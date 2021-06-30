  1. Home
Mohammed Haris Nalapad to head Karnataka Youth Cong? High command steps in to end row

News Network
June 30, 2021

Bengaluru, June 30: The Congress high command has reportedly intervened to end the confusions over the post of the Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee (KPYCC) president. If sources are to be believed incumbent president Raksha Ramaiah is likely to be replaced.

Raksha became the KPYCC president in February in a controversial election in which his rival Mohammed Haris Nalapad came first, but was disqualified at the last minute. The two were at loggerheads following the result. 

A late Tuesday night truce meeting involving Raksha, Nalapad, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar and Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president B V Srinivas discussed a power-sharing pact: Raksha will hold the president’s post for 18 months and Nalapad for the remaining 18 months. The KPYCC president's post has a three-year term.

Sources said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was upset with this ‘compromise’ formula. “Rahul is the one who introduced the concept of internal elections. This ‘compromise’ formula defeats the system. He is upset and doesn’t want Raksha or Nalapad in the fray,” a source said.

Ramaiah is the son of former minister M R Seetharam. In the February polls, he secured 57,271 votes. Nalapad bagged 64,203 votes but was disqualified owing to the infamous 2018 assault case. The result created controversy within the party.

According to party sources, Raksha has Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah’s backing, whereas Nalapad is supported by Shivakumar.

“It was discussed that both of us will hold the position for 18 months each, but nothing was finalised,” Raksha was quoted as saying by media. “Now, the matter has gone beyond the KPCC or the IYC. We are awaiting confirmation from the high command. They will depute someone from Delhi on July 4 to take a call,” he said. 

According to a source close to Shivakumar, the high command might choose to appoint “a third person” as the state Youth Congress president. “What angered the high command, especially Rahul, is that this turned into an ego issue,” the source said. 

News Network
June 25,2021

Udupi, June 24: Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesh has strictly warned those misusing the unlock guidelines in the district, and said that they will be booked under the epidemic act.

In his video message on Thursday DC Jagadeesh said, “In Udupi district, the state government has allowed some relaxation, even though the COVID scare is still there. It is everyone’s responsibility to follow the COVID guidelines announced by the government. Many people are found to be misusing the unlock guidelines which will not be tolerated”.

The state government has not permitted to organise any public functions in the district, but still, many programmes are being organised. Various organisations and political parties are organising protests across the district. Who permitted them to organise such programmes in the district? DC questioned.

The district administration has not given any permission to organise any public functions. The organisers are playing with the life of the people. Rules are equal to everyone, whether they are rich or poor. When the peoples’ representatives follow the rules, others will automatically follow them. Henceforth we will not tolerate those organising such programmes. If anyone is found organising any programme without the permission of the concerned authorities, they will be booked under the Epidemic act, he warned.

News Network
June 20,2021

Bengaluru, Jun 20: Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the investigation into the alleged phone tapping incident was going on and police have collected all the related information from the BJP MLA Arvind Bellad.

Addressing newpersons here on Sunday, Mr Bommai said top police cops were probing the incident and collecting all related matter.

Mr Bommai also said police recorded the statement of Mr Bellad in connection with the incident and gave reasons for suspecting phone tapping.

"Arvind Bellad had written a letter to DG and Speaker (of Karnataka assembly)....it has been referred to the Police Commissioner..the Commissioner has said that he will get it investigated... the investigation has begun," Bommai said.

In response to a question, Mr Bommai rejected opposition Congress's demand for a probe into BJP MLC A H Vishwanath's allegations of irregularities in the implementation of the Upper Bhadra project worth Rs 20,000 crore.

"The procedures (for tender) followed by the previous government with regards to irrigation projects, as per provisions of Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (KTTP) Act and decisions taken by the boards, have been followed here too. Everything is open in this, there is nothing in it," Bommai said.

He said making allegations is the duty of the opposition party, but the truth has been clarified by the Water Resources Department Secretary , he clarified .

While Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the assembly Siddaramaiah demanded a probe by the Anti- Corruption Bureau (ACB), citing Vishwanath's allegations, party's state President D K Shivakumar has demanded a joint house committee probe.

News Network
June 18,2021

Bengaluru, June 18: A decision on further relaxing lockdown restrictions in the state after June 21 when the current curbs come to an end, will be taken on Saturday, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said.

"The situation is improving. There is also a possibility of a third wave in the future, but despite that we will have to give some relaxations. We will discuss it at a meeting tomorrow evening, and take a decision," Yediyurappa told reporters on Friday. 

According to official sources, the government may announce relaxations in 11 districts where lockdown measures have continued, while further relaxations in terms of movement of people and opening of businesses may be announced in the remaining 19 districts from June 21.

The government had last week issued fresh guidelines extending the Covid-19-induced lockdown in 11 districts, which have a high positivity rate, till June 21, where citizens were allowed to buy essentials between 6 am and 10 am.

Some relaxations were announced in the remaining 19 districts from June 14, allowing essential shops to be open from 6 am to 2 pm, and the movement of people till 7 pm.

It had also imposed a Covid-19 curfew (daily) from 7 pm to 5 am and a weekend curfew from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday.

The 11 districts where strict lockdown measures have continued are Chikmagalur, Shivamogga, Davangere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu.

The Karnataka government had initially announced 14 days 'close-down' from April 27 but subsequently imposed a complete lockdown from May 10 to May 24, as the Covid-19 cases continued to spike. Citing lockdown yielding results and experts' advice, it was further extended till June 7 and then again till June 14.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister along with a few ministers today held discussions with officials on precautionary measures to be taken in case of the flood situation, due to monsoon rains in the state.

Yediyurappa said Maharashtra's irrigation minister will be visiting the state on Saturday and will hold discussions with him.

The release of excess water from dams in Maharashtra during heavy rains there usually causes a flood-like situation in the bordering districts of the state.

Yediyurappa said he will also hold a meeting via video conference on Saturday with Deputy Commissioners of 20 districts regarding monsoon preparedness and preventive measures to be taken in case of floods there.

Noting that the state is receiving good rains and farmers are involved in sowing activities, he said measures have been taken to ensure the availability of seeds and fertilisers without any shortage.

