  2. Massive turnout expected for PM Modi’s Mangaluru programme as students get holiday

Massive turnout expected for PM Modi’s Mangaluru programme as students get holiday

News Network
August 30, 2022

Mangaluru, Aug 30: A massive turnout expected for the official programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled at Goldfinch city grounds at Kuluru in the city on September 2.

preperation.jpg
Preparations are on for the erection of a pandal at Goldfinch City in Bangrakulur on August 30 ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mangaluru on September 2, 2022.
 

Addressing presspersons, Sudarshan Moodbidri, president, Dakshina Kannada BJP unit said about one lakh party workers will attend the official programme. In addition, the district administration has plans to invite about 70,000 beneficiaries of various Union government welfare schemes to the programme. Thus, there is likely to be a congregation of about two lakh people at the venue, he said.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra KV has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges under the limits of City Police commissionerate on September 2 citing potential traffic chaos due to Ganesh immersion processions on that day. 

As per the present tentative schedule, Mr. Modi will arrive at Mangaluru International Airport at 1 p.m. Later, he will use a helicopter to reach New Mangaluru Port Authority (NMPA) premises at Panambur. The Prime Minister will later arrive at the programme venue (Goldfinch city grounds) by road by 1.15 p.m. The official programme will go on till 3 p.m.

Mr. Moodbidri said the party has asked its workers to be at the venue by 11.30 a.m, and added that the party has booked 1,461 buses and 200 tempo travellers to enable them to reach the venue from different parts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

It has completed booth-level meetings in all eight Assembly segments in Dakshina Kannada to invite the party workers to the programme. Mr. Moodbidri said about 80 % of the preparations for the programme have been completed.

News Network
August 23,2022

adaniairport.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 23: The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA), run by Adani Airports, has sought an immediate increase of Rs 100 in user development fee (UDF) on domestic passengers to facilitate development activities.

It has also requested permission to levy the fee on both arriving and departing passengers.

The airport, in its latest tariff filing, has sought to levy a UDF of Rs 250 on domestic passengers starting this October, and gradually increasing it to Rs 725 by March 31, 2026.

The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA), the tariff-fixing body, is in the process of fixing tariff for Mangaluru airport for the period of April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2026.

For international passengers, it has sought to levy UDF of Rs 525 and increase it to Rs 1,200 by March 2026.

The users fee will be charged on both departing and arriving passengers if the AERA agrees to it. Currently, the UDF is Rs 150 for domestic and Rs 825 for international passengers, but is charged only on departing passengers.

The Adani Group took over the operations of the international airport in the Karnataka port city on October 31, 2020.

In its filing with the pricing regulator, the airport said no tariff revision had taken place since 2010. The modernisation plan of the airport is also underway. The cumulative impact of these considerations will have a consequential impact on the tariff, it said.

The proposed developmental projects, including recarpeting of the runway, and construction of a new terminal building and cargo terminal, is estimated to cost about Rs 5,200 crore. The airport said it will fund these through debt and equity from parent Adani Enterprise.

The airport has also sought increase in landing and parking charges for airlines. The AERA has sought comment from airlines, passenger associations and business jet operators.

News Network
August 25,2022

jeep.jpg

Tumakuru, Aug 25: Nine people, including two children, were killed while 13 were injured in an accident in Shira taluk, Tumakuru district this morning.

They were travelling from Raichur to Bengaluru in a tempo traveller when a truck hit the tempo in the wee hours at Balenanahalli Gate near Kallambella in Sira taluk.  

It is said that there were over 20 people in the tempo. Most of them are migrant labourers from various parts of Raichur district who were on their way to Bengaluru for work.

Tumakuru DC Y S Patil visited the injured in the district hospital.

Speaking to media persons, the DC said that the tempo had around 24 people. Two injured travellers have been sent to Bengaluru. Rest of them are given treatment in Tumakuru. 

News Network
August 29,2022

eidgah.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 29: The Karnataka Waqf Board has moved the Supreme Court challenging Karnataka High Court order, which allowed Ganesh Chaturthi, a festival to worship the idol of Ganesh, at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru's Chamarajpet.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the Muslim body, mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice U.U. Lalit and sought urgent hearing on the matter.

He said the issue concerned the Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru. The High Court allowed the government to consider applications for permission to perform Ganesh Chaturthi there. This will create "religious tensions" as Muslims have been performing their rituals over there for the last six decades, he said.

Sibal further contended, "unnecessary tensions would be created if the matter is not heard on Tuesday."

The bench, also comprising Justice S Ravindra Bhat, allowed his plea for urgent hearing and posted the matter for consideration on Tuesday, August 30.

A division bench of the High Court on August 26 permitted the state government to consider and pass appropriate orders on the applications received by the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru (Urban) seeking use of Idgah Maidan at Chamarajpet.

The direction came on an appeal by the state government challenging the order of status quo passed by the single judge on Thursday. The single judge bench had directed the parties to use the land only as a playground and for offering prayers for Muslims on Ramzan and Bakrid. 

The state government claimed there was a dispute with regard to title of the land of Idgah Maidan. Applications were made for permission to organise Ganesh Chaturthi festival beginning August 31.

