  1. Home
  2. Medical student among 3 youngsters arrested for ganja peddling in Mangaluru

Medical student among 3 youngsters arrested for ganja peddling in Mangaluru

News Network
April 15, 2023

ganja.jpg

Mangaluru: Three youngsters including a medical student were arrested on charge of ganja peddling in a joint operation by the sleuths of Manglauru south station police and the CCB of Manglauru city police commissionerate. 

The trio was reportedly selling the drug to college students and people. The suspects were found in possession of 5.4 kg of ganja, four mobile phones, and a tablet.

The arrested are Prajwal Phenihas (26) from Bidar, currently residing in Gorigudda, Valencia, Dhruva Shetty (19) from Sakleshpur, residing in Kulshekar, Mangaluru, and Kumari Shivani (22) from Kulai, Mangaluru.

Mangaluru South police station PSI Sheetal Alagoor arrested Prajwal Finehas based on information received, and the other two suspects were subsequently arrested based on information provided by Prajwal.

Investigations revealed that Prajwal Finehas had been purchasing ganja from Maharashtra and providing it to his friends Dhruva Shetty and Shivani for sale. The police have registered a case at the Mangaluru South police station, and further investigations are ongoing.

Prajwal Finehas was previously booked for transporting MDMA and ganja in 2021 at the Sen police station.

The operation was carried out with the participation of CCB unit ACP P A Hegde, police inspector Shyam Sunder H M, PSI Rajendra, Mangaluru south police station PSI Sheetal Alagoor, PSI Jyothi, and staff from both units.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 11,2023

hamas.jpg

Reacting to a threat-riddled speech by the Israeli prime minister, Hamas resistance movement says Benjamin Netanyahu's remarks will not weaken Palestinians' resolve to defend the al-Aqsa Mosque against the occupying regime's aggression.

"Netanyahu’s speech cannot frighten our Palestinian people," the movement's spokesman Hazem Qassem said on Monday, adding that Palestinians "will continue the battle to defend the identity of al-Aqsa Mosque in the face of the war waged by the enemy."

Qassem's remarks came as the Tel Aviv regime has been dangerously stoking tensions throughout the occupied territories and beyond since Wednesday, when it carried out a savage attack on Palestinian worshipers, who were observing the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, which is Islam's third-holiest site.

The first bout of the raids saw the regime's forces storming the compound, beating the Palestinian worshipers there before arresting and forcing out hundreds of them. Dozens of Palestinians were wounded as a result of the violence.

The raids prompted several rounds of retaliatory rocket strikes against the occupied territories from the direction of the Gaza Strip, where Hamas is headquartered, as well as from Lebanon and Syria. 

During his Monday speech, Netanyahu admitted that the regime has responded to retaliatory strikes by dropping "50 tons of bombs" on ground targets belonging to Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

He also accused Hamas of being behind the reprisal attacks that targeted the occupied territories from Lebanon, saying, "We will not allow" Hamas "to establish itself in Lebanon" by acting on "all fronts."

The Israeli premier also claimed that the regime had thwarted "hundreds of operations" in the occupied West Bank since the beginning of the year, alleging that the regime could reach the resistance everywhere.

Responding to Netanyahu's claims, Qassem described his speech as an attempt to falsify the facts, saying that the Israeli occupation was "the basis of all tensions" across the occupied territories.

The occupiers are the ones "who practice terrorism systematically and continuously," the Hamas' official said, pointing out that the Palestinian people are waging a legitimate battle to restore their right to freedom and independence.

He added that "Netanyahu’s threats against our Palestinian people, Syria, Lebanon and Iran prove that the occupying regime is a menace to the entire region and its interests."

Hundreds injured in Israeli forces’ Nablus raid

In another development on Monday, at least 216 Palestinian citizens were injured in a raid by Israeli forces on Beita village, south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, 185 Palestinian citizens suffered breathing problems after Israeli forces fired tear gas bombs at them in Beita.

The society added that 22 Palestinians were injured by Israeli forces’ rubber-coated metal bullets while two others were injured in the head by tear gas bombs.

The raid took place after earlier the same day, thousands of Jewish settlers, protected by the regime’s forces, stormed Mount Sabih, which is located between the three Palestinian villages of Qabalan, Yatma and Beita, south of Nablus, demanding the legalization of the settlement outpost of Evyatar.

Seven Israeli ministers, including finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, and the extremist minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, participated in the pro-settlement march in addition to more than 20 lawmakers.

According to the regime’s media outlets, Jewish settlers plan to hold a big festival in the settlement outpost and some of them will stay in the outpost to impose a fait accompli there. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 9,2023

kapilsibal.jpg

The Congress has to be at the centre of any coalition that would take on the BJP in the 2024 general elections and all Opposition parties should be more mindful of sensitivities as well as be circumspect in criticising each other's ideologies in order to build a strong alliance, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said on Sunday.

Sibal, a prominent voice in the Opposition ranks, gave a clarion call to all political parties opposed to the BJP-led government to first find a common platform which, he said, could also be his newly-launched 'Insaaf' platform for fighting injustice.

In an interview with PTI, the former Union minister said the leadership question of an Opposition coalition for 2024 need not be answered at this stage and also cited the example of 2004 when the incumbent Atal Bihari Vajpayee government was voted out of power despite the Opposition not having a declared face.

He asserted that the Congress certainly has to be the fulcrum and at the centre of any coalition of Opposition parties that will take on the BJP in 2024.

Asked if the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar's statement backing the Adani Group which is facing allegations jolted Opposition unity, Sibal said, "If you narrow down issues then you will have differences among political parties. If you have a broad collaborative platform which does not deal with narrow issues, the possibility of consensus is much greater."

"If Rahul Gandhi has a point of view in the context of crony capitalism in India, I think Sharad Pawar  ji would not be averse to a platform relating to crony capitalism, that subsumes individuals. So what we need is to have these broad platforms on the basis of which we can ensure that the Opposition is united," he said.

He said the moment issues are narrowed down problems arise and gave the example of parties having different points of view on a particular legislation.

"You should allow different parties to have different views. We should allow Rahul Gandhi to have a view on an individual and Sharad Pawar also have his point of view. That should not be an example of disunity," said Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA 1 and 2, and quit the Congress in May last year.

Sibal, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support, recently floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.

"Opposition unity will come about only when we have a broad consensus and a platform that elucidates broad issues of that consensus," he said.

Sibal said his message to Opposition parties would be that the bottom line is that great injustices – social, economic and political – are being perpetrated in this country by the diktats of this government.

"In fact the entire Constitution is a narrative of how to achieve justice. So, the fight against injustice can be a common platform," he said.

On whether his newly-floated platform could provide what the Opposition needs, Sibal said "could be", but added that a lot of work needs to be done to bring all political parties on that platform.

Asked if it was practical that the Opposition parties of diverse backgrounds come together and cede parliamentary seats to each other to take on the BJP jointly in 2024, Sibal said parties have to be more generous, more circumspect in criticising each other's ideologies and have to realise that wherever they are weak, they should allow the dominant partner to have a say.

On the strengthened Opposition unity during the second half of the budget session especially after the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, Sibal said as far as the joint protests in Parliament are concerned, that by itself is not a reflection of Opposition unity.

"As far as Opposition unity is concerned this is the first step. We need political parties to be more generous to each other and allow space for each other to have their own ideological moorings but at the same time get together to fight a government which is hell bent on silencing the people of India and converting this so-called democracy into an autocratic country," he said.

Sibal said having a common minimum programme for a united Opposition was a "tall order" and it would be decided only a few months before the general elections.

On whether the Adani issue and the caste census be the main planks for the Opposition going forward towards 2024, Sibal said he cannot suggest that as he is just an independent member of Parliament.

"I think the caste census issue is a big issue. It is a big issue in many states, in particular northern India but whether that will be a unifying factor or whether that will be projected as a national issue, I cannot possibly say," he added.

On the Adani matter, Sibal said the issue is not about A, B or C, it is how the state and big conglomerates are collaborating with each other to control resources, media, centres of power and along with that the central agencies.

Rebutting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's charge that the Opposition is coming together as they are afraid of his government's anti-corruption crusade, he asked if the Centre was so concerned about graft why did it not appoint a Lokpal for five years after coming to power.

Why has the Lokpal been inactive and not investigated anybody in government, he asked.

"Is it the premise of our dear prime minister that nobody in government in any BJP-ruled states and in the central government can ever be charged for corruption, and that each one of them is as white as snow," Sibal asked.

He also questioned the prime minister as to why ongoing investigations against those joining the BJP stopped.

"Why is it that the map of India has been divided into two parts, wherever there are BJP-ruled states, the CBI has no access to, while in the Opposition-ruled states, they have complete access," Sibal said.

This narrative of the prime minister is based on a weak premise, he asserted.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
April 5,2023

UTkhader.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 5: Mangaluru MLA and former minister U T Khader has performed Umrah amidst preparations for upcoming Karnataka assembly polls. 

Mr Khader, who is also the deputy leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly, also met Indian expatriates, especially those from Mangaluru region working in Saudi Arabia. 

The four-time MLA from Mangaluru constituency (erstwhile Ullal constituency) is contesting from Congress ticket for the fifth time in May 10 Karnataka elections. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.