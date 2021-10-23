  1. Home
  2. Medical, dental fee likely to go up by 15% in Karnataka

October 22, 2021

Bengaluru, Oct 22: The fee for undergraduate medical and dental courses in the state is likely to go up by 15% this academic year.

Sources in the Department of Medical Education said the government was mulling continuing the previous year's decision on fee hike. This means 15% hike for government seats and 25% for private seats. 

A meeting on the issue between the Medical Education minister and the private medical college representatives on Thursday was cancelled last minute as the minister was busy with his pre-scheduled engagements.

"It was the first meeting convened and it got cancelled. We have not officially received any requests from them about the fee hike, but the same will be discussed in the meeting with the minister and we are planning to decide on it in the first sitting itself," said an official from the Department of Medical Education. 

According to the sources, the private medical college managements are demanding  a hike of 25% to 30%. A representative of a private medical college from Bengaluru said, "The deemed-to-be universities and private universities have the privilege to charge around Rs 12 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. We want the fee to be increased on par with them."

Officials said that this is the last year that the state government will bargain with the medical colleges. "From next year, the matter would be left to all-India level counseling by the Directorate General of Health Services, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Since this is the last year, in all probability, we are doing this, we might consider their demand and increase the fee in line with the previous year's agreement," added an official.

The existing fee structure for medical courses for government quota seats at a private medical college is Rs 1,28,746 and for private quota seats is Rs 9,81,956. This is as per the hike made during 2020-2021 academic year. 

Similarly, the fee in private dental colleges stands at Rs 83,356 and Rs 6,66,023 for government and private quota seats, respectively. 

It can be recalled that the fee for undergraduate medical courses has increased by 200% in the last 10 years. The fee charged during 2006-07 academic year for government quota seats at private medical colleges was Rs 42,000. 

In the academic year 2018-19, even the fees at government medical colleges increased significantly from Rs 16,700 to Rs 59,800.

October 12,2021

flood.jpg

At least two farmers were killed in lightning strikes and ready-to-harvest sugarcane and other crops worth lakhs of rupees were damaged as thundershowers continued to lash parts of Karnataka including Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi and Bagalkot.

A very heavy downpour in Devanahalli led to unprecedented water-logging in parts of the kerb side of the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru last evening. 

The airport police and the teams attached to the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) had a tough time diverting the vehicles and making alternative arrangements. “Our team was immediately pressed into action and the issue has been resolved,” a BIAL spokesperson said. However, heavy rains continued to lash the area. Around a dozen departing flights were delayed due to the adverse weather conditions till 10 p.m. last night. 

Moderate to heavy rain also lashed coastal region of Karnataka including Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district.

A 48-year-old farmer was struck dead in a lightning strike while working at his farm at Saidapur in Annigeri taluk of Dharwad district. Deceased has been identified as Sangappa Warad, a native of the village.

In another incident, Mahesh Dyamanna Jhunjungoudar (18) was killed in a lighting strike at Mushtigeri village near Kerur of Bagalkot district.

Sharp spells of rain in the afternoon left many roads and residential areas in the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad waterlogged.

The heavy downpour affected normal life in Annigeri town. Rainwater mixed with sewage gushed into several houses in low-lying areas and stalls of TMC commercial complex, causing untold hardships to the residents and traders.

Good inflows have swelled the water level in Tungabhadra reservoir near Hosapete. On Monday, the inflow to TB dam clocked 30,000 cusec.

Locals came to the rescue of a tourist who got stuck in the middle of a submerged bridge at Mahalgod near Balehonnur as parts of Chikkamagaluru district experienced downpour. Incessant rain the region has swelled the water level in Bhadra river.

Many parts of Mysuru region continued to see intermittent spells of rain. Incessant showers in the last two days left four houses damaged in Nagamangala town. Hours after Revenue Minister inspected the flooded KSRTC bus stand, rain resumed and submerged it again. 

October 18,2021

Mangauru, Oct 18: An elderly husband and wife ended their life by suicide at Padekarya in Badagannur of Puttur taluk in Dakshina Kannada district. 

The deceased are Subrahmanya Bhat  (84) and Sharada Bhat (78). They were farmers.

The couple had slept in a room on the ground floor of the house while their children had slept on the first floor.

The suicide came to light when their son entered their room in the morning. 

It was said that Sharada Bhat was suffering from diabetes and age-related ailments. Both were worried about the same and took the extreme step to end their lives, said P Nagesh Bhat, son of the deceased in his complaint to the police. 

The jurisdictional Sampya Police have visited the spot.

October 13,2021

New Delhi, Oct 13: Hindus and Muslims share the same ancestors and if this thought process had persisted at the time of the freedom movement, India's partition could have been stopped, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said Tuesday.

He said the Muslims who migrated to Pakistan don't enjoy much respect and prestige there while those who stayed here belong to India irrespective of their methodology of worship.

Bhagwat also called for a harmonious society.

India's age old culture of Hindutva and Sanatan Dharma is liberal, Bhagwat said, adding, "We inherited this culture and nobody can be differentiated due to their way of worshipping. Our (Hindus and Muslims) ancestors are one. If this thought process had persisted at the time of the freedom movement, there would have been a way to stop Partition."

Bhagwat made these remarks at the launch of a book on Hindutva icon VD Savarkar. He said Savarkar was a nationalist and visionary.

Bhagwat said Savarkar's Hindutva was all about a united India where no one is differentiated on the basis of their religion, caste and status and it was based on the idea of country first.

"Several people talked about Hindutva and unity in the Indian society, it was just that Savarkar spoke about it loudly and now, after so many years, it is being felt that had everyone spoken loudly, no division (of the country) would have happened," he added.

"Muslims who migrated to Pakistan after the partition have no prestige in that country, because they belong to India and it cannot be changed. We have the same ancestors, only our methodology of worship is different and we are all proud of our liberal culture of Sanatan Dharma. That heritage takes us forward, that is why all of us are living here together," Bhagwat said.

He also said whether it is Savarkar''s Hindutva or Vivekananda's Hindutva, all are the same as they all talk about the same cultural nationalism where people are not differentiated on the basis of their ideology.

"Why should we differentiate? We are born in the same country, we fought for it. It is just our methodology to worship god that is different. And different ways to worship god has been our tradition," Bhagwat said.

The RSS chief said it would not be inappropriate to call the current era as "Savarkar''s era as its an era of nationalists".

