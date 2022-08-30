Massive turnout expected for PM Modi’s Mangaluru programme as students get holiday

Mangaluru, Aug 30: A massive turnout expected for the official programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled at Goldfinch city grounds at Kuluru in the city on September 2.

Preparations are on for the erection of a pandal at Goldfinch City in Bangrakulur on August 30 ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mangaluru on September 2, 2022.

Addressing presspersons, Sudarshan Moodbidri, president, Dakshina Kannada BJP unit said about one lakh party workers will attend the official programme. In addition, the district administration has plans to invite about 70,000 beneficiaries of various Union government welfare schemes to the programme. Thus, there is likely to be a congregation of about two lakh people at the venue, he said.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra KV has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges under the limits of City Police commissionerate on September 2 citing potential traffic chaos due to Ganesh immersion processions on that day.

As per the present tentative schedule, Mr. Modi will arrive at Mangaluru International Airport at 1 p.m. Later, he will use a helicopter to reach New Mangaluru Port Authority (NMPA) premises at Panambur. The Prime Minister will later arrive at the programme venue (Goldfinch city grounds) by road by 1.15 p.m. The official programme will go on till 3 p.m.

Mr. Moodbidri said the party has asked its workers to be at the venue by 11.30 a.m, and added that the party has booked 1,461 buses and 200 tempo travellers to enable them to reach the venue from different parts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

It has completed booth-level meetings in all eight Assembly segments in Dakshina Kannada to invite the party workers to the programme. Mr. Moodbidri said about 80 % of the preparations for the programme have been completed.