against top police officials, a woman magistrate, Election Commission of Pakistan and political opponents over the treatment meted out to his aide Shahbaz Gill, who was arrested last week on charges of sedition.

He had also taken exception to Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, who had approved Gill’s two-day physical remand at the request of the capital police, and said she should “prepare herself as action would be taken against her”.

Earlier at a Press conference, Interior Minister Sanaullah said that the government was holding legal consultations before launching any case against Khan. He alleged that Khan’s speech was a continuation of a trend to target the army and other institutions.

“This is all happening in continuation — from a campaign after the Lasbela incident when six army officers were killed followed by Gill’s attempt to incite army ranks to go against their top command and then Imran threatening a woman judge and police officials for performing their duties as per the law,” the minister said.

His remarks came after Pakistan’s electronic media watchdog banned satellite television channels from broadcasting live speeches of Khan following his provocative address on Saturday night.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) in a communique issued on Saturday said that TV channels despite repeated warnings had failed to implement a time-delay mechanism to stop the broadcast of material against “state institutions”.

“It has been observed that Mr Imran Khan, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, in his speeches/statements is continuously alleging state institutions by levelling baseless allegations and spreading hate speech through his provocative statements against state institutions and officers which is prejudicial to the maintenance of law and order and is likely to disturb public peace and tranquillity,” it said.

According to the statement, after analysing the content of Khan’s speech, it has been observed that the content was aired live by the licensees without an effective time delay mechanism.

“The competent authority i.e. Chairman PEMRA in view of the above-mentioned background and reasons hereby prohibits broadcast of live speech of Khan on all satellite TV channels with immediate effect,” it added.

Reacting sharply to the ban imposed on the PTI chairman, his party said the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has a fascist regime.

“Imported fascists are trying to ban Imran Khan’s speeches on TV. They have lost the battle completely and now using fascism; they will fail! #HelpPakistan by raising our voices against fascists!,” Khan’s party tweeted.

Saturday’s rally was organised by PTI to express solidarity with Gill and stage a protest against what Khan claimed was “blatant fascism” prevalent under the “imported regime” of prime minister Sharif.

During the rally, Khan didn’t spare powerful Army, calling it “neutrals”, and urged his supporters to stand with the nation rather than the “gang of thieves”, in a veiled reference to the coalition government.

He also lashed out at the judiciary, terming them as “biased”.

While the army has not responded to his barb, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl and Mutahida Quami Movement Pakistan in a statement asked the judiciary to take legal action against Khan and his aides for threatening a female judge and intimidating police officers.

Since he was ousted from power in April, the cricketer-turned politician has repeatedly claimed that the no-trust motion against him was the result of a “foreign conspiracy”.

Khan has also emphasised that his party would not deal with or accept the “imported government” headed by prime minister Sharif.

Meanwhile, a defiant Khan addressed a rally at Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh ground on Sunday night.

“Now PEMRA is also in the game. What has Imran Khan done? His only crime is that he is not accepting this imported government,” Khan said responding to the PEMRA banning of his live speeches.

He also talked about the deteriorating economic situation and inflation, saying the country’s army chief had to go to countries like Saudi Arabia to get loans.

 “The only way to bring the country out of the current situation is to hold fair and free elections,” he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 16,2022

chinaship.jpg

Colombo, Aug 16: A Chinese research vessel entered Sri Lanka's Chinese-run southern port of Hambantota on Tuesday despite concerns from India and the United States about its activities.

The Yuan Wang 5 entered the Hambantota deep sea port after securing permission to enter Sri Lankan waters on the condition it will not engage in any research, port officials said.

The vessel was originally due to arrive last week, but Colombo asked Beijing to defer the visit following objections by India, which shares Western concerns about Chinese activities in the region.

But on Saturday, after intense negotiations, Colombo announced a U-turn, saying permission had been granted for the ship to dock at Hambantota and remain for six days.

Shipping analytics websites described the Yuan Wang 5 as a research and survey vessel, but according to Indian media, it is a dual-use spy ship.

New Delhi is suspicious of Beijing's increasing presence in the Indian Ocean and influence in Sri Lanka, seeing both as firmly within its sphere of influence.

A day before the arrival of the vessel, India gifted a Dornier 228 surveillance aircraft to Sri Lanka in a bid to bolster the island's maritime surveillance capabilities.

The Chinese ship was allowed into port on the condition it keeps its Automatic Identification System (AIS) switched on while in Sri Lankan waters and is not allowed to carry out scientific research.

The Hambantota port is run by China, which leased it for 99 years for $1.12 billion, less than the $1.4 billion Sri Lanka paid a Chinese company to build it.

According to Indian reports, the Yuan Wang 5 could be employed for space and satellite tracking and has specific uses in intercontinental ballistic missile launches.

The Indian government has expressed concern that the ship could spy on its activities, lodging a complaint with Colombo. The United States also expressed concern about the ship.

Sri Lanka borrowed heavily from China between 2005 and 2015, and in 2017 gave Beijing its lease on the Hambantota port, which is located on major East-West shipping lanes, after falling behind on debt repayments.

China remains Sri Lanka's biggest bilateral creditor, owning over 10 per cent of the island's foreign debt.

Beijing's support is essential for Colombo, currently suffering a dire economic crisis, to restructure its external borrowing to qualify for a bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

On August 4, President Ranil Wickremesinghe "reiterated Sri Lanka's firm commitment to the one-China policy" after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, warning against "non-interference in the internal affairs of countries".

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 19,2022

utkhader.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 19: Condemning the protests by Sangh Parivar activists against former CM Siddaramaiah in Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru districts, Deputy Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly U T Khader has come down heavily on the ruling BJP of Karnataka and the police department. 

Addressing the press in Mangaluru, Mr Khader, who is also Mangaluru MLA, alleged that the government was attempting to suppress the voice of opposition leaders by sponsoring such protests.  

Khader accused the government of failing to take stringent action against those who tried to create unrest in society. He went on to say that the police have become puppets in the hands of the BJP. 

"The Opposition leader is considered a shadow chief minister. It is the duty of the opposition leader to listen to the woes of people in distress and awaken the government for its negligence. Several people were affected by recent rain in Kodagu. Inspite of the Chief Minister’s visit, relief has failed to reach the rain victims," he alleged.

Should opposition not raise their voices when the government fails to discharge its duty, he asked. The act of the BJP workers cannot be justified and has revealed the mindset of the party, the Congress leader said, adding that this act is against democratic values.

 “If a banner/flex is mounted with good intention by taking permission from authorities concerned, then none will object to it or ask authorities to remove it. Intention of those who mounted the banner is also important. None had asked to remove the flex on Savarkar mounted in Mangaluru constituency. The police only removed it,” Khader said.

To a query on Veer Savarkar, Khader said, “Congress has only ideological differences with Savarkar. We never said Savarkar was not a freedom fighter. All are well aware that Savarkar was imprisoned in Andaman along with others. Savarkar had begged the British for mercy and was released later. After 1924, he did not take part in the freedom struggle,” he said.

“Should we consider those who had laid down their lives as patriots or the one who begged for mercy as patriots?” he asked.

Khader said that the BJP is scared of Congress and is worried that it will not come back to power in the state. As a result, they are supporting those acts that aim at creating unrest in the state, he alleged.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.