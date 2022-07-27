Middle class saffron activists turn ire on BJP leaders in Dakshina Kannada over Praveen murder

Mangaluru, July 27: Protesting against the killing of BJP youth wing member Praveen Nettar at Bellare, middle class Hindutva activists in Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday turned their ire against visiting BJP leaders.

BJP State president and DK MP Nalin Kumar Kateel’s car was blocked by angry workers during his visit to meet the kin of the deceased leader.

The activists gathered around the car and some even tried to deflate the tyres of the vehicle and turn it upside down. They also got into a verbal duel with the police demanding justice.

Nalin Kumar Kateel, DK-in-charge Minister Sunil Kumar, Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Mattandoor and other BJP leaers visited the grieving family of Nettar and consoled them. Activists shouted slogans against the leaders to express their anguish.

Hundreds of people joined the procession when the youth leader's body was taken from the hospital to his home. Some right wing organisations alleged that Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) were behind Nettar's murder.

Police have beefed up security in the coastal districts of DK and Udupi to maintain law and order. Investigation teams have been sent to Kodagu and Hassan districts and neighbouring State of Kerala, police sources said.

Curfew orders have been issued in Sullia, Puttur and Kadaba taluks in Dakshina Kannada district in view of the tense situation prevailing in the region. Police sources said five suspects have been taken into custody and are being questioned.

Praveen Nettar, a zilla BJP Yuva Morcha committee member, was hacked to death in front of his shop in Bellare by three bike-borne miscreants on Tuesday night. A resident of Nettaru in Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district, he was hacked to death, when he was heading home after closing his shop. "He tried to escape and ran but he fell down after a blow to his head," police said.