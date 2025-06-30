  1. Home
  2. Meet Aishwarya Mahadev, the new KPCC social media chief

Meet Aishwarya Mahadev, the new KPCC social media chief

coastaldigest.com news network
June 30, 2025

ayshwarya.jpg

Indian National Congress’ national media panelist Aishwarya Mahadev has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Social Media Department.

In an official press release, AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal stated, “The AICC has approved the proposal for the appointment of Ms. Aishwarya Mahadev as the Chairperson of the Social Media Department of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect.”

Aishwarya is the daughter of late Congress leader and former MLA Manchanahalli Mahadev, who passed away 14 years ago. 

Despite losing her father at a young age, Aishwarya has remained deeply involved in the party’s activities from early on. She rose through the ranks to become Secretary of the Congress Mahila Morcha (Women’s Wing) at a young age and has held several important responsibilities since then.

Over the years, she has gained prominence as a bold and articulate spokesperson for the Congress, often representing the party in televised debates and digital platforms. 

Known for her sharp communication skills and strong digital presence, her appointment is seen as a strategic move to further strengthen the Congress party’s outreach in Karnataka ahead of future elections.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 18,2025

khamenei.jpg

Tehran, June 18: Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, in a message on Wednesday, said the Iranian nation will “firmly stand against” an imposed war.

In a televised message, amid the continued Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei said the Iranian nation will never surrender to “any form of imposition.”

In the wake of continued Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution commended the Iranian people for their “composed, courageous, and timely” conduct.

He said the brave response of people reflected the nation’s growing maturity, as well as its spiritual and intellectual strength.

“The Iranian nation will firmly stand against an imposed war, just as it will resolutely resist an imposed peace,” he said in a televised message.

“This is a nation that will never surrender to any form of imposition.”

Referring to the recent war-mongering rhetoric of US President Donald Trump, Ayatollah Khamenei warned against any American military intervention.

“Those with wisdom, who truly understand Iran, its people, and its long history, never speak to this nation with the language of threats. Iran will not yield,” he asserted.

“The Americans must understand—any US military incursion will undoubtedly lead to irreversible consequences.”

Leader's latest message came as the Israeli-imposed war against the Iranian nation entered its sixth day on Wednesday. The unprovoked war was launched on Friday. leading to the assassination of many senior-ranking military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians.

The wanton aggression has only continued and escalated in the past five days.

Iranian retaliatory operation, dubbed 'True Promise III', was launched on Friday evening, targeting numerous strategic and sensitive military intelligence targets of the Israeli regime.

The eleven phases of the operation have caused heavy blows to the regime, and instilled a sense of fear among settlers who have been hiding in underground tunnels.

On Tuesday, Trump again resorted to saber-rattling against Iran, accusing it of pursuing nuclear weapons. Iranian officials maintain that the country is not in the race for nuclear arms but stands ready to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Islamic Republic.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 28,2025

funeral.jpg

Tehran, June 28: Iran is holding a grand funeral service for those martyred in the 12-day aggression by Israel and the US against the Islamic Republic.

The funeral in capital Tehran for 60 nuclear scientists, military commanders and civilians martyred in Israeli strikes began at 8:00 am (0430 GMT) in Enqelab Square on Saturday, proceeding to Azadi Square, about 11 kilometers across the sprawling metropolis.

A huge crowd of mourners is participating in the procession, accompanying coffins with chants of "death to Israel" and "death to America" and carrying placards.

"Boom boom Tel Aviv," read one banner, referring to Iranian missiles fired at Israel during the conflict in retaliation for its attacks on Iran.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, along with other senior government officials and military commanders including head of the Quds Force Brigadier General Esmail Qa’ani are also attending the event.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei, who attended the procession, paid flowing tributes to the martyrs in a message on X.

“Today, the zealous people of Iran carry on their shoulders, with heavy sorrow but standing steadfast and powerful, some of their purest and most patriotic sons and daughters - commanders, elites, athletes, women and children of this land - who were martyred during the war imposed by the aggressor Zionist regime, and with indescribable respect, they lay them to rest on the soil of their homeland like mythical heroes; so that each one may become a seed for the growth of other heroes," he wrote.

Images showed coffins draped in Iranian flags and bearing portraits of the martyred commanders in uniform near in the iconic Enqelab Square in central Tehran.

Mohsen Mahmoudi, head of Tehran's Islamic Development Coordination Council, called it a "historic day for Islamic Iran and the revolution".

Among the martyrs is Mohammad Bagheri, a major general and the second-in-command of the armed forces after the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

He will be buried alongside his wife and daughter, a journalist for a local media outlet, all martyred in an Israeli attack in Tehran.

Nuclear scientist Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi, also martyred in the savage aggression, will be buried with his wife.

Chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami, who was martyred on the first day of the unprovoked aggression, will also be laid to rest after Saturday's ceremony — which will also honor at least 30 other top commanders.

Of the 60 people who are to be laid to rest after the ceremony, four are children.

Iranian officials say more than 600 people, mostly civilians, were martyred in Israeli and US aggression against Iran.

The ceremony coincides with the second day of the Islamic month of Muharram, which commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shia Imam, and his 72 companions.

In 680 AD, Imam Hussein (AS) and his followers fought bravely for justice against the much larger army of the Umayyad caliph, Yazid I, in the Battle of Karbala, in southern Iraq.

“Iranians have proven that they are the nation of Imam Hussein; a nation that, in the battle of truth against falsehood, relying on faith, steadfastness, and national solidarity, has the ability to overcome any evil," Baghaei wrote.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
June 18,2025

missle.jpg

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday, June 18, declared that “the battle begins,” issuing a stern warning to Israel’s “terrorist Zionist regime” amid intensifying regional tensions. Khamenei's post came following escalating threats from US President Donald Trump, who had just hours before called for Iran’s “unconditional surrender."

Moments later, Khamenei posted on X, “We must give a strong response to the terrorist Zionist regime. We will show the Zionists no mercy.” The statement came shortly after Iran launched two rounds of ballistic missiles at Israel early Wednesday.

Khamenei’s posts appeared to frame the attacks as part of a broader ideological struggle. In Farsi, he posted “the battle begins”, alongside an image of a man with a sword entering a castle gate, alluding to the historic battle of Khaybar, as per the Times of Israel.

Trump earlier had claimed the United States had full control of Iranian airspace and warned that the country’s top leader was within reach. “We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now,” Trump had wrote.

“But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” He later followed up with a post calling for Iran's “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!”

Meanwhile, Iran and Israel launched new missile strikes at each other on Wednesday as the air war between the two longtime enemies entered a sixth day.

The Israeli military said two barrages of Iranian missiles were launched toward Israel in the first two hours of Wednesday morning. Explosions were heard over Tel Aviv.

Israel told residents in the area of Tehran to evacuate so its air force could strike Iranian military installations. Iranian news websites said explosions were heard in Tehran and the city of Karaj west of the capital.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.