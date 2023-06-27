Mild tremors trigger panic among residents in in Hassan’s Arkalgud

  1. Home
News Network
June 27, 2023

 
Hassan, June 27: Mild tremors were reported in parts of Arkalgud town in Hassan district, on Tuesday morning, creating panic among residents.

While parts of the town experienced tremors at around 10:25 am, some other parts felt the same at around 10:34 am.

Feeling the vibrations, people ran out of their houses and buildings out of fear.

They were standing outside their houses for hours, fearing to go inside. 

Officials rushed to the spot and are checking the possibilities for the tremors. 

Parts of Arkalgud taluk and also the nearby Gorur dam experienced similar tremors a few months ago. 

News Network
June 16,2023

Madikeri, June 16: A college student died in a scooter-motorbike collision in Kushalnagar town of Kodagu district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as 21-year-old Bhavana, a resident of Indira Locality in Kushalnagar.

According to police, Bhavana, a student of Field Marshal K. M. Cariappa college, was travelling on a scooter with her friend near Coorg Cineplex when they were hit by an oncoming motor-cycle.

A severely injured Bhavana was immediately rushed to a hospital in Mysuru where the doctors declared her brought dead.

The girl travelling with Bhavana has also sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mysuru.

The police have seized the bike and taken the driver into custody.

Further investigation is on.

News Network
June 16,2023

Newsroom, June 16: BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi has called upon the heads of the mutts to convene a 'maha panchayat' to save Hinduism.

The call comes after Congress government of Karnataka repealed controversial anti-conversion bill introduced by previous BJP government and made it mandatory to read preamble of Indian constitution in schools and colleges across the state besides dropping lesson on RSS founder.

Speaking to media persons in Chikkamagaluru on Friday, the BJP leader said: “There is a necessity to re-convert using four techniques of 'Sama, Dama, Danda, Beda." 

"To protect ourselves, self-protection measures should be taken. There is a need to bring back those who have converted to other religions, back to the fold of Hinduism," he stressed. 

News Network
June 15,2023

FB.jpg

The Karnataka High Court has warned Facebook that it would consider issuing an order to close down the social media giant's activities in India.

The case pertains to Facebook's alleged non-cooperation with the state police over the investigation of the case of an imprisoned Indian citizen in Saudi Arabia.

In addition, the court instructed the Central government to provide details regarding the steps taken thus far in response to the arrest of an Indian citizen under false charges. The Mangaluru police were also directed to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report. The court adjourned the hearing to June 22.

The court issued the warning while addressing a petition submitted by Kavitha, a resident of Bikarnakatte in Mangaluru. The court directed Facebook to submit a comprehensive report containing the necessary information within a week.

In her plea, Kavitha explained that her husband, Shailesh Kumar, had been employed with a company in Saudi Arabia for 25 years, while she resided in their native place with their children. She revealed that Kumar had posted a message on Facebook expressing support for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in 2019. 

Shailesh Kumar is also facing charge of posting provocative and objectionable content targeting the King of Saudi Arabia and Islam on Facebook. However, according to Kavitha it was posted by some unknown miscreants using Shailesh’s name. 

Kumar had reportedly informed his family, and Kavitha filed a police complaint in Mangaluru. However, Saudi authorities arrested Shailesh Kumar and imprisoned him. 

The Mangaluru police initiated an investigation and sought information from Facebook regarding the creation of the fake account. Regrettably, Facebook did not respond to the police's inquiries.

In 2021, Kavitha approached the High Court, expressing concern over the delay in the investigation. She also wrote a letter to the central government seeking assistance in securing her husband's release from prison.

