‘Minister with Cong 50-60 MLAs to join BJP to evade legal trouble’: HDK predicts fall of Siddu govt in Karnataka

Hassan, Dec 11: All is not well in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka as an ‘influential minister’ is considering joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to evade legal troubles initiated by the Centre, said Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister, who refused to name the ‘influential minister’, claimed that the senior Congress leader who is ‘desperate’ to wriggle out of ‘cases’ filed against him by the Centre, may quit the party with ’50 to 60 MLAs.

“All is not well in the Congress government. I don’t know when this government will go. An influential minister is desperate to escape from the cases against him.” Kumaraswamy told reporters in Hassan.

He said the Centre’s cases against the said Minister have left no chance of ‘escape’ for him.

When asked to name the leader, Kumaraswamy said such an ‘audacious’ act cannot be expected from small leaders.

“Only ‘influential people’ can do such things,” he added.

The JD(S) state president predicted that ‘something like Maharashtra’ may happen at any moment in Karnataka.

“Looking at the prevailing political atmosphere, anything can happen,” he said, adding that ideologies take a backseat as politicians switch sides for their convenience.

The Congress registered a thumping victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections held in May 2023, by winning 136 out of the 224 seats. The outgoing BJP was able to bag 65 seats, while the JD(S) ended up with just 19 seats.

Putting aside their ideological differences, the BJP and JD(S) have formed an alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.