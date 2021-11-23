  1. Home
MLC Polls: JDS fields candidates only in 7 seats out of 25

News Network
November 23, 2021

Bengaluru, Nov 23: The JD(S) on Monday fielded only seven candidates for the upcoming Legislative Council elections to 25 seats. Elections are scheduled to be held on December 10.

The regional party will contest for the local authorities’ seats in Mandya, Tumakuru, Mysuru, Kolar, Bengaluru Rural, Kodagu and Hassan.

Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said the JD(S) had won four seats in the previous elections. “As announced earlier, we have stuck to seven seats. Our aim is to win all these seven seats,” he said.

The JD(S) list includes a sitting member of the upper house HM Ramesh Gowda, who will be the party’s candidate from the Bengaluru Rural local authorities’ seat.

Although his term ends June 2022, Ramesh said that he decided to contest as he has a “good grasp” of issues in Bengaluru Rural. “I hail from Hoskote and I’m aware of issues faced by people in Bengaluru Rural. I still have six more months for my term to end. However, the process for those elections, too, will begin in another three months. So I decided to contest now," he said.

If he wins from Bengaluru Rural, Ramesh will have to resign from his current membership and take a fresh oath as a Legislative Council member. He is a second-time contestant.
The party has nominated another incumbent MLC Appaji Gowda who will seek a re-election from the Mandya local authorities’ seat.

Suraj Revanna, former prime minister and JD(S) supremo HD Devegowda's grandson and former minister HD Revanna's son, is the face of the party’s first family in these elections. Suraj is a first-time contestant making his bid to enter the upper house.

The JD(S) has also brought in four fresh faces: Anil Kumar (Tumakuru), CN Manje Gowda (Mysuru), Vakkaleri Ramu (Kolar) and HU Issaq Khan (Kodagu).

News Network
November 16,2021

New Delhi, Nov 16: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi –led government of India has extended for five years the ban imposed on the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), headed by India-born preacher Dr Zakir Naik, currently based in Malaysia.

The Islamic Research Foundation was first declared an unlawful organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967) by the central government on November 17, 2016.

In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said that the Islamic Research Foundation has been indulging in activities which are prejudicial to the security of the country and have the potential of disturbing peace and communal harmony and disrupting the secular fabric of the country.

The central government is of the opinion that the Islamic Research Foundation and its members, particularly, the founder and president, Zakir Abdul Karim Naik alias Zakir Naik, has been encouraging and aiding its followers to promote or attempt to promote, on grounds of religion, disharmony or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different religious communities and groups which are prejudicial to the integrity and security of the country, it said.

The Home Ministry of India said the statements and speeches made by Naik are objectionable and subversive and through them he has been promoting enmity and hatred among religious groups and inspiring youths of a particular religion in India and abroad to commit terrorist acts.

Dr Naik also makes radical statements and speeches to millions of people worldwide through international satellite TV network, Internet, print and social media, it said.

The central government is further of the opinion that if the unlawful activities of the IRF are not curbed and controlled immediately, it will take the opportunity to continue its subversive activities and re-organise its activists who are still on a run, it said.

The ministry said Dr Naik's activities will disrupt the secular fabric of the country by polluting the minds of the people by creating communal disharmony, propagate anti-national sentiments, escalate secessionism by supporting militancy and some people may undertake activities which are prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and security of the country.

The notification said that the central government is also of the opinion that with regard to the activities of the Islamic Research Foundation, it is necessary to declare it an unlawful association with immediate effect.

Considering all these aspects, the Home Ministry said, it has decided to extended the ban imposed on the Islamic Research Foundation under the UAPA for another five years.

coastaldigest.com news network
November 16,2021

communal.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 16: Six persons have been arrested in connection with an immoral policing case in the Surathkal town of Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Tuesday. 

The incident happened on last night, said the police, and the arrested persons have been identified as Prahlad, Prashanth, Guruprasad, Prateesh, Bharath and Sukesh. 

They are accused of offences punishable under Sections 354, 354 (D), 153 A, 341, 143, 147, 148, 323, 504, 506 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code. 

All the accused are said to be supporters or activists of a saffron outfit.

M Yasin, BSc student of Mukka Srinivas college and his classmate, girl student belonging to another religion, were the victims.

Police said that Yasin was dropping the girl on his bike to her apartment as per her request at 10 p.m. 

The miscreants, who spotted them near the apartment, stopped them and inquired about the boy’s name, and assaulted him for dropping the girl. They also threatened the girl and touched her inappropriately while assaulting Yasin.

The victim later lodged a complaint against the accused persons. The police are investigating the matter.

Incidentally, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai while answering a question on rising cases of immoral policing in Dakshina Kannada had stated that the responsibility lies with both parties and when sentiments are hurt there will be action and reactions.

The statement was condemned and various organisations and thinkers said Bommai’s neutral comments would encourage those indulging in moral policing.

News Network
November 10,2021

malalayusuf.jpg

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, who was vocal against ‘marriage’ has got married, she said on social media on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old, who lives in Britain, said she and her new husband, who she named only as Asser, had wed in the city of Birmingham and celebrated at home with their families.

"Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life," she wrote on Twitter, adding four pictures to her post.

Malala gave no other information about her husband apart from his first name. Internet users identified him as Asser Malik, general manager of the Pakistan Cricket Board's High Performance Centre. Reuters could not confirm this.

Malala is revered in many parts of the world, especially in Western countries, for her personal courage and her eloquence in advocating for the rights of girls and women. In Pakistan, her activism has divided public opinion.

As recently as July this year, Malala told British Vogue magazine that she was not sure if she would ever marry.

"I still don't understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can't it just be a partnership?" she was quoted as saying in a lengthy profile.

The comment drew criticism from many social media users at the time.

