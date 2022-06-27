  1. Home
Mild tremors felt in parts of Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu districts – 3rd time in a month

June 28, 2022

Mangaluru, June 28: Once again mild tremors were felt in parts of Kodagu district and Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district today triggering panic among villagers in the region. 

In this month (June 2022), this is the third time tremors being experienced in Kodagu district and second time in Sullia taluk. 

According to reports, residents in Madikeri, Napoklu, Kukkunda, Kadu, Ballamavati, Dabbadka, Peraje, Karike, Bhagamandala areas of Kodagu felt shaking around 7:45 am on Tuesday. Many residents confirmed that they witnessed shaking of vessels and other things in their houses. 

Many households in Sullia, Sampaje, Goonadka and Guthigar areas also experienced tremors. Many villagers in Sullia taluk had felt similar tremors on June 25 and the intensity of the tremor was 2.7 in Richter scale.

Ananya Vasudev of Kodagu district disaster management authority said that tremor was experienced for five seconds. The issue has been brought to the notice of the KSNDMC.

June 20,2022

Mangaluru, June 20: Veteran Beary activist and writer U A Khasim Ullal, passed away at his residence in the city early on Monday morning. 

74-year-old is survived by his wife, four sons and three daughters besides a large number of relatives, friends and fans. 

He was one of the pioneers of Mangaluru based Muslim Lekhakara Sanhga and Beary literature movement. 

Apart from promoting Beary literature through his works, he has also written in Kannada language. His short stories, poems and novels have inspired many young writers in coastal Karnataka, especially in Beary community.

He has also served as an office bearer of Kendra Beary Parishad and Beary Literary & Cultural Association, and a member of the Beary Sahitya Academy.

June 26,2022

Mumbai, June 26: Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde met BJP's Devendra Fadnavis in Gujarat last night to discuss possible government formation in Maharashtra, sources have said. Team Thackeray, meanwhile, said it will "not forget the betrayal" done by the rebels.
    
Latest development

>> This morning, Sena's spokesperson Sanjay Raut took a swipe at the rebels, camping in BJP-ruled Assam. "How long will you hide in Guwahati," he asked in his tweet which included image of Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, who has served notices to 16 rebel MLAs on the Sena disqualification plea.

>> Eknath Shinde flew to Vadodara on a special flight last night from Assam's Guwahati where he is camping with nearly 40 rebel MLAs. Home Minister Amit Shah was also in Vadodara last night, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

>> After talks with Mr Fadnavis, Mr Shinde returned to the main city in BJP-ruled Assam. Mr Shinde and the rebels want to ally with their former partner, BJP, which they claim is a "natural ally" of the Sena.

>> "We are traditionally the rivals of NCP and Congress, they are our primary challengers in constituencies. We requested CM Uddhav Thackeray that natural alliance should be done," said rebel MLA Chimanrao Patil in a video tweeted by Eknath Shinde.

>> The rebels have said that they are still with the Shiv Sena and claim that they have a two-thirds majority. Rebel MLA Deepak Kesarkar further demanded recognition of their group 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb' and warned of going to court if it is not done and denied the role of the BJP behind their revolt.

>> Despite being reduced to a minority, Team Thackeray has maintained that it will win in the event of a trust vote. "You already know what was discussed in the meeting, the important thing is that we will not forget the betrayal done by rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. We (Shiv Sena) will win for sure," Aaditya Thackeray after a party meeting in Mumbai.

>> The Shiv Sena passed six resolutions at the National Executive meeting chaired by Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday. At the meeting at Sena Bhavan, Mr Thackeray was authorised to take action against the rebels. His side has also challenged a move by the rebels to call themselves "Shiv Sena Balasaheb Thackeray" in a letter to the Election Commission.

>> The ongoing battle for the control of the Shiv Sena between Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde played out on the streets of Maharashtra on Saturday with the cadres loyal to the Thackerays staging protests against the rebels by defacing their banners, throwing stones, and vandalising the office of an MLA in various parts of the state.

>> The Mumbai police has deployed its personnel at the city-based offices of various political parties and leaders, including ministers, MLAs and MPs, and their residences as a security measure, an official said on Saturday.

>> The prohibitory orders issued by the Mumbai police in the first week of June will continue to remain in place till July 10. It bans the assembly of five or more persons at one place.

June 18,2022

Mangaluru, June 18: The 2nd PUC commerce stream toppers in in Dakshina Kannada believe that hard work coupled with encouragement from parents and guidance from their teachers are responsible for their success. 

Securing 595 out of 600 marks Anisha Mallya and Aachal Praveen Ullal have emerged toppers in the in the commerce stream. They also shared 2nd place in the state in commerce stream along with others. 

Anisha Mallya of St Aloysius College, said “My effort has borne fruit. All the papers were easy this time. Though I did not expect to be on the top in the state, I am glad of my result. The teachers were also very helpful in the college.”

Mallya is the daughter of businessman Panduranga Mallya and home-maker Shantala Mallya

“I want to take up BCom and after completing my graduation, I will decide on my future,” she added.

Anisha Mallya said she prepared for the examination herself and did not go for tuition classes. “Much to my delight, the papers were easy,” Ms. Mallya said ruling out any anxiety in facing the examination. 

Aachal Praveen Ullal from Canara PU College in Mangaluru said that he did not expect the rank. 

“I was working hard throughout. My studies focused more on gaining knowledge rather than scoring marks. I want to take up law and become a lawyer with specialisation in corporate law. The lecturers in college helped me to achieve this feat."

His hobbies include drawing and listening to music.

Canara PU College Principal Latha Maheshwari said that the faculty had expected Aachal Praveen to score a rank. “We are happy with Aachal's results who is a hard working student.” 

