  2. Missing school teacher found murdered in Mandya; suspect absconding

Missing school teacher found murdered in Mandya; suspect absconding

News Network
January 23, 2024

Mandya: A 28-year-old school teacher who went missing on January 20 was found dead in Melukote in Pandavapura taluk of Mandya district on January 23. 

The police said that Depika, a resident of Manikyanahalli village in Melukote and working as guest teacher at SET Public School in temple town, was found dead. She was married to Lokesh and the couple have an eight-month-old baby.

Everyday Depika used to go to the school on her scooter. On January 20, she had finished her duty and had left the school around 12 pm.

The Melukote police, which were on patrol, found a scooter parked behind the Yoganarasimha Swamy temple and under suspicion, they searched the surrounding places to find the owner of the vehicle.

When they did not find anyone, based on the registration number of the vehicle, the police contacted the teacher’s father Venkatesh. 

After Venkatesh confirmed that the vehicle belongs to his daughter and he had filed a missing complaint at the police station, the police intensified the search to trace the woman.

On Monday afternoon around 2 pm, some devotees who visited the temple found the body of the woman buried in the ground and informed the police.

The police who rushed to the spot, exhumed the body and sent it for postmortem. Mandya SP N Yatish visited the spot and conducted an inspection.

Deepika was quite active on social media through reels.

“My wife went missing on January 20. Police found my wife’s dead body at the place where they found her two-wheeler. The person who made the last call to my wife is absconding. I suspect that he killed my wife,” Deepika’s husband said.

Deepika is suspected of being murdered by Nitesh, a resident of Melokote who had called her before she went missing. 

“Nitish was friends with Deepika and would call her his sister. He contacted her before she went missing. Before the murder, Deepika and Nitish were seen fighting atop a hill. Some tourists have recorded a 13-second video of the quarrel and given it to the police. But the police did not take it seriously. Following the video, Deepika’s two-wheeler was also found on the hill,” said her husband.

Mandya Superintendent of Police Yathish N visited the spot where the dead body was found. The police have formed two teams to investigate the case.

News Network
January 9,2024

Mangaluru, Jan 8: A monsoon-like atmosphere has continued to prevail over Dakshina Kannada and other parts of coastal Karnataka as the region has been receiving moderate to heavy rainfall for past few days.

Karnataka has received 6.3 mm rainfall from January 1 till January 8, which is above the normal rainfall of 0.6 mm for the week, due to the trough passing from south Sri Lanka through Tamil Nadu’s north coastal area leading to cloudy conditions in the state.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the condition is likely to remain the same in coastal and south interior Karnataka, till Tuesday. 

Coastal Karnataka registered 23.3 mm rainfall against the average of 0.3 mm. Places like Mangaluru received 4 cm rainfall and Panambur and Mane received 3 cm on Sunday. Similarly, Taluguppa in Shivamogga district received 2 cm rainfall. South Interior Karnataka received 7.3 mm rainfall so far this year. 

“Coastal Karnataka received above normal rainfall due to the 1.5-km wind speed over the Arabian Sea from Karnataka’s coastal areas, especially over Lakshadweep,” said a Met official.

Tree falls on car

Meanwhile, a tree fell onto a moving Tata Sumo vehicle on the Subramanya-Dharmasthala state highway at Bilinele Kaikamba junction in Sullia last evening.

The driver, identified as Shekhar from Nettana, sustained head injuries, and the vehicle was damaged. The tree also caused damage to a nearby shop, injuring its owner Rajesh. A couple of electricity poles were also uprooted in the mishap.

Emergency response teams, including the Kadaba tahsildar, Subramanya zonal forest officer, Bilinele gram panchayat representatives, Kadaba police, and Mescom personnel, promptly arrived at the scene to clear the fallen tree.

The public has urged government authorities to provide appropriate compensation to the injured parties and address the issue of potentially hazardous trees along the roadside. Forest officer Vimal Babu stated that they will take action upon receiving appeals through the gram panchayat.

coastaldigest.com news network
January 16,2024

Mangaluru, Jan 16: A six-year-old mute boy, who went to a banana farm in Tadepalli with his father, accidentally fell into a well there and died on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Relin.

Beltangady, Jan 16: A seven-year-old boy, who was playing with a group of children, accidentally fell into a well and lost his life at Panakaje in Sonandur village of Beltangady taluk in Dakshinka Kannada district last evening. 

The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Anan, son of Mohammed Hanif. He was a Class 2 student at a local school 

It is said that the boy was enjoying his holiday from school by playing with neighbouring kids near a well that lacked a protective wall. The unfortunate incident occurred when Anan slipped in front of other children. 

Even though Anan was pulled out of the well rushed to Beltangady government hospital, he had already breathed his lost. Jurisdictional Punjalkatte police have registered a case in connection to the incident. 

News Network
January 21,2024

Mangaluru: A man was robbed of a gold chain that he had purchased from a jewelry shop after he fell prey to attention diversion tactics on board a KSRTC bus. 

In his complaint to the police, Jayaram Bhat P, a resident of Kasba near Puttur, stated that he had bought a gold chain worth Rs 1,60,436 from a jewelry shop in Mangaluru and had boarded a bus to return home. 

He had kept the chain in a bag that he was carrying. When the bus reached Bunts Hostel in Mangaluru, a woman sitting next to him with a child dropped coins on the floor to divert his attention.

Later, she and the child she was carrying pretended to lose control in the crowded bus and fell on Bhat's bag. The woman, along with another woman, got off the bus at the next stop at Dr Ambedkar Circle. The man realized that he had lost the chain after reaching home. The Puttur Town police have registered a case under IPC Section 379.

