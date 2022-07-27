  1. Home
  Middle class saffron activists turn ire on BJP leaders in Dakshina Kannada over Praveen murder

Middle class saffron activists turn ire on BJP leaders in Dakshina Kannada over Praveen murder

July 27, 2022

Mangaluru, July 27: Protesting against the killing of BJP youth wing member Praveen Nettar at Bellare, middle class Hindutva activists in Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday turned their ire against visiting BJP leaders.

BJP State president and DK MP Nalin Kumar Kateel’s car was blocked by angry workers during his visit to meet the kin of the deceased leader.

The activists gathered around the car and some even tried to deflate the tyres of the vehicle and turn it upside down. They also got into a verbal duel with the police demanding justice. 

Nalin Kumar Kateel, DK-in-charge Minister Sunil Kumar, Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Mattandoor and other BJP leaers visited the grieving family of Nettar and consoled them. Activists shouted slogans against the leaders to express their anguish.

Hundreds of people joined the procession when the youth leader's body was taken from the hospital to his home. Some right wing organisations alleged that Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) were behind Nettar's murder.

Police have beefed up security in the coastal districts of DK and Udupi to maintain law and order. Investigation teams have been sent to Kodagu and Hassan districts and neighbouring State of Kerala, police sources said.

Curfew orders have been issued in Sullia, Puttur and Kadaba taluks in Dakshina Kannada district in view of the tense situation prevailing in the region. Police sources said five suspects have been taken into custody and are being questioned.

Praveen Nettar, a zilla BJP Yuva Morcha committee member, was hacked to death in front of his shop in Bellare by three bike-borne miscreants on Tuesday night. A resident of Nettaru in Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district, he was hacked to death, when he was heading home after closing his shop. "He tried to escape and ran but he fell down after a blow to his head," police said.

July 26,2022

New Delhi, July 26: Rahul Gandhi and several Congress leaders were detained on Tuesday during MPs' march to Rashtrapati Bhavan to protest the misuse of central probe agencies against Opposition leaders.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge was also detained during the protests.

Meanwhile, Sonia Gandhi was being questioned by ED for a second time on Tuesday in the National Herald case.

"All (Congress) MPs came here. They talked about inflation, unemployment. They (Police) are not allowing us to sit here. Discussions are not allowed inside (the Parliament) and here they are arresting us," Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said before he was detained.

Congress workers and leaders had earlier gathered at the party headquarters on Tuesday to show solidarity as Sonia Gandhi appeared before the ED in the National Herald case. The party also held 'satyagraha' across the country to protest against Sonia's summons by ED. Later they marched to the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Meanwhile paramilitary forces have been deployed in and around the probe agency's headquarters, as well as additional police teams.

The police is also checking every vehicle and inquiring everyone heading towards the APJ Abdul Kalam Road.

The Delhi Traffic Police has said that due to special arrangements, there will be heavy traffic movement till 2 p.m. on Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction and Man Singh Road Junction.

On July 21, Sonia Gandhi was questioned for hours by the ED.

Suspended Congress MPs hold protest in Parliament complex

Four Congress Lok Sabha MPs on Tuesday held a protest in Parliament premises against their suspension from the House for the rest of the session and were joined by leaders of various opposition parties.

Alleging that their suspension amounted to "murder of democracy", the suspended MPs, Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, T N Prathapan and S Jothi Mani, staged a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament complex.

In a show of solidarity, leaders of Left parties, NCP, DMK and the Congress joined them in the protest and raised slogans against the government.

The four Congress Lok Sabha members were suspended for the rest of the session on Monday after Speaker Om Birla took a stern view of the continuous disruptions by opposition MPs since the beginning of the Monsoon Session.

Terming the action against its MPs as a "blot on democracy", an angry Congress had alleged that the government was trying to "intimidate" it for raising people's issues and said it would not be cowed down.

July 16,2022

Bengaluru, July 16: In a swift U-turn, the government of Karnataka has withdrawn its order prohibiting citizens from taking photographs or shooting videos in government offices.

Without citing any reasons, the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (DPAR) withdrew the order in the wee hours of Saturday, July 16. The U-turn was announced at 2 am.

It is believed that the criticism by anti-graft activities and fear of massive public outrage spurred the government to withdraw the ban.

The prohibition on photography and videography was the result of a petition from the Karnataka State Government Employees Association, which alleged that employees are being harassed by individuals who taking videos in government offices.

This was not the first time that the Karnataka government tried to impose such curbs.

In July 2021, the government issued an order banning mediapersons from filming or photographing the corridors of Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the legislature, as this was coming in the way of VIP movement. The order was withdrawn following outrage.

In September 2019, guidelines were issued saying only 150 journalists chosen by the government will be allowed to enter the Vidhana Soudha, the Vikas Soudha and the Multistorey Building - Karnataka’s Secretariat - as part of a larger measure to regulate visitors to the corridors of power. This was put on hold.

In July 2018, the police suggested the imposition of curbs on visitors and media personnel, which the then chief minister HD Kumaraswamy was keen on enforcing. In October that year, the government was forced to withdraw a circular that restricted the entry of journalists to the third floor of Vidhana Soudha where the CM and other ministers sit. 

July 15,2022

Bengaluru, July 15: In a controversial move which may help the corrupt officials, the Bharatiya Janata Party government of Karnataka today prohibited the general public from taking photographs or capturing videos in government offices.

The order was based on a petition from Karnataka State Government Employees Association, which had alleged that government employees were being harassed by certain individuals who shot videos in government offices.

The decision, however, was criticised by anti-graft activists who contend that the move was 'regressive' and would deter the general public from exposing corrupt officials.

The government order cited the petition from the Association, saying that "certain individuals came to government offices during work hours to capture photos/videos and uploaded it on social media."

The misuse of these videos, according to the Association, had "hurt the dignity of various Departments and the government" and affected women workers' serving at government offices.

"After carefully considering the petition, the government is of the view that prohibiting photography/videography in all government offices during work hours is essential," the order issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms said.

Deepak CN, general secretary of Karnataka Rashtra Samithi said that the government had succumbed to pressure from government servants who were being exposed daily by a campaign carried out by the organisation.

"The order is against the law and has no legal standing. Rather than taking measures to make government offices more transparent by installing CCTV cameras and live streaming it, the state has resorted to a regressive move," he said.

U-turn: Fearing outrage, Karnataka withdraws order banning photos, videos in govt offices 

