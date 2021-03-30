Mild tension prevails after miscreants barge into mosque at Farangipet, attack cleric

  1. Home
News Network
March 30, 2021

farangipet.jpg

Bantwal, Mar 30: A mild tension prevailed in parts of Bantwal taluk in Dakshina Kannada after a gang of trouble mongers stormed into a mosque at Farangipet last night and attacked a cleric.

The injured cleric has been identified as Mohammed Mushtaq, a resident of Kundapur. He was asleep at Birrul Walidain Mosque in Farangipet when the attack took place. 

Mushtaq is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Thumbay. 

CCTV camera installed in the mosque building has captured the movement of three miscreants who jumped over the compound and forcefully entered the mosque at around 12 o’ clock midnight. 

Mushtaq, however, managed to push aside the assailants and escape to the first floor of the mosque. He has suffered leg injuries.   

Bantwal Rural police have registered a case based on the complaint lodged by mosque president Syed Bawa.
 

News Network
March 16,2021

bennett.jpg

Tel Aviv, Mar 16: Israel's Naftali Bennett is a multi-millionaire former high-tech entrepreneur who made a name in politics with hardline religious-nationalist rhetoric and who could be the kingmaker following Israel's election next week.

Bennett leads the Yamina party, which has backed Israel's proposed annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank, while Bennett himself has made pitches to hard-right voters throughout his career.

As the former defence minister eyes a return to government, he has highlighted his management experience, arguing he is the man to heal Israel's pandemic-battered economy.

Bennett had been part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition that collapsed in 2018.

But he was not asked to join the Netanyahu-led unity government formed in May, a move seen as an expression of the premier's personal contempt towards him, despite their shared ideology.

Bennett entered politics after selling his tech start-up for $145 million in 2005 and the next year became chief of staff to Netanyahu, who was then in opposition.

He was widely regarded as a Netanyahu protege, but now he could play a starring role in ending the prime minister's record 12-year tenure.

Polls point to another inconclusive result in the March 23 vote, Israel's fourth in two years.

While the precise vote share is impossible to predict, multiple scenarios suggest Yamina's seats will be decisive in determining whether Netanyahu, or the anti-Netanyahu bloc, can form a majority.

Bennett has said he could sit in an anti-Netanyahu government, but he has not ruled out joining the premier, especially if that helps avoid a dreaded fifth election.

A former special forces commando who will be 49 two days after the election, Bennett is the son of US-born parents and lives with his wife Galit and four children in the central city of Raanana.

After leaving Netanyahu's office he became in 2010 the head of the Yesha Council, which lobbies for Jewish settlers in the West Bank.

He then took politics by storm in 2012 when he took charge of the hard-right Jewish Home party, which was facing extinction from parliament.

He increased its parliamentary presence fourfold, while making a series of incendiary comments about the Palestinian conflict.

In 2013, he said Palestinian "terrorists should be killed, not released."

He also argued that the West Bank is not under occupation because "there was never a Palestinian state here", and that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict could not be resolved but must be endured like a piece of "shrapnel in the buttocks".

Beyond holding the defence portfolio, Bennett has served as Netanyahu's economy minister and education minister.

He re-branded Jewish Home as Yamina (Rightward) in 2018.

In opposition and with the coronavirus pandemic raging last year, Bennett dampened his right-wing rhetoric to focus on the health crisis, releasing plans to contain the virus and aid the economy.

He has sought to broaden his appeal, and in Israel's chaotic and divided political scene, he has an outside shot at being prime minister in an anti-Netanyahu coalition.

"In the next years we need to put aside politics and issues like annexation or a Palestinian state, and focus on gaining control over the coronavirus pandemic, healing the economy and mending internal rifts," he told army radio in November.

News Network
March 24,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 24: Finance Bills were passed by the Karnataka Legislative assembly on Wednesday amid din over the sex scandal allegedly involving BJP leader and former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, which continued to rock the proceedings for the third consecutive day.

Opposition Congress members who have been protesting from the well of the House since Monday, continued to disrupt the proceedings today as well under Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah's leadership, demanding a court-monitored probe into the sex scandal, and to book Ramesh Jarkiholi for rape. They also demanded that six ministers, who moved the court for an injunction against the publication or broadcast of any unverified news about them, resign, saying they are "morally unfit".

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa whose reply on the Budget discussion was continuously disrupted by the protesting legislators, condemned Congress's conduct and said people were watching the developments and will teach them a lesson in the days to come.

As the House met for the day, Congress members trooped into the well of the House to continue with their protest by raising slogans against the government. Senior BJP MLA K G Bopaiah, objecting to the protest, questioned the Opposition as to how the government can ask the Chief Justice to monitor any probe. "Can the government write such a letter to the Chief Justice, Judicial probe is a different matter."

As Congress members continued their protest with slogans like "Down Down BJP government" "Down Down CD government", some BJP legislators questioned the grand old party's morality. Intervening, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the Congress was unnecessarily disrupting the proceedings and infringing on the rights of the other members who want to participate, and called it 'anti-democratic', 'anti-constitutional' and against the law. Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar too said Congress should be ashamed of their conduct as he questioned their morality by accusing them of hushing up the sex scandal, involving former minister H Y Meti, while in power.

As his repeated requests for cooperation in conducting the business of the House went unheard, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said that he was tabling the answers of the question house, and requested the Chief Minister to begin his reply on the Budget discussion.

Yediyurappa read out his reply to the Budget discussion amid continued sloganeering by Congress MLAs from the well, against the government. At the end of his reply on the Budget, Yediyurappa hit out the Opposition Congress and its leaders for unnecessarily protesting and wasting time, aimed at disrupting the budget session. "As they don't have any issue they are doing it, I condemn it. People of the state are watching you and will teach a lesson in the days to come, you can't achieve anything from it," he said.

After the CM's reply, the Speaker put the appropriation bills, supplementary estimates, and related financial bills including Fiscal Responsibility (Amendment) Bill 2021 that were tabled, to vote, and they were passed amid the din.

The Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was also passed by the assembly. Announcing that the Budget and related finance bills have been passed, the Speaker said he was pained as the Congress MLAs are not cooperating in conducting the proceedings of the House. Noting that the passage of the Budget and making the legislations are the most important responsibilities on the members of this House, he said, "You not cooperating for is unfortunate. If you have a difference of opinion with the government you can do anything outside the House, allow the House to function." As his repeated appeals went in vain, the Speaker then adjourned the House for post-lunch.
 

News Network
March 19,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 19: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday said that the work of constructing the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be accomplished only after the socio-cultural-economic assimilation work across the country is completed.

Manmohan Vaidya, Sah Sarkaryavah (Joint General Secretary) of the RSS, said, “This (Temple) is just like any other temple, this is a temple that will be the country’s symbol of socio-economic-cultural advancement.”

He was addressing a press conference at the two-day Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) meet that began in the city outskirts here on Friday.

He said that the two-day meet will pass two resolutions exclusively dedicated to the Ram Mandir alone.

“RSS firmly believes that construction of Ram Mandir will be accomplished only when the country is socially, economically and culturally assimilated,” he said, and added that the temple of Somnath was raided umpteen number of times and it was done because the temple was considered to be the socio-economic advancement’s symbols.

He asserted that Ram is not just a symbol of God, but was the symbol of the country’s tallest history and cultural figure. 

“For RSS, he is the biggest personality of cultural awakening. Therefore, the temple work will only be accomplished when the country imbibes these things.”
 

