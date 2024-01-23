Missing school teacher found murdered in Mandya; suspect absconding

Mandya: A 28-year-old school teacher who went missing on January 20 was found dead in Melukote in Pandavapura taluk of Mandya district on January 23.

The police said that Depika, a resident of Manikyanahalli village in Melukote and working as guest teacher at SET Public School in temple town, was found dead. She was married to Lokesh and the couple have an eight-month-old baby.

Everyday Depika used to go to the school on her scooter. On January 20, she had finished her duty and had left the school around 12 pm.

The Melukote police, which were on patrol, found a scooter parked behind the Yoganarasimha Swamy temple and under suspicion, they searched the surrounding places to find the owner of the vehicle.

When they did not find anyone, based on the registration number of the vehicle, the police contacted the teacher’s father Venkatesh.

After Venkatesh confirmed that the vehicle belongs to his daughter and he had filed a missing complaint at the police station, the police intensified the search to trace the woman.

On Monday afternoon around 2 pm, some devotees who visited the temple found the body of the woman buried in the ground and informed the police.

The police who rushed to the spot, exhumed the body and sent it for postmortem. Mandya SP N Yatish visited the spot and conducted an inspection.

Deepika was quite active on social media through reels.

“My wife went missing on January 20. Police found my wife’s dead body at the place where they found her two-wheeler. The person who made the last call to my wife is absconding. I suspect that he killed my wife,” Deepika’s husband said.

Deepika is suspected of being murdered by Nitesh, a resident of Melokote who had called her before she went missing.

“Nitish was friends with Deepika and would call her his sister. He contacted her before she went missing. Before the murder, Deepika and Nitish were seen fighting atop a hill. Some tourists have recorded a 13-second video of the quarrel and given it to the police. But the police did not take it seriously. Following the video, Deepika’s two-wheeler was also found on the hill,” said her husband.

Mandya Superintendent of Police Yathish N visited the spot where the dead body was found. The police have formed two teams to investigate the case.