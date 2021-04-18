  1. Home
A model police station to follow covid guidelines in Mangaluru

News Network
April 18, 2021

Mangaluru, Apr 18: The Urwa police station in Mangaluru has been converted into a model station to follow all the guidelines and curb the spread of Corona in its second phase.

As many as 330 police personnel in the Commissionerate had tested positive for Covid-19 last year. 

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar said that a kiosk was set up outside the station for visitors. When a complaint reaches the station, the complainant will be made to sit near the kiosk and personnel will take all details from him by maintaining social distance.

Complaints can also be dropped in a box. After the applications from the complaints are sanitized using UV sanitisers, it will be collected by the police personnel to register a case.

All complainants who wish to speak to police officers will be screened for body temperature and will be asked to sanitise their hands before entering the station, the Commissioner said.

Police officers and personnel were briefed by doctors about the precautionary measures to be taken. The Commissioner said the station house officer had taken measures to supply ‘Kashaya’ to boost the immunity of the personnel during the first wave of Covid-19.

The steps initiated at the Urwa police station will be taken up in all police stations under the Commissionerate limits, said Shashi Kumar.

When an accused is caught, the protocols will be followed and will be made to undergo a Rapid Antigen Test at the nearest hospital before taking him to the police station.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 13,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 13: At least three fishermen were killed and nine others reported missing after a suspected foreign container ship rammed into their fishing boat 43 nautical miles off the Mangaluru coast on Monday.

The Coast Guard brought ashore two rescued fishermen to Mangaluru by Tuesday.

The boat IFB Rabah, owned by Mamantakath Jaffar, had sailed from Kerala’s Beypore on Sunday with 14 migrant fishermen on board. The boat overturned after being hit by the ship around midnight.

Kasaragod fisheries deputy director Satheesan P V said that the two rescued men don’t have any major injuries. They have been identified as Sunil Das of Bengal and Velmurugan of TN.

News Network
April 7,2021

Kannur, Apr 7: A 22-year-old Youth League activist, who was seriously injured in a post-poll clash between workers of the CPI(M) and the Indian Union Muslim League in Koothuparamba constituency, died in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The clash broke out in the Paral area around 8 pm on Tuesday over allegations of bogus voting, they said.

The Youth League worker, Mansur, had suffered injuries to his leg and was rushed to a private hospital in Kozhikode. He succumbed to the injuries, police said.

The Youth League is the youth wing of the IUML, a key ally of the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

Mansur's brother, a UDF poll agent, was also injured in the clash, police said.

The IUML has alleged that a group of CPI(M) workers hurled bombs at them before attacking the two with sharp weapons.

Koothuparamba assembly constituency in the northern Kerala district of Kannur witnessed a fierce contest between K P Mohanan of the Lok Janatantrik Dal, a partner of the ruling CPI(M) led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Pottankandy Abdullah of the IUML.

News Network
April 5,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 5: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the criminal proceedings against Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and others in a land denotification case.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian suspended the operation of the High Court's order of March 21 which restored the criminal case.

The special court had refused to proceed against Yediyurappa in the 10-year-old illegal land denotification case. The HC, however, set aside the trial court's order.

It directed the special court to take cognisance of offences against him, and proceed further on the basis of the charge sheet filed by the Lokayukta Police in 2012.

The complaint in the case was filed by M Alam Basha.

